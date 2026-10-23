30-sec Unbounder X camper canopy sucks in a private sleeper pod

Traditional truck camper canopies tend not to include interior living space so much as space for appliances and gear. More and more, though, we're seeing camper canopies that do incorporate livable space inside, whether that's simply a small floor for changing clothes and jumping up into bed or a larger interior with slide-out or drop-down bedroom areas. The new X camper canopy from Germany's Unbounder features a different interior layout entirely: a slide-out space that serves as a cozy hard-walled bedroom pod, accessed only from outside.

Slide-out expansion modules have been a natural evolution of RV design for over 100 years, and we've seen them in almost every different size, material, style and position. And in nearly every case, those modules have served to grow out a larger, more spacious interior, adding extra room for people, furniture and equipment.

In some cases, the slide-out houses a bed or other specific furnishings, and in others, it just creates more open elbow room. Either way, the deployed module interior becomes part of the greater RV cabin space, not the entirety of it.

There is always an exception, though, and the first one that comes to mind is the South African-develoepd Hogzilla (still fun to say aloud years later), which is based around a rear slide-out bedroom accessed from outside that serves as the only interior space. In comparison to that design, Unbounder creates a more compact sleeper unit that deploys from the driver's side, centering half of its footprint atop the truck's flatbed rather than extending completely off the vehicle.

As with the Hogzilla, the Unbounder X's slide-out-expanded space is the sole interior, a single hard-walled, partially hovering room built to sleep two on an 83 x 55-in (210 x 140-cm) mattress.

The Unbounder X packs a slide-out kitchen, slide-out sleeper pod and drop-down shower tent behind the driver's cab, turning a truck-top canopy into a complete indoor/outdoor base camp Unbounder

You could theoretically chill out inside the X without deploying the slide-out, as the hatch still opens when the module is retracted – perhaps while waiting out weather or otherwise just looking for quick shelter – but there's little reason to do so. Instead, you can simply pop a few push-button latches open and slide the expansion module out to create the entire bedroom in a matter of seconds – we estimated 30 seconds for setup to avoid exaggerating, but you can probably get there even quicker if you're in a hurry to leap inside.

Once the bedroom is fully deployed, campers enter from outside through the outer lift-up hatch door. Close up the hatch, and you have a fully insulated, hard-walled sleeping shelter complete with lighting, 230-V/USB outlets, a ceiling fan and overhead cabinets. Best of all, you have a big, openable picture window just beyond the foot of the bed – park the truck at the right angle and you can enjoy the best scenery your site has to offer from the comfort of your warm, cozy bed.

The cozy little Unbounder X bedroom pod has storage for clothing and personal items, an RV queen bed, lighting, a fan and electrical outlets Unbounder

Since the Unbounder X bedroom is a discrete interior space, the only way to leave is to go outside through the lift-up hatch door. And while the bed mattress is set transversely in relation to the vehicle, it's positioned longitudinally in relation to the exit, making it easier for each occupant to get in and out independently if they need to use the bathroom in the middle of the night or get up at different times in the morning.

The driver's side hatch between the slide-out bedroom and cab door houses the kitchen. Lift the door and you get instant access to the 50-L fridge standing right inside, perfect for grabbing a quick drink or snack on a roadside break. The slide-out below the fridge houses a sink, long countertop, stowed dual-burner gas stove, and under-counter utensil drawer.

The kitchen has a large worktop, utensil drawer, sink, portable dual-burner stove and stand-up fridge/freezer Unbounder

For those who want more sheltered space for meals and pre-bedtime, Unbounder offers securable tent walls for the 270-degree awning over top the kitchen and bedroom pod. This creates a roomy auxiliary tent for weather-protected cooking, dining and relaxing.

Unbounder also includes a drop-down privacy tent mounted to the rear wall for use as a shower, changing room and toilet tent. The 50-L fresh water tank is connected to two pumps, one that supplies the kitchen sink and one that supplies the outdoor shower hookup.

Unbounder has developed its hardware for off-road travel Unbounder

As far as electrical hardware, Unbounder works with each customer to spec out a system around their needs. The system in its prototype features a small car battery, but the company can build it up from there with larger batteries, solar panels and additional hardware to offer enough power for your on- and off-grid needs. The electrical hardware is stored in the passenger-side cabinet across from the kitchen, along with the water tank and a few empty shelves for carrying gear and cargo.

While an alcove over the truck roof often serves as part of a pop-up sleeper roof, the version on the X canopy houses an interior storage cubby designed to hold slim gear like an outdoor table and chair set.

The X camper mounts atop the Flatbed that Unbounder designed specifically for off-road use, packing up neatly like a cube with small cabover brim. The flatbed also include's side storage lockers and a long rear drawer for extra cargo space. Unbounder can also install roof rails for further cargo-hauling capability.

Unbounder's Flatbed includes a long storage drawer at the rear Unbounder

Unbounder has developed the X camper for those who want something as simple as a rooftop tent but don't want to have to climb up and down or carry the weight on the roof. The X centers its 1,764-lb (800-kg) weight lower in comparison to roof tents and taller pickup campers. It also offers a more secure, hard-sided insulated construction.

The X is also an interesting alternative for those considering an off-road teardrop trailer who might prefer not pulling a towable.

The Unbounder X starts at €20,000 (approx. US$22,400), while Unbounder's Flatbed, which is required for mounting the camper canopy to the truck, starts at €12,500 ($14,000). Unbounder notes that it builds both components in Germany. It also offers other accessories that work with the Flatbed, including various cargo-hauling boxes and modules.

Source: Unbounder

