© 2026 New Atlas
Deals

This $80 5-year app replaces a piano teacher with instant feedback

July 21, 2026

TL;DR: Get five years of piano lessons with flowkey’s Classic Plan for $79.99 (MSRP $899), including real-time feedback and access to over 1,000 songs.

Piano lessons are expensive and easy to quit. flowkey fixes that with an app that listens as you play, and right now, five years of access is $79.99 instead of $899.

The app listens through a microphone or connected digital piano, then gives instant feedback so you know exactly what to fix. Its Wait Mode won’t let you move forward until you hit the correct note, which keeps you from building bad habits early on. When a passage gets tricky, slow-motion playback and a loop function let you repeat it as many times as you need, and hand selection lets you isolate your left or right hand for focused practice.

You’ll get access to over 1,000 classical and public-domain songs, including pieces from Bach, Chopin, Mozart, Debussy, and Beethoven, arranged for beginner through pro skill levels. Lessons also cover music theory, chords, sheet music reading, and proper hand positioning, so you’re building real technique, not just memorizing one song.

flowkey works across laptops, tablets, and phones, and is available in 11 languages. Access lasts five years and works on unlimited devices, so switching between your phone and your piano at home is no problem.

Learn piano your way with a 5-year flowkey Classic Plan on sale for $79.99 (MSRP $899).

StackSocial prices subject to change

Deals

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:
Deals
This iCloud alternative gives you 1TB of lifetime storage for under $200
Koofr makes cloud storage warnings a thing of the past thanks to its 1TB lifetime plan. What’s more, this centralized computing solution also allows you to access files from existing storage accounts, including Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive.
Deals
A unique new learning app is only $49 for life during Deal Days
Your phone knows exactly how many hours you’ve spent staring at nothing. Nibble turns that wasted screen time into 10-minute lessons, and during Deal Days, a lifetime subscription is just $48.99 (reg. $599.99).
Deals
This certified refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad is 52% off right now
A business-grade touchscreen laptop with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for just $240? Right now, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 1 is sitting at 52% off in the New Atlas Deals store.
Deals
Don’t miss this 90% off VPN that covers all your devices
Every time you connect to public Wi-Fi, your data is fair game. AdGuard VPN is giving users five years of encrypted, private browsing across 10 devices for just $34.97 (reg. $359.40).
Deals
Watch 4,000+ documentaries with MagellanTV for $130 during Deal Days
The “voracious reader” to “avid documentary watcher” pipeline is real, and MagellanTV, which offers lifetime access to more than 4,000 documentaries for just $129.97, is here to complete you.
Deals
Windows 11 Pro is now only $10
Windows 11 Pro is similar to Windows 11 Home, except it includes additional professional features to help you stay more productive. And even better news, you can get a lifetime license to the full Pro version for just $9.97 (reg. $199).