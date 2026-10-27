30-ft-long tiny house brings comfort to compact living on wheels

Though its dimensions are relatively modest, the Onyx 2630 offers a surprisingly comfortable take on small living. Suitable for a single person or couple, the home features a light-filled and open interior, while a handy porch extends the living space outdoors.

Designed by Canada's Mint Tiny House Company, the Onyx 2630 is based on a triple-axle trailer. It's a mid-sized model, with a length of 30 ft (9.14 m), along with a standard width of 8.6 ft (2.6 m), so could make a good candidate for occasional towing or semi-permanent installation. Like the firm's recent Ventura, its exterior is all black, though in this case the sleek metal cladding is offset by some natural timber too.

The Onyx 2630 measures 257 sq ft (24 sq m), much of which is taken up by its living area Mint Tiny House Company

The 257-sq-ft (24-sq-m) interior is arranged over two floors and has a Scandinavian-style decor of pale timber and white wooden walls.

On entering through the porch, the living room is revealed. With its high ceiling and tons of glazing, it's a definite highlight. It has a full-sized sofa, which is a real benefit in a tiny house – perching awkwardly on a smaller two-seater gets old fast. There are a couple of chairs, a coffee table, and room to mount a TV on the wall. A mini-split air-con unit tackles heating and cooling duties and should be sufficient to maintain a comfortable temperature given the home's compact dimensions.

Further into the home lies the kitchen. This is arranged in a galley style layout and is equipped with a sink, an oven and propane-powered cooktop, a microwave, plus quite a bit of cabinetry and counter space for a tiny house of this size.

From here, a sliding frosted door provides access to the bathroom. This looks snug and has a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, a shower, and a washer/dryer.

The Onyx 2630's loft bedroom has room for a king-size bed, though it's shown with a queen Mint Tiny House Company

The Onyx 2630 has just the one dedicated bedroom and it's located up in the loft. Accessed by a wooden ladder, it maintains the same decor as the rest of the house and looks pleasantly light and modern. It's shown with a queen-size bed but has enough space for a king, plus there's a skylight and a little storage.

The Onyx 2630 starts at roughly US$123,000 (depending on the US/Canadian dollar exchange rate), with delivery available throughout the US and Canada.

Source: Mint Tiny House Company