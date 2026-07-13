© 2026 New Atlas
Robotics

First bird-scale robot to swim, dive, and launch back into flight

By Omar Kardoudi
July 13, 2026
First bird-scale robot to swim, dive, and launch back into flight
The robo-bird makes the leap in under a second after 8 to 10 wingbeats
The robo-bird makes the leap in under a second after 8 to 10 wingbeats
View 7 Images
The robo-bird makes the leap in under a second after 8 to 10 wingbeats
1/7
The robo-bird makes the leap in under a second after 8 to 10 wingbeats
Gulls, puffins, and petrels are among the 100 species of birds that can both fly and swim
2/7
Gulls, puffins, and petrels are among the 100 species of birds that can both fly and swim
Flexible wings let it bend underwater instead of folding like a bird’s wing
3/7
Flexible wings let it bend underwater instead of folding like a bird’s wing
The robot has flexible wings, a short tail, and a neutrally buoyant body
4/7
The robot has flexible wings, a short tail, and a neutrally buoyant body
A short tail is important because a long submerged tail drags the robot back down during water exit
5/7
A short tail is important because a long submerged tail drags the robot back down during water exit
It is neutrally buoyant and waterproofed by sealing components individually, with the wings treated to shed water
6/7
It is neutrally buoyant and waterproofed by sealing components individually, with the wings treated to shed water
The MIT team testing the robot’s flight in the lab
7/7
The MIT team testing the robot’s flight in the lab
View gallery - 7 images

A robot that swims like a diving bird and then flies like, well, a bird, sounds like the setup for two different machines bolted together. But researchers at MIT and EPFL built one that does both with a single set of wings. No propellers, no legs, and no origami-style folding mechanism to switch modes.

Nature figured this out a long time ago. Around 100 bird species move fluidly between water and air, diving in after prey and then launching straight back into flight. The 250-g (8.8-oz) robot is, according to the team, the first bird-scale machine to complete that entire cycle – swim, dive, launch, and fly – using flapping motion alone. That's not as easy as it sounds, because water is about 800 times denser than air, and few designs handle that jump in resistance without swapping hardware between mediums.

The trick lies in two design choices. The robot relies on flexible wings and tightly controlled flapping speed to cross that abrupt shift in density. Underwater, the wings passively bend up to 90%, which cuts the load on the motor and shortens the effective sweep of each flap. In air, the same wings can flap up to 11 Hz. Underwater, that number drops to between 0.1 and 6 Hz.

Puffin-Inspired Robot that Swims and Flies

The robot is also neutrally buoyant, meaning it neither floats up nor sinks down on its own. This detail matters a lot, since fighting buoyancy would burn through limited battery power fast.

Swimming and flying are one thing. But the real challenge – and the reason no bird-scale robot has managed this leap before – is the split second in between, when the robot has to shove itself out of the water with nothing but its wings. Get that transition wrong, and the whole concept falls apart.

The robot manages it in under a second, using 8 to 10 wingbeats, but only within a narrow set of conditions. The wings need intermediate stiffness (not too rigid, not too floppy), the tail must sit short and close to the body, and the exit angle has to land near 70 degrees. Too flat, and the tail drags it down; too vertical, and the robot tips over and falls back in.

Gulls, puffins, and petrels are among the 100 species of birds that can both fly and swim
Gulls, puffins, and petrels are among the 100 species of birds that can both fly and swim

Beyond the engineering achievement, the robot doubles as a physical model for testing ideas about real diving birds. The team suggests that birds shrinking their wingspan underwater may be more about gaining speed than saving energy, a detail that's hard to test on live animals but easier to explore in a controlled robotic version.

The researchers also note that heavier diving species likely rely on their legs to launch, something this robot skips entirely. Both real birds and the robot appear to operate in a similar aerodynamic efficiency range, described by a ratio called the Strouhal number, which falls between 0.2 and 0.4 for both.

