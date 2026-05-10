Ultimate photographer's watch features its own built-in light meter

UK-based design team Increment Labs has introduced the LMW-V1 Light Meter Watch, which they tout as the world's first watch designed with a built in light meter for photographers who struggle to master manual settings.

Currently on Kickstarter, the LMW-V1 is the result of co-designer Rich Soler’s frustration with learning how to convert manual metering into aperture and shutter speed settings while trying to balance work, family and friend commitments.

The team came up with the present version after two years and five prototypes plus community feedback from hundreds of photographers with the same issues. They wanted something “portable, accurate and stylish all wrapped in a nice sleek package” since it’s not always possible to carry a camera with you all the time.

One charge of the LMW-V1's battery is claimed to be good for about one month of use Increment Labs

“We realized by having a light meter on your wrist, you’re able to train your eye on aperture and speed everywhere you go without even needing a camera in your hand," says Soler. "The thinking being that with repeated use over time, you’re going to become super accurate in your judgment of light. Giving you not only confidence but creative control over your camera settings.”

The watch is suitable both for the beginner trying to understand the foundation of manual camera settings and the professional wanting to pare down the bulk of excessive camera gear.

Currently, smartphone-based metering apps measure exposure by the phone's internal light sensor and camera, and are thus dependent on the phone’s capabilities so may not be as precise.

Incidental light meters provide more reliable and accurate light readings but work best in a controlled studio environment. They're also cumbersome and expensive for the beginner starting out.

A limited-edition black version of the watch is being offered to early backers Increment Labs

Inspired by decades of classic camera design, the LMV-V1 boasts an anodized waterproof aluminum case surrounding an LCD screen and a textured leather strap that mimics the vintage leatherette grip of vintage cameras. There's even a nod to analog detail with depth of field lines decoratively engraved on the case and a read button that resembles a shutter release.

Some of the other cool features include:



Dedicated golden hour alarm that is calibrated to longitude and latitude with the time and date to calculate precise sunset and sunrise with an alarm reminder to capture that magical combination of golden light and red hue

Silicone photodiode sensor angled at 45 degrees that uses the same light sensing technology found in pro level exposure meters and industrial optical instruments to convert incoming light into accurate and consistent readings

Darkroom-safe red backlight to check timings without affecting photographic paper during home development

Select your ISO, then choose either Aperture mode for depth of field or Shutter Priority mode for capturing action

32,000Hz quartz crystal for accurate tracking of time and date

Manufacturing and assembly will all take place in the UK to reduce the carbon footprint and keep tighter quality control, faster updates and less material wastage. Even the packaging the watch comes in can be repurposed to be a film holder for four rolls.

The LMW-V1 goes for a Kickstarter pledge of £119 (about US$162) with estimated shipping in early 2027 if all goes according to plan with funding and production goals. Its planned retail price is £185 ($251).

The Light Meter Watch: LMW-V1

Sources: Kickstarter, Increment Labs

