Rough-ready cargo e-trike rolls with 7-inch fat tires

Fat tires are not uncommon among Addmotor's range of electric tricycles, particularly for those built to venture beyond city limits. But the firm's "most versatile" model – the Greattan D utility e-trike – rolls with monstrous 7-inch fat tires.

"Ever tried to load up your bike with groceries, work gear, or weekend camping supplies, only to realize there’s just no way it’s all going to fit?," asks Addmotor. "Or maybe you’ve struggled with a wobbly ride after adding extra weight, hoping you wouldn’t tip over at the next turn.

"If you’ve been there, done that, and swore you’d never attempt it again, you need to know about Addmotor Greattan D 3-wheel cargo tricycle. This fat-tire electric tricycle is built to haul, handle, and conquer, no matter how much cargo you’re packing or what terrain lies ahead."

The e-trike's front wheel looks to be rocking a 4-inch fat tire, but head on back and you'll see that each of the chunky aluminum rims to the rear is wrapped in 7-inch rubber. This results in "unstoppable traction" over rough or smooth while offering "remarkable load-bearing capacity."

This model has a maximum load capacity of 500 lb (227 kg), including the rider and up to 150 lb (68 kg) of cargo on the "super large" rear rack. Along with the monstrous rear tires helping to support heavy loads, Addmotor has also included a heavy duty rear axle that's said to be 20% thicker than other models on the market.

Hauling assist is provided by a 750-W motor mounted in the middle of the rear triangles, which peaks at 1,400 watts – with a responsive torque sensor onboard to help with a smooth take-off. There's seven-level pedal-assist up to 20 mph (32 km/h) and a half-twist throttle too. The utility e-trike can be optioned with dual UL-certified batteries – one housed flush in the downtube and the other behind the seat-tube. Per-charge range figures have not been shared though.

A speed differential has been included for safer cornering, a Shimano 7-speed gearset is included for ride flexibility, and a suspension fork should make for a smoother journey when combined with the padded saddle with backrest and those funky fat tires. Tektro mechanical disc brakes provide stopping power, plus there's a parking brake as well. And daytime visibility is helped by a headlight and braking tail-light with turn signaling.

"The Greattan D isn’t just a bigger, tougher electric trike," says Addmotor. "It’s a smarter way to move through life, whether that means cutting down on gas bills, taking the scenic route to work, starting a mobile business, or making your weekend adventures a little more epic. It’s one of the few 3-wheel electric bikes out there that doesn’t ask you to compromise. You get power, you get range, you get stability, and you get enough carrying capacity to tackle loads that most cargo bikes wouldn’t even dare attempt."

The Greattan D will retail for US$4,399, but is currently up for pre-order at $3,799 – though the product page shows that price as a single-battery configuration, if you opt in the seat-post battery you'll need to add another $699 to the pot.

Product page: Greattan D