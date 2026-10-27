30-ft-long tiny house brings comfort to compact living on wheels
Though its dimensions are relatively modest, the Onyx 2630 offers a surprisingly comfortable take on small living. Suitable for a single person or couple, the home features a light-filled and open interior, while a handy porch extends the living space outdoors.
Designed by Canada's Mint Tiny House Company, the Onyx 2630 is based on a triple-axle trailer. It's a mid-sized model, with a length of 30 ft (9.14 m), along with a standard width of 8.6 ft (2.6 m), so could make a good candidate for occasional towing or semi-permanent installation. Like the firm's recent Ventura, its exterior is all black, though in this case the sleek metal cladding is offset by some natural timber too.
The 257-sq-ft (24-sq-m) interior is arranged over two floors and has a Scandinavian-style decor of pale timber and white wooden walls.
On entering through the porch, the living room is revealed. With its high ceiling and tons of glazing, it's a definite highlight. It has a full-sized sofa, which is a real benefit in a tiny house – perching awkwardly on a smaller two-seater gets old fast. There are a couple of chairs, a coffee table, and room to mount a TV on the wall. A mini-split air-con unit tackles heating and cooling duties and should be sufficient to maintain a comfortable temperature given the home's compact dimensions.
Further into the home lies the kitchen. This is arranged in a galley style layout and is equipped with a sink, an oven and propane-powered cooktop, a microwave, plus quite a bit of cabinetry and counter space for a tiny house of this size.
From here, a sliding frosted door provides access to the bathroom. This looks snug and has a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, a shower, and a washer/dryer.
The Onyx 2630 has just the one dedicated bedroom and it's located up in the loft. Accessed by a wooden ladder, it maintains the same decor as the rest of the house and looks pleasantly light and modern. It's shown with a queen-size bed but has enough space for a king, plus there's a skylight and a little storage.
The Onyx 2630 starts at roughly US$123,000 (depending on the US/Canadian dollar exchange rate), with delivery available throughout the US and Canada.
Source: Mint Tiny House Company
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.