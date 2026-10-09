© 2026 New Atlas
Technology

'Invisible ink' keeps tattoos hidden until they're under certain light

By Mike McRae
October 09, 2026
'Invisible ink' keeps tattoos hidden until they're under certain light
Example of PMMA tattoos on an arm
UV-activated tattoos could be a fashion of the future.
View 2 Images
Example of PMMA tattoos on an arm
1/2
UV-activated tattoos could be a fashion of the future.
Tattoo ink on silicon
2/2
Turn your ink on and off again with the right kind of light.

Once the hallmark of bikers, sailors, and general riff-raff, tattoos have become far more mainstream, decorating the bodies of everyone from teachers to lawyers to world-class surgeons.

Nonetheless, being a 24-7 art gallery may not be to everybody’s taste. But new inks could add a degree of transience to tattoos, making them more like summer fashion than permanent features.

Called PhotoTat, the inks can be switched between almost invisible and brightly coloured states using different kinds of light. In the future, that could mean hiding a tattoo at a business meeting, revealing it later, or even rewriting what's on your skin.

A team of researchers led by University of Colorado Boulder chemist Carson Bruns developed three light-sensitive dyes that are encapsulated in tiny particles of polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), a transparent plastic better known as plexiglass.

Under ordinary visible light, the dyes are almost invisible. Shine 365-nanometre ultraviolet light on them, however, and they rapidly switch on, producing vivid blue, magenta, and yellow colours.

The three colours can be combined to produce different shades and patterns. Once the UV light is removed, the colours gradually fade over hours, although bright visible light can make them disappear faster.

In other words, the same tattooed skin could display different images at different times.

“PhotoTat is like a switch. You turn it on with UV light, but you can turn it off again when you go to grandma's house,” says Bruns.

The researchers demonstrated this by using patterned UV light, stencils, and projected images to write designs into PhotoTat. In tests using silicone and excised pig skin, they produced multicoloured images, as well as tattoos that were almost invisible under ordinary light but appeared when illuminated with UV.

The technology could have applications beyond simply giving tattooed people a more flexible wardrobe.

One possibility is radiotherapy. Patients can receive small permanent tattoos to help clinicians align radiation beams with the correct part of the body. PhotoTat could potentially allow those marks to remain hidden until they are needed in a clinic, reducing the psychological burden of having a permanent reminder of treatment.

“They’re not beautiful, and they become a permanent reminder of a traumatic experience,” says Bruns.

“With PhotoTat, we could turn an involuntary medical tattoo into something that's only visible to the doctor when you go in the clinic, and then it can be invisible the rest of the time.”

The researchers also demonstrated a similar approach for marking biopsy sites, with the marks becoming visible when activated.

There is some evidence that the basic technology can persist in living human skin. In a single human participant, the three PhotoTat colour channels continued to respond to light and could be rewritten for between 1.4 and 2.2 years after tattooing.

But that is still a long way from programmable tattoos becoming available at your local parlour.

The human experiment involved just one participant, while the full patterned, multicoloured tattoos were demonstrated in silicone and pig skin. The researchers also found that the tattoos became less visible as skin pigmentation increased, although they remained perceptible in the darkest skin model tested.

Tattoo ink on silicon
Turn your ink on and off again with the right kind of light.

And while PMMA and related photochromic materials have a history of medical use, the specific PhotoTat formulations still need independent testing for toxicity, sterility, and purity before they would be considered for widespread use.

There is another practical problem: sunlight contains UV. Outdoors, the inks can gradually shift towards an intermediate state, meaning keeping them fully hidden would require UV protection such as sunscreen.

Still, the idea changes the nature of a tattoo in a pretty fundamental way.

Instead of choosing an image you're prepared to carry for the rest of your life, you could eventually choose what you want your skin to display today.

This research was published in the journal Matter and Light.

Source: SciMex

Tags

TechnologyTattooInksUV lightUniversity of Colorado
No comments
Mike McRae
Mike McRae
Mike is a highly respected science journalist, having written and edited news on innovation, discovery, and technology for more than 20 years. He is also a published author with the University of Queensland Press (Tribal Science: Brains, Beliefs, and Bad Ideas and Unwell: What Makes a Disease a Disease?), and has worked extensively teaching science and producing educational resources.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Apex engineering will now shape Quantum Systems' new interceptor drones
Drones
Apex Recordhunter becomes the world's fastest electric drone
A German electric drone recently hit 699 km/h, an unofficial speed world record. Its maker, Quantum Systems, says the engineering will feed its own interceptor program, built alongside Ukraine's WIY Drones, aimed at stopping Russian attacks.
A single motor spins the propeller one way, making the whole body spin the other way - which render the drone almost invisible to the human eye in flight
Drones
Tiny drone hits invisible mode by twisting faster than eye can detect
Engineers have built a drone that vanishes without camouflage or transparent panels. Its trick is spinning so fast that your eyes simply give up trying to focus, a stealth edge that could turn surveillance into something almost invisible.
The dAS10 inflatable-wing drone, lookin' puffy
Drones
Fixed-wing drone looks like Baymax from Big Hero 6 and flies 10+ hours
French firm Celeste Ecoflyers’ inflatable dAS10 aims to inspect energy grids, pipelines, and maritime security. As a new class of flat-storage deflatable, long-range aircraft, the vehicle will support logistics at a fraction of legacy aircraft costs.
The transparent polycarbonate and silicone keys promise a bit of travel for tactile feedback
Mobile Technology
The Minimal Phone 2 encourages you to type, not scroll
The Minimal Company's latest phone marks a major departure, while aiming to stay true to the vision of reducing your screen time. It's got a gorgeous physical QWERTY keyboard that you'll want to type on forever and ever.
Anthbot's M9 punches above its weight when it comes to cutting grass
Consumer Tech
Review: $750 robot mower handles lawns like its pricy peers
Anthbot's M9 is a surprisingly adept mower, mastering lawns of up to a quarter of an acre for a fraction of the price of its famous competitors. And, importantly, it's incredibly easy to use, making it a great option for those new to home-robot life.
A microdrone with hollow cavities that generate force from acoustic energy.
Electronics
Sonic micro-robots burst into motion without batteries or motors
What happens when a device becomes so small that there’s no room left for a battery or motor? Scientists have found a way to power tiny devices and robots and make them move by using sound.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!