According to the team's data, once a trip stretches past roughly 15.5 m (51 ft), flying simply burns less energy than swimming. So if the destination is far enough, this mechanical bird would rather climb out, fly over, and dive back in later – the same instinct that makes a person choose to walk instead of wade through waist-deep water.

The MIT team testing the robot’s flight in the lab
The MIT team testing the robot’s flight in the lab

The system isn't autonomous yet. Tests so far have relied on manual launches and simple timer or trigger-based activation. The researchers say the next priorities are autonomous navigation, better performance in salt water, and longer range and endurance. If those pieces come together, the robot could find use in environmental monitoring – sampling lakes, rivers, coastlines, and marine ecosystems, essentially an amphibious drone with gull-like ambitions.

At around US$300 in materials, using parts anyone can source, the robo-bird is cheap enough to replicate. The team has released open CAD files, so anyone with a 3D printer at home can build one.

"Our dream vision is for oceanographers, marine biologists, and members of coastal communities to launch this robot from a boat, or from shore, and it would fly close to the area of interest, such as an iceberg or a port facility, or over a pod of whales," says Raphael Zufferey, assistant professor of mechanical engineering at MIT. "It would dive into the water to take a measurement or collect a sample, and fly back to deliver the data at a fraction of the cost of traditional methods. Then it could go back out to dive for more."

The research has been published in the journal Science.

Sources: MIT News , EPFL

View gallery - 7 images

Tags

RoboticsMITRobotsEngineeringBirdsEPFLBiomimicryFlightDiveSwim
No comments
Omar Kardoudi
Omar Kardoudi
Omar Kardoudi is a journalist, screenwriter, and filmmaker. He was part of the founding editorial team of Sploid and has contributed to Gizmodo. He currently serves as co-editor of Novaceno, the Spanish futurist daily, and his recent work includes the documentary miniseries Control Z: The Future To Undo.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The wheels of this prototype Mars rover are inspired by the swimming motion of the sandfish lizard
Robotics
Lizard-inspired wiggly wheels let Mars rover swim through sand
The sandfish lizard moves very efficiently through the sand, and not surprisingly, it doesn't use wheels to do so. Scientists have now copied the reptile's swimming motion in an experimental Mars rover that outperforms others in sandy soil.
Surgeons controlled the movements of the robots remotely to perform the procedures
Robotics
Teleoperated humanoid robots complete first-ever live surgery
Two humanoid robots just performed live surgery for the first time in history, hinting at a future where compact, affordable machines bring advanced surgical care to rural hospitals, battlefields, and other resource-strapped settings.
Even though it's just 4.4 mm long, the robot can move, cut biological tissues, release drugs, grip and store tissue samples, or generate heat remotely within the body
Robotics
Swiss Army knife-like surgical robot fits on your fingertip
Picture a surgical robot that can move, cut tissue, release drugs, grip and store samples, and generate heat. You most likely didn't imagine a robot that can fit in your hands. Yet, scientists have created a 5-in-1 robot that fits on your fingertip!
Devil in the detail: Hyper-reactive robot shows that this technology has moved to another level
Robotics
Watch: Sony's insane autonomous robot shows off 'superhuman' skills
Flying under the radar of robot hype, Sony AI's Ace has shown off its rapid-speed learning abilities that are seriously remarkable, displaying powerful split-second decision-making while taking on some of the best table tennis players – and winning.
Isaac 1 demoing its laundry folding skills at a promo event in June 2026
Robotics
$8,000 robot is ready to take over all laundry and bed-making duties
Weave Robotics announced its first laundry folding robot just months ago, and it already has a new product on offer. The new Isaac 1 robot also folds clothes – but it can also tidy up your living room and make the bed. It looks cuter, too.
The technology was demonstrated in this flapping-wing robotic crane
Robotics
Soft-bodied origami robot moves without motors or gears
"Ancient Japanese Art Brings Spineless Robot To Life!" Sounds very much like a movie summary. In reality, it describes the recent work of engineers who have created a robot that moves without a single motor, using the principles of origami instead.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!