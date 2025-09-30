© 2025 New Atlas
World's biggest bird photography competition crowns its 2025 winners

By Bronwyn Thompson
September 30, 2025
World's biggest bird photography competition crowns its 2025 winners
Birds in the Environment: Bronze Award King Penguin (Aptenodytes patagonicus) by Steffen Foerster (Germany)
Birds in Flight: Gold Award and Bird Photographer of the Year 2025 Magnificent Frigatebird (Fregatta magnificens) by Liron Gertsman (Canada)
Conservation: Silver Award Shoebill (Baleniceps rex) by Charlotte Keast (United Kingdom)
Conservation: Bronze Award Greater Adjutant (Leptoptilos dubius) by Hira Punjabi (India)
Birds in the Environment: Silver Award Rock Ptarmigan (Lagopus muta) by Levi Fitze (Switzerland)
Conservation: Gold Award Common Hawk-Cuckoo (Hierococcyx varius) by Sarthak Agrawal (India)
Birds in the Environment: Gold Award Brandt’s Cormorant (Phalacrocorax penicillatus) by Franco Banfi (Switzerland)
Creative Perspectives: Silver Award Whooper Swan (Cygnus cygnus) by Andreas Hemb (Sweden)
Creative Perspectives: Bronze Award Buffy Fish Owl (Ketupa ketupu) by Jim Lee (Singapore)
Creative Perspectives: Gold Award Common Kingfisher (Alcedo atthis) by Philipp Egger (Italy)
Black and White: Bronze Award Buffy Fish Owl (Ketupa ketupu) by Jim Lee (Singapore)
Birds in Flight: Silver Award Barn Swallow (Hirundo rustica) by Baiju Patil (India)
Black and White: Silver Award Black Swan (Cygnus atratus) by Raoul Slater (Australia)
Birds in Flight: Bronze Award Greater White-fronted Goose (Anser albifrons) by Tibor Litauszki (Hungary)
Bird Behaviour: Silver Award Western Capercaillie (Tetrao urogallus) by Mateusz Piesiak (Poland)
Bird Behaviour: Bronze Award Asian Houbara (Chlamydotis macqueenii) by Chen Ein-Dor (Israel)
Best Portrait: Silver Award Common Raven (Corvus corax) by Maxime Legare-Vezina (Canada)
Black and White: Gold Award European Shag (Gulosus aristotelis) and Common Guillemot (Uria aalge) by Jannik Jansons (Germany)
Best Portrait: Bronze Award Alpine Chough (Pyrrhocorax graculus) by Luca Lorenz (Germany)
Bird Behaviour: Gold Award Golden Eagle (Aquila chrysaetos) by Francesco Guffanti (Italy)
Urban Birds: Silver Award Eurasian Jay (Garrulus glandarius) by Tomáš Grim (Czech Republic)
Best Portrait: Gold Award Southern Giant Petrel (Macronectes giganteus) by Steffen Foerster (Germany)
Urban Birds: Bronze Award Western Barn Owl (Tyto alba) by Benoit Henrion (France)
11 and Under: Gold Award European Bee-eater (Merops apiaster) by Sasha Jumanca (Germany)
Urban Birds: Gold Award Carrion Crow (Corvus corone) by Alex Pansier (Netherlands)
15–17 Years: Gold Award and Young Bird Photographer of the Year 2025 Black Vulture (Coragyps atratus) by Tomasz Michalski (Poland)
12–14 Years: Gold Award ‘I‘iwi (Drepanis coccinea) by Harry Sedin (Sweden)
This year’s Bird Photographer of the Year competition attracted more than 33,000 entries from across the globe, which ultimately delivered a 2025 winners’ list that captures the beauty, drama and diversity of winged wildlife at its best.

A breathtaking image of a magnificent frigatebird against a total solar eclipse earned Canadian photographer Liron Gertsman the top prize and £3,500 (US$4,300). Taken off the coast of Mazatlán, Mexico, the shot took Gertsman more than a year's preparation, and the final result – snapped from a boat – was captured during an eclipse’s “diamond ring” phase, a moment that lasts just seconds. Fortunately for him, the high-stakes mission paid off.

Birds in Flight: Gold Award and Bird Photographer of the Year 2025 Magnificent Frigatebird (Fregatta magnificens) by Liron Gertsman (Canada)
“This photograph is a striking reminder of what human creativity can achieve,” said competition director Will Nicholls, who praised Gertsman's shot for combining technical mastery and artistic vision, at a time when AI-generated imagery is flooding the landscape and undermining what makes photo contests so personal and special.

15–17 Years: Gold Award and Young Bird Photographer of the Year 2025 Black Vulture (Coragyps atratus) by Tomasz Michalski (Poland)
Meanwhile, the Young Bird Photographer of the Year prize was awarded to 16-year-old Tomasz Michalski from Poland, for his striking silhouette of a black vulture.

Urban Birds: Gold Award Carrion Crow (Corvus corone) by Alex Pansier (Netherlands)
Photographer Alex Pansier (Netherlands) captured this carrion crow (Corvus corone) near a highway, the bird perched on a field of solar panels. The shot makes a striking statement about green energy infrastructure and wildlife. Renewable energy, while essential for sustainability, often takes up space that would otherwise serve nature.

Birds in the Environment: Gold Award Brandt’s Cormorant (Phalacrocorax penicillatus) by Franco Banfi (Switzerland)
The annual competition also raised thousands of dollars for the conservation charity Birds on the Brink, which funds grassroots projects worldwide. You can view the complete collection of outstanding finalists and winners in our gallery.

If you're feeling inspired, you can now enter the 2026 competition at birdpoty.com.

Source: Bird Photographer of the Year

Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

