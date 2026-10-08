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Pickup Campers

Electro camper trunk beams into a 2-story livable pickup truck mullet

By C.C. Weiss
October 08, 2026
Electro camper trunk beams into a 2-story livable pickup truck mullet
The Wild Land Pickupmate Trunk makes a roomy base camp out of your truck
The Wild Land Pickupmate Trunk makes a roomy base camp out of your truck
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Like other pickup camper toppers, the Wild Land Pickupmate Trunk creates a two-floor camping space on the truck bed, but it extends it more than usual into a longer, higher space
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Like other pickup camper toppers, the Wild Land Pickupmate Trunk creates a two-floor camping space on the truck bed, but it extends it more than usual into a longer, higher space
Wild Land Pickupmate Trunk with closed tent front
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Wild Land Pickupmate Trunk with closed tent front
A couple of trap door panels provide entry and exit Front tent fabric rolled back into observation deck mode
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A couple of trap door panels provide entry and exit Front tent fabric rolled back into observation deck mode
Rather than simply hang over the truck bed below, the tent mattress extends the full 118-in length of the Pickupmate Trunk tent floor for plenty of sleeping space. A couple of trap door panels pop open for exit and entry
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Rather than simply hang over the truck bed below, the tent mattress extends the full 118-in length of the Pickupmate Trunk tent floor for plenty of sleeping space. A couple of trap door panels pop open for exit and entry
The Pickupmate Trunk powers lighting and audio systems with an integrated battery
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The Pickupmate Trunk powers lighting and audio systems with an integrated battery
The tent has 11 windows spread all around for panoramic views and serious ventilation
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The tent has 11 windows spread all around for panoramic views and serious ventilation
The Pickupmate Trunk has no alcove and packs lower than the typical topper, riding as a neat box over top the empty bed below
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The Pickupmate Trunk has no alcove and packs lower than the typical topper, riding as a neat box over top the empty bed below
A look at the two story layout with bed panels removed and 9 feet of standing height open on the truck bed floor
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A look at the two story layout with bed panels removed and 9 feet of standing height open on the truck bed floor
Drop the mattress panels back in, and the upper mattress extends the full length of the tent
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Drop the mattress panels back in, and the upper mattress extends the full length of the tent
The Pickupmate Trunk has full controls on both floors for added convenience
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The Pickupmate Trunk has full controls on both floors for added convenience
Accessories like the awning, shower tent and a tailgate step ladder further build a base camp
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Accessories like the awning, shower tent and a tailgate step ladder further build a base camp
Pickupmate Trunk packed up
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Pickupmate Trunk packed up
The button just under the lift-gate activates automated setup
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The button just under the lift-gate activates automated setup
Everyone else is doing it, so why not a bottle opener?
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Everyone else is doing it, so why not a bottle opener?
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Wild Land Pickupmate Trunk mid opening
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Wild Land Pickupmate Trunk mid opening
The Pickupmate Trunk with lower rear tent fabric (long mullet hair) rolled open
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The Pickupmate Trunk with lower rear tent fabric (long mullet hair) rolled open
Pop open the Trunk latches and you can deploy the full tent camper at the punch of the remote control
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Pop open the Trunk latches and you can deploy the full tent camper at the punch of the remote control
Putting the front deck to good use
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Putting the front deck to good use
The Wild Land Pickupmate Trunk makes a roomy base camp out of your truck
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The Wild Land Pickupmate Trunk makes a roomy base camp out of your truck
Before fully unfurling forward, the Pickupmate Trunk extends back over the tailgate
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Before fully unfurling forward, the Pickupmate Trunk extends back over the tailgate
An intriguing mix of urban and nature views
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An intriguing mix of urban and nature views
German retailer Campwerk shows the Wild Land Pickupmate Trunk at the 2026 Caravan Salon
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German retailer Campwerk shows the Wild Land Pickupmate Trunk at the 2026 Caravan Salon
View gallery - 23 images

The new Pickupmate Trunk from Chinese car camping specialist Wild Land is an impressive piece of truck camping kit that fuses several different products into one. It's not quite a rooftop tent, not quite a pickup camping topper and not quite a basic truck cap. Instead, it's all three in one, delivering a remote controlled dual-level camping experience like no other.

