We even had to double-check the price on this $325 MacBook Pro

Grab this like-new Grade A refurbished MacBook Pro 13″ with Touch Bar for just $324.97 (reg. $1,499) for a limited time—sleek, powerful, and packed with pro features for a fraction of the original price.

Pro-level MacBook, not-so-pro-level price

When was the last time you saw a MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar going for under $350? Never. This Grade A refurbished 13″ MacBook Pro (2017) isn’t just a deal—it’s your chance to pick up a sleek, capable, and still very relevant Apple laptop for a fraction of the original $1,499 price. And yes, it still looks as sharp as ever.

As for specs, you’ve got a 3.1GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor with Turbo Boost up to 3.5GHz, plus 8GB of RAM—plenty of power for juggling multiple browser tabs, editing documents, or even light creative work. The 512GB SSD gives you fast, reliable storage with room to spare for apps, files, and those photos you’ve been meaning to organize.

The Retina display remains a standout at 2560×1600 resolution with 500 nits brightness—bright, sharp, and perfect for work or streaming. The Touch Bar adds a surprisingly useful layer of functionality, adapting on the fly to whatever you’re doing, and Touch ID makes logging in and making purchases secure and seamless.

You’ll also get four Thunderbolt 3 ports, which means tons of flexibility for charging, external monitors, and accessories—all from a single port type. And since it’s listed as Grade A refurbished, it arrives in near-mint condition with very little (if any) cosmetic wear.

At just $324.97, this MacBook Pro offers premium Apple performance without the premium Apple price tag. It’s available for a limited time only—don’t miss your shot to grab one before it’s gone.

