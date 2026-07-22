This $80 5-year app replaces a piano teacher with instant feedback

TL;DR: Get five years of piano lessons with flowkey’s Classic Plan for $79.99 (MSRP $899), including real-time feedback and access to over 1,000 songs.

Piano lessons are expensive and easy to quit. flowkey fixes that with an app that listens as you play, and right now, five years of access is $79.99 instead of $899.

The app listens through a microphone or connected digital piano, then gives instant feedback so you know exactly what to fix. Its Wait Mode won’t let you move forward until you hit the correct note, which keeps you from building bad habits early on. When a passage gets tricky, slow-motion playback and a loop function let you repeat it as many times as you need, and hand selection lets you isolate your left or right hand for focused practice.

You’ll get access to over 1,000 classical and public-domain songs, including pieces from Bach, Chopin, Mozart, Debussy, and Beethoven, arranged for beginner through pro skill levels. Lessons also cover music theory, chords, sheet music reading, and proper hand positioning, so you’re building real technique, not just memorizing one song.

flowkey works across laptops, tablets, and phones, and is available in 11 languages. Access lasts five years and works on unlimited devices, so switching between your phone and your piano at home is no problem.

Learn piano your way with a 5-year flowkey Classic Plan on sale for $79.99 (MSRP $899).

StackSocial prices subject to change