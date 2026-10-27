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Tiny Houses

30-ft-long tiny house brings comfort to compact living on wheels

By Adam Williams
October 27, 2026
30-ft-long tiny house brings comfort to compact living on wheels
The Onyx 2630, by the Mint Tiny House Company, is a mid-size model with an open and light-filled interior
The Onyx 2630, by the Mint Tiny House Company, is a mid-size model with an open and light-filled interior
View 10 Images
The Onyx 2630, by the Mint Tiny House Company, is a mid-size model with an open and light-filled interior
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The Onyx 2630, by the Mint Tiny House Company, is a mid-size model with an open and light-filled interior
The Onyx 2630 measures 257 sq ft (24 sq m), much of which is taken up by its living area
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The Onyx 2630 measures 257 sq ft (24 sq m), much of which is taken up by its living area
The Onyx 2630 has a modern and clean Scandinavian-style interior with pale timber finishes and white wooden walls
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The Onyx 2630 has a modern and clean Scandinavian-style interior with pale timber finishes and white wooden walls
The Onyx 2630 has lots of natural light thanks to its generous glazing
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The Onyx 2630 has lots of natural light thanks to its generous glazing
The Onyx 2630 features a galley style kitchen with a sink, an oven and propane-powered cooktop, a microwave, and a fridge/freezer
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The Onyx 2630 features a galley style kitchen with a sink, an oven and propane-powered cooktop, a microwave, and a fridge/freezer
The Onyx 2630's kitchen has a lot of cabinetry and counter space for a tiny house
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The Onyx 2630's kitchen has a lot of cabinetry and counter space for a tiny house
The Onyx 2630's loft bedroom is accessed by a wooden ladder
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The Onyx 2630's loft bedroom is accessed by a wooden ladder
The Onyx 2630's loft bedroom features storage space which doubles as a divider
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The Onyx 2630's loft bedroom features storage space which doubles as a divider
The Onyx 2630's loft bedroom has room for a king-size bed, though it's shown with a queen
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The Onyx 2630's loft bedroom has room for a king-size bed, though it's shown with a queen
The Onyx 2630's bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and a washer/dryer
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The Onyx 2630's bathroom includes a walk-in shower, a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and a washer/dryer
View gallery - 10 images

Though its dimensions are relatively modest, the Onyx 2630 offers a surprisingly comfortable take on small living. Suitable for a single person or couple, the home features a light-filled and open interior, while a handy porch extends the living space outdoors.

Designed by Canada's Mint Tiny House Company, the Onyx 2630 is based on a triple-axle trailer. It's a mid-sized model, with a length of 30 ft (9.14 m), along with a standard width of 8.6 ft (2.6 m), so could make a good candidate for occasional towing or semi-permanent installation. Like the firm's recent Ventura, its exterior is all black, though in this case the sleek metal cladding is offset by some natural timber too.

The Onyx 2630 measures 257 sq ft (24 sq m), much of which is taken up by its living area
The Onyx 2630 measures 257 sq ft (24 sq m), much of which is taken up by its living area

The 257-sq-ft (24-sq-m) interior is arranged over two floors and has a Scandinavian-style decor of pale timber and white wooden walls.

On entering through the porch, the living room is revealed. With its high ceiling and tons of glazing, it's a definite highlight. It has a full-sized sofa, which is a real benefit in a tiny house – perching awkwardly on a smaller two-seater gets old fast. There are a couple of chairs, a coffee table, and room to mount a TV on the wall. A mini-split air-con unit tackles heating and cooling duties and should be sufficient to maintain a comfortable temperature given the home's compact dimensions.

Further into the home lies the kitchen. This is arranged in a galley style layout and is equipped with a sink, an oven and propane-powered cooktop, a microwave, plus quite a bit of cabinetry and counter space for a tiny house of this size.

From here, a sliding frosted door provides access to the bathroom. This looks snug and has a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, a shower, and a washer/dryer.

The Onyx 2630's loft bedroom has room for a king-size bed, though it's shown with a queen
The Onyx 2630's loft bedroom has room for a king-size bed, though it's shown with a queen

The Onyx 2630 has just the one dedicated bedroom and it's located up in the loft. Accessed by a wooden ladder, it maintains the same decor as the rest of the house and looks pleasantly light and modern. It's shown with a queen-size bed but has enough space for a king, plus there's a skylight and a little storage.

The Onyx 2630 starts at roughly US$123,000 (depending on the US/Canadian dollar exchange rate), with delivery available throughout the US and Canada.

Source: Mint Tiny House Company

View gallery - 10 images

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Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

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