Actually, with that big, old poof of a tent on top, the Pickupmate Trunk is more of a pompadour mullet – a beautiful, flowing tribute to 1980s hair styling.

Long a staple OEM of the rooftop tent market, Wild Land has been focusing more and more on its own branded lineup of gear of late. The "Pickupmate" line now encompasses the Wingman (aka Safari Cruiser) multi-story pickup-back camper we've looked at in the past and grows into a multi-product family with the addition of the new Trunk.

Before fully unfurling forward, the Pickupmate Trunk extends back over the tailgate
Before fully unfurling forward, the Pickupmate Trunk extends back over the tailgate

Instead of rising straight up from the truck bed like the Wingman/Safari Cruiser design, the Pickupmate Trunk has a multidirectional design that shifts slightly backward before unfurling dramatically forward over the truck cab. Thanks to an electro-actuated scissor-lift frame system, the full push-button setup takes mere seconds. Wild Land includes both a remote control and an integrated activation button on the camper itself. You can watch it happen in the quick intro video below.

Keep the Pickup. Expand Its Possibilities.

The more complex, multidirectional unfolding action lets the roomy Trunk camper pack small at 25 in (64 cm) tall on top of the bed rails, riding close to cab height without the cabover extension camping toppers usually have. Then, once at the campsite, it expands out into a roomy two-story tent shelter. By moving slightly backward, the unit lines up with the edge of the open tailgate so its long rear sidewalls (i.e. the party in back) can drop down and incorporate the tailgate into the first floor.

Those who want could turn the pickup bed area into a sleeping space or leave it open as a sheltered space with full standing height. Campers can stand comfortably down here, change, pull up a couple of chairs, eat meals, wait out bad weather during the afternoon, etc.

A look at the two story layout with bed panels removed and 9 feet of standing height open on the truck bed floor
A look at the two story layout with bed panels removed and 9 feet of standing height open on the truck bed floor

The integrated sleeping quarters are upstairs in the tent, which features a split-folding design quite similar to the German-developed Roof Space rooftop tent series. And while it doesn't flash quite as dramatic of an open-air cabana mode, it clearly includes a more modest version. Even with the front-end of the tent fully zipped up, there's plenty of fresh air and views to be had through a total of 11 windows.

Putting the front deck to good use
Putting the front deck to good use

Underneath the tall arched canopy, the upper tent has an extra-long bed that stretches 118 inches (302 cm) from front to back and 57 inches (145 cm) side to side. The above-bed peak height measures 46 inches (117 cm). The bed is meant to sleep two people, though we imagine you could use that near-10-foot (3-m) floor to fit in at least two adults and a child.

The Pickupmate Trunk packs its own 86-Wh battery to operate the electric deployment system. Onboard power also serves to fire up the in-tent LED lighting system and 4.0 surround sound system, both of which are operated via a control strip on each floor.

The Pickupmate Trunk has full controls on both floors for added convenience
The Pickupmate Trunk has full controls on both floors for added convenience

To transform the tent topper into a more complete, capable camper, Wild Land offers optional accessories like a side-mounted drop-down shower tent and 270-degree awning. Like conventional pickup toppers, the Trunk mounts to the upper perimeter of the pickup bed, leaving most of the bed's volume untouched. It weighs in at 459 lb (208 kg) and packs to a size of 58 x 67 x 25 in (148 x 169 x 63 cm, L x W x H).

We spotted the Pickupmate Trunk in the wild at the Düsseldorf Caravan Salon last month, where it was mounted to a cab-less truck bed/trailer. It was on display at the booth of German gear retailer and Wild Land distributor Campwerk, which is currently advertising it for a discounted preorder price of €10,980, including VAT.

German retailer Campwerk shows the Wild Land Pickupmate Trunk at the 2026 Caravan Salon
German retailer Campwerk shows the Wild Land Pickupmate Trunk at the 2026 Caravan Salon

As it turns out, the Pickupmate Trunk is also coming to the United States ... and at a cheaper price. Wild Land is currently advertising it directly for preorder price of US$9,099. The small version available for preorder is designed for midsize trucks like the Toyota Tacoma and Ford Ranger. Wild Land also plans a large model for bigger trucks.

Source: Wild Land

View gallery - 23 images

Tags

Pickup CampersPickupTruckroof-top tentTentCampingOutdoors and CampingOff-road
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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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