Logitech’s AI cameras rethink how big meeting rooms show up on video

If you’ve joined a hybrid meeting from a large boardroom, you'll know what it’s often like: voices echoing, faces blurring together, and the person speaking often ending up just off-screen. Big rooms just don’t translate well to video, and remote participants are often left watching from the margins rather than really being a part of the conversation.

Logitech’s answer to this problem is its newly announced Rally AI Camera and Rally AI Camera Pro. This pair of conference cameras are designed specifically for larger, more complex spaces.

Introducing Rally AI Camera and Rally AI Camera Pro

The Rally AI line doesn’t just promise sharper optics or longer zoom, but instead, meeting intelligence that adapts to what’s happening in the room. Logitech is attempting to harness AI to finally make big-room video calls feel natural rather than managed.

At the center of the launch are two closely related products. The Rally AI Camera is the more discreet option with design at the forefront, intended to blend into a room without drawing attention to itself. The Rally AI Camera Pro, on the other hand, doubles down on its technological capabilities. It uses a dual-camera system, combining wide coverage with a secondary optical camera that zooms in on speakers (and other details, if relevant) from across a large room.

The standard Rally AI Camera blends into a smaller boardroom setup, offering intelligent framing and wide coverage in a more discreet, design-focused package Logitech

Both models have built on the optics of Logitech’s highly-regarded Rally Camera. But the company has leveraged AI tech from its other systems to supercharge their capabilities. The headline feature is RightSight 2: an AI-powered framing system inspired by filmmaking techniques.

Depending on what’s happening in the room, the camera can hold a wide group shot, zoom in on an active speaker, or arrange participants into a grid so everyone gets equal presence in the call. Logitech’s goal with this range was simple: to make hybrid meetings feel fairer – or, as the company puts it, more equitable.

This intelligence is even more powerful at scale. The Rally AI Camera Pro supports multi-camera setups used by tools like Zoom Intelligent Director and Microsoft Teams’ multi-camera view. Multiple cameras can be used in tandem, automatically switching perspectives and coverage as people speak or move. With a 1-inch-type imaging sensor, a wide 115-degree field of view, and up to 15x hybrid zoom, the emphasis is less on flash, and more on clarity, balance, and making large rooms feel readable for a remote participant.

The Rally AI Camera Pro was designed with the people who manage meeting rooms in mind. IT teams and facilities managers can choose to mount it on the ceiling, wall, display, or even flush inside the wall for a near-invisible finish. An automatic privacy shutter offers a clear visual cue when the wide camera is off, while the motorized zoom camera faces down.

The Rally AI Camera Pro uses a dual-camera system, combining wide coverage with a secondary optical camera that zooms in on speakers from across a large room Logitech

The Pro model also feeds into Logitech’s broader room-intelligence ambitions. Built-in people detection helps track whether a meeting room is actually being used, automatically booking or releasing rooms as necessary. As with Logitech’s other products, sustainability plays a role here, too, with low-carbon aluminum and responsibly sourced packaging built into the design.

Of course, this level of finesse doesn’t come cheap. The Rally AI Camera is priced at US$2,499, while the more capable Rally AI Camera Pro comes in at $2,999, with availability starting in US spring and summer, respectively. If the range does what it promises to do, though, it’s a reasonable expense for a company to pay.

Logitech’s bet is that intelligence is what finally makes large-room video feel personal – not bigger hardware. These cameras are probably overkill for most smaller meeting rooms. But where the Rally AI range really shines is for boardrooms, classrooms, and town halls where the scale complicates remote participation.

Product pages: Rally AI Camera, Rally AI Camera Pro

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links