Bosch-powered tilting e-trike keeps flatbed cargo on the level

A few years back, BMW teamed up with bike-maker Cube and mobility company SoFlow to prototype a funky leaning cargo e-trike as part of a mobility expo. Cube subsequently launched the concept as the Trike Hybrid in 2023, and has now added a flatbed variant to the range.

The 2021 concept e-trike featured a single wheel up front and two to the rear, with the latter connected to the frame via a pivoting axle. This allowed any rider lucky enough to hop aboard the prototype to lean into corners like you would on a regular two-wheeler, with the cargo at the back remaining level.

The Cube Concept Dynamic Cargo e-trike's tilting front end is connected to its non-tilting rear end via a pivoting axle BMW Group

After "multiple iterations of the concept," Cube brought it into production as two electric three wheelers a couple of years later – released as a Family and a Cargo version of the Trike Hybrid.

"Inspired by the idea from BMW, we poured our entire know-how into building this production-ready cargo e-trike," said the company's MD, Andreas Foti, at the time. "We have created an ultra-compact, nimble and safe form of transport that is a pleasure to ride and can be used by anyone. The electric assist opens up a huge range of applications that extend beyond urban use, while the compact design makes it easy and safe to maneuver. And the flexible configuration options mean you can transport virtually anything."

Now a third variation has been added to the family in the shape of the Trike Flatbed Hybrid 750 – a flexible "pickup truck" with pedal-assist. The 750 is the moniker doesn't relate to the motor power as you might assume, but the battery capacity – 750 Wh. The PAS is supplied by a mid-mounted Bosch CX Line motor producing 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque and assistance up to 15.5 mph (25 km/h).

A tilting mechanism between the rear wheels keeps cargo level while allowing the rider to lean into corners Cube Bike

As with its older siblings, the low-step aluminum main frame is connected to a tilting mechanism that keeps cargo steady while allowing for a more natural riding experience, particularly when cornering. But instead of the family or cargo box behind the rider, this flavor sports an anti-slip platform rated to haul up to 60 kg (132 lb) – with a ring at each corner helping to secure the cargo.

The e-trike also comes with a storage compartment tucked in behind the seat post, and a front basket can be optioned in too. A Suntour suspension fork helps smooth out the bumps thanks to 100-mm travel. Enviolo manual shifting is available for a more flexible ride, stopping power comes courtesy of Tektro hydraulic brakes, and the e-trike rolls on 20 inch wheels at the back plus a 24-incher to the front – each wrapped in Schwalbe rubber. Integrated lighting and full fenders complete the key specs.

"With its basic flatbed capable of carrying loads up to 60kg, the design of whatever you attach to it is up to you" Cube Bike

The Trike Flatbed Hybrid 750 is on sale now in Europe starting at €5,799 (which converts to about US$6,700 – though we've no word on international availability). Pricey? Yes, but also very cool and doubtless very useful for your urban hauling needs.

