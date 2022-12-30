The best photography of 2022

Following another incredible year of spectacular photography contests we've gathered a hand-picked selection of the best of the best. From curious polar bears to parasitic fungi, these are some of the most impressive images of 2022.

Unsurprisingly, the biggest international competitions continued to deliver spectacular shots, with the Pano Awards, the Sony World Photography Awards, and the Landscape Photographer of the Year awards particularly standing out.

Siena Photo Awards. Honorable Mention - Journeys & Adventures. Polar Bear 81. Hudson Bay, Canada. Bob Chiu

Unlike the last couple of years, the pandemic took a back seat in many contests, with only a small volume of images engaging with this life-changing event. Perhaps as a result of travel restrictions lifting and photographers getting out into the world again, many of the most impressive shots this year came from wildlife competitions.

Urban Photo Awards. Finalist, Spaces. "Waiting for the UFOs". Buddhist monks preparing for Earth Day celebrations at Wat Dhammakaya temple in Bangkok, Thailand Tim Russell

The Nature InFocus Awards, Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards, and World Nature Photography Awards all delivered stunning collections of shots. And the Comedy Wildlife Awards again helped lighten things up with a hilarious bunch of anthropomorphic amusements.

BMC Ecology and Evolution photography competition. Overall winner. The fruiting body of a parasitic fungus erupts from the body of a fly Roberto García-Roa

We couldn't choose a favorite single image from this year's crop but we have gathered a strong longlist of the best that caught out eye. Check out the full gallery here.