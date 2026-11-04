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Tiny Houses

26-ft-long tiny house makes every inch of space count

By Adam Williams
November 04, 2026
26-ft-long tiny house makes every inch of space count
The Brightside, by Backcountry Tiny Homes, fits a home for two into a compact towable footprint
The Brightside, by Backcountry Tiny Homes, fits a home for two into a compact towable footprint
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The Brightside, by Backcountry Tiny Homes, fits a home for two into a compact towable footprint
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The Brightside, by Backcountry Tiny Homes, fits a home for two into a compact towable footprint
The Brightside's interior is finished in natural knotty pine walls, with vinyl flooring
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The Brightside's interior is finished in natural knotty pine walls, with vinyl flooring
The Brightside's kitchen includes a breakfast bar with seating for two
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The Brightside's kitchen includes a breakfast bar with seating for two
The Brightside's kitchen includes a sink, an electric cooktop, a fridge/freezer, and some cabinetry
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The Brightside's kitchen includes a sink, an electric cooktop, a fridge/freezer, and some cabinetry
The Brightside's interior measures 250 sq ft (23 sq m), which is spread over two floors
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The Brightside's interior measures 250 sq ft (23 sq m), which is spread over two floors
The Brightside's bathroom looks compact and has a walk-in shower, a sink, and a flushing toilet
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The Brightside's bathroom looks compact and has a walk-in shower, a sink, and a flushing toilet
The Brightside's living area tucks the sofa beneath the storage-integrated staircase
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The Brightside's living area tucks the sofa beneath the storage-integrated staircase
The Brightside features a single bedroom, which is located in the loft and has a double bed
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The Brightside features a single bedroom, which is located in the loft and has a double bed
View gallery - 8 images

At just 26 ft (7.9 m) long, this towable tiny house doesn't have a huge amount of room to play with, but its space-saving layout manages to squeeze in a comfortable home for two. It features a kitchen, a living room, as well as a bedroom tucked into the loft.

Designed by Backcountry Tiny Homes, the Brightside is based on a triple-axle trailer and is definitely on the smaller side for a North American tiny house nowadays, so would make a good candidate for someone wanting to travel regularly. Its exterior stands out with a colorful green finish, which is made up of metal and lap siding, along with some board and batten accents. It's topped by a metal roof.

The Brightside's kitchen includes a breakfast bar with seating for two
The Brightside's kitchen includes a breakfast bar with seating for two

The interior, meanwhile, measures 250 sq ft (23 sq m) and has natural tongue and groove knotty pine walls. It's enlivened with an accent wall, along with a really unusual light fitting that resembles a tree branch. Though not a radical departure, its layout is a little different from the norm, owing to the limited space and desire to prioritize the kitchen.

The front door opens onto that kitchen, which feels like the heart of the home and includes a sink, a fridge/freezer, an electric cooktop, and room for more appliances to be installed. Additionally, it has a breakfast bar seating area for two.

Further into the home, the sofa is stashed under the staircase. This looks a bit of a squeeze but is still better than relying on only a day bed. A wood-burning stove nearby provides warmth, plus there's a mini-split air-conditioning unit too. There's also some storage built into the staircase beside the sofa. A wardrobe unit is installed in the living room as well, and a large window maximizes daylight inside.

At the opposite end of the house from the entrance and kitchen lies the bathroom. Accessed by a pocket sliding door, it contains a sink, a flushing toilet, and a walk-in shower.

The Brightside's living area tucks the sofa beneath the storage-integrated staircase
The Brightside's living area tucks the sofa beneath the storage-integrated staircase

The Brightside's bedroom is located in the loft. It's accessed by the staircase mentioned and has an integrated lowered standing platform, which is always useful in a loft bedroom, making it easier to access and even to stand up and get dressed (try getting dressed lying in bed to see how awkward the alternative is). The room itself is a typical loft bedroom, with a double bed and a low sloping ceiling.

The Brightside is sold in three versions. A basic shell will set you back only US$53,380, while it comes in at $99,025 for a finished but unfurnished version. Turnkey costs $106,750. Delivery is available throughout the US and internationally, but you'll need to contact the firm directly for rates.

Source: Backcountry Tiny Homes

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Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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