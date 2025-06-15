© 2025 New Atlas
Technology

Samsung's 32-inch color ePaper display lasts 200 days per charge

By Paul Ridden
June 15, 2025
Samsung's 32-inch color ePaper display lasts 200 days per charge
"With the launch of our new 32-inch Color ePaper display, we’re helping organizations deliver dynamic, captivating content with an innovative alternative to printed materials - one that supports both their business objectives and sustainability goals"
"With the launch of our new 32-inch Color ePaper display, we’re helping organizations deliver dynamic, captivating content with an innovative alternative to printed materials - one that supports both their business objectives and sustainability goals"
View 4 Images
"With the launch of our new 32-inch Color ePaper display, we’re helping organizations deliver dynamic, captivating content with an innovative alternative to printed materials - one that supports both their business objectives and sustainability goals"
1/4
"With the launch of our new 32-inch Color ePaper display, we’re helping organizations deliver dynamic, captivating content with an innovative alternative to printed materials - one that supports both their business objectives and sustainability goals"
If a business only needs to update onscreen content once per day, such as a coffee shop menu, the EM32DX display's battery could last for up to 199 days on a single charge
2/4
If a business only needs to update onscreen content once per day, such as a coffee shop menu, the EM32DX display's battery could last for up to 199 days on a single charge
The EM32DX display is based on Spectra 6 color E Ink technology
3/4
The EM32DX display is based on Spectra 6 color E Ink technology
The 32-inch color ePaper signage supports landscape or portrait orientation
4/4
The 32-inch color ePaper signage supports landscape or portrait orientation
View gallery - 4 images

One of the major ticks in the plus column of ePaper is that it only requires power when the content is refreshed. The battery in Samsung's latest display could last for more than 28 weeks if new content is loaded in once per day.

Until relatively recently, the posters or display boards advertising goods and services in stores or eateries have been color prints on paper, usually protected by glass or plastic. Digital imagery is eating into that ad space, but there's obviously the additional cost of powering such systems. E Ink offers a low power alternative.

Samsung has just added a 32-inch flavor to its EMDX series of color E Ink signage solutions. It's fronted by color ePaper based on Spectra 6 E Ink technology at 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, with the company's own algorithm taking care of color accuracy while ensuring content clarity.

"This optimization softens the edges of the image while creating smoother and more vibrant colors for an eye-catching display resembling traditional paper posters and retail promotional stands," said Samsung. Video is supported at up to 165 Hz, though the panel won't be as energy efficient as when displaying static content.

If a business only needs to update onscreen content once per day, such as a coffee shop menu, the EM32DX display's battery could last for up to 199 days on a single charge
If a business only needs to update onscreen content once per day, such as a coffee shop menu, the EM32DX display's battery could last for up to 199 days on a single charge

It can be plugged into a USB-C power adapter and take a sip of juice every time the content is changed, but despite its slim profile it sports a 4,600-mAh battery for months away from a charger. Even during content updates, Samsung says that the digital signage solution draws less power than its LCD equivalent. The battery take "a little over 3 hours" to top up.

The display will ship with a bunch of hanging accessories, and is VESA compatible. The display has 13.9-mm (0.5-in) bezels surrounding the color ePaper, measures just 17.9 mm thin (0.7 in) – which slims down to 8.6 mm (0.34 in) at the edge – and tips the scales at 2.5 kg (5.5 lb).

There's 8 GB of onboard storage for holding content, which can be managed locally through a proprietary mobile app – though Samsung also has an optional cloud-based platform for easy management of multiple displays. There are two USB-C ports, HDMI with eARC (audio return), Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for "seamless integration for businesses to manage their content with ease."

Samsung tips its hat to sustainability too, with the display's housing fashioned using 55% recycled plastic and it ships in paper-based packaging.

The 32-inch EMDX Series color ePaper smart signage solution has a ticket price of US$1,350 per unit, but available discounts could take that down to around $1,200.

Product page: Samsung EM32DX

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

TechnologySamsungE-InkColorsDigital signageDisplay
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!