The best photography of 2022

By Rich Haridy
December 29, 2022
The best photography of 2022
Creative Photo Awards. Highly Commended - Animals. "Golden Retriever Chasing Beach Ball". Florida, USA
Runner Up, Portrait/British Underwater Photographer Of The Year 2022. Great white split. Australia, North Neptune Islands
Duty of Volunteer During Covid-19
The Earth Belongings. "A painting of lush nature, with the clean climate of Chahar Mahal and Bakhtiari province’s past, is located in the dry desert of this province. The sign reads: ‘I must remember not to do anything that is against the law of the Earth’."
Mobile Photography Awards, Honorable Mention, Landscapes & Wildlife. The Mystical World of Kamchatka
World Nature Photography Awards, Gold, Animals in their Habitat. Bornean Orangutan. Borneo
World Nature Photography Awards. Silver, Behavior - Mammals. Rumble in the Jungle. Two bull elephants sparring with one another. Amboseli National Park, Kenya
World Nature Photography Awards. Gold, Behavior - Mammals / Grand Prize of World Nature Photographer of the Year. Facing Reality. Antarctica
A murmuration of starlings over Lough Ennell in County Westmeath, Ireland
A man is staring back at a life-sized photo of a T-Rex
Guapiles, Costa Rica. Crowned tree frog
Creative Photo Awards. Highly Commended - Animals. "Golden Retriever Chasing Beach Ball". Florida, USA
Big Picture Photo Awards. Grand Prize Winner. Bee Balling. A female cactus bee is swarmed by males forming a mating ball
Urban Photo Awards. Finalist, Streets. "The Last Giant of the Hell". Mexico
Urban Photo Awards. Finalist, Creative. "Cat Look". Iran
Urban Photo Awards. Finalist, Spaces. "Waiting for the UFOs". Buddhist monks preparing for Earth Day celebrations at Wat Dhammakaya temple in Bangkok, Thailand
Nature TTL Photographer of the Year. Landscapes - Winner. "Nature Fights Back". Loxton, Northern Cape, South Africa
BMC Ecology and Evolution photography competition. Overall winner. The fruiting body of a parasitic fungus erupts from the body of a fly
Drone Photo Awards. Runner Up - Urban. A basketball court after a sand storm in the United Arab Emirates
Overall Photographer of the Year. Rock Ptarmigan, Lagopus muta. Tysfjord, Norway
Gold - 9 - 13 Years. Anna’s Hummingbird, Calypte anna. Fremont, California, United States of America
Astronomy Photographer of the Year. Winner - Annie Maunder Prize for Innovation. Solar Tree. Twenty-six images of the Sun from the first part of Solar Cycle 25 have been layered to create concentric rings. The oldest ‘ring’ lies in the centre while the most recent sits furthest away. Month by month, the rings expand or ‘grow’ to form the rings of an imaginary solar tree.
Astronomy Photographer of the Year. Winner - People and Space. The International Space Station Transiting Tranquility Base. Florence, Arizona, USA. Celestron C11 and Explore Scientific AR127 telescopes, iOptron CEM70 mount, UV/IR Cut filter, ZWO ASI174MM and Sony A7 II cameras, 2,800 mm f/10, 0.3-millisecond exposure
Siena Photo Awards. Honorable Mention - Journeys & Adventures. Polar Bear 81. Hudson Bay, Canada.
Siena Photo Awards. Honorable Mention - Journeys & Adventures. River. Tigray, Ethiopia. Priest Aregawi Wolde Mariam looks down at a dry river valley below an ancient church in Tigray.
Overall Winner Amateur Competition. 1st Place, Amateur - Nature. In Formation. Kenya
Niko Small World. 11th Place. Moth eggs. 10X (Objective Lens Magnification)
Nikon Small World. Honorable Mention. Slime mold (Didymium clavus). 10X (Objective Lens Magnification)
Winner, Urban Wildlife. House of bears. Polar bears shrouded in fog at the long-deserted settlement on Kolyuchin. Kolyuchin Island, Chukotka, Russia
"Talk To The Fin!". Gentoo Penguin, Falkland Islands
"It's all kicking off!". Wallabies, Cape Hillsborough, Queensland
"Hello everyone". Raccoon, Florida
Urban Photo Awards. Overall Winner. Jurassic Street
Urban Photo Awards. Remarkable Reward - People. Bulgaria. A man shaves himself in the middle of a hot mineral spring in winter, using a rear-view mirror from an old car
Nature InFocus Awards. Winner - Conservation Focus. Little Rann of Kutch, Gujarat. A growing feral dog population in the region has become a significant cause for concern, as portrayed in this image of two dogs attacking an Indian Crested Porcupine
International Landscape Photographer of the Year. Top 101. Superstition Mountains, Arizona
Following another incredible year of spectacular photography contests we've gathered a hand-picked selection of the best of the best. From curious polar bears to parasitic fungi, these are some of the most impressive images of 2022.

Unsurprisingly, the biggest international competitions continued to deliver spectacular shots, with the Pano Awards, the Sony World Photography Awards, and the Landscape Photographer of the Year awards particularly standing out.

Unlike the last couple of years, the pandemic took a back seat in many contests, with only a small volume of images engaging with this life-changing event. Perhaps as a result of travel restrictions lifting and photographers getting out into the world again, many of the most impressive shots this year came from wildlife competitions.

The Nature InFocus Awards, Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards, and World Nature Photography Awards all delivered stunning collections of shots. And the Comedy Wildlife Awards again helped lighten things up with a hilarious bunch of anthropomorphic amusements.

We couldn't choose a favorite single image from this year's crop but we have gathered a strong longlist of the best that caught out eye. Check out the full gallery here.

