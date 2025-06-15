Samsung's 32-inch color ePaper display lasts 200 days per charge

One of the major ticks in the plus column of ePaper is that it only requires power when the content is refreshed. The battery in Samsung's latest display could last for more than 28 weeks if new content is loaded in once per day.

Until relatively recently, the posters or display boards advertising goods and services in stores or eateries have been color prints on paper, usually protected by glass or plastic. Digital imagery is eating into that ad space, but there's obviously the additional cost of powering such systems. E Ink offers a low power alternative.

Samsung has just added a 32-inch flavor to its EMDX series of color E Ink signage solutions. It's fronted by color ePaper based on Spectra 6 E Ink technology at 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, with the company's own algorithm taking care of color accuracy while ensuring content clarity.

"This optimization softens the edges of the image while creating smoother and more vibrant colors for an eye-catching display resembling traditional paper posters and retail promotional stands," said Samsung. Video is supported at up to 165 Hz, though the panel won't be as energy efficient as when displaying static content.

If a business only needs to update onscreen content once per day, such as a coffee shop menu, the EM32DX display's battery could last for up to 199 days on a single charge Samsung

It can be plugged into a USB-C power adapter and take a sip of juice every time the content is changed, but despite its slim profile it sports a 4,600-mAh battery for months away from a charger. Even during content updates, Samsung says that the digital signage solution draws less power than its LCD equivalent. The battery take "a little over 3 hours" to top up.

The display will ship with a bunch of hanging accessories, and is VESA compatible. The display has 13.9-mm (0.5-in) bezels surrounding the color ePaper, measures just 17.9 mm thin (0.7 in) – which slims down to 8.6 mm (0.34 in) at the edge – and tips the scales at 2.5 kg (5.5 lb).

There's 8 GB of onboard storage for holding content, which can be managed locally through a proprietary mobile app – though Samsung also has an optional cloud-based platform for easy management of multiple displays. There are two USB-C ports, HDMI with eARC (audio return), Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for "seamless integration for businesses to manage their content with ease."

Samsung tips its hat to sustainability too, with the display's housing fashioned using 55% recycled plastic and it ships in paper-based packaging.

The 32-inch EMDX Series color ePaper smart signage solution has a ticket price of US$1,350 per unit, but available discounts could take that down to around $1,200.

Product page: Samsung EM32DX