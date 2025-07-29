Capable folding e-trike unlocks to 20 mph, hauls up to 500 lb

Though ebikes can be a great way to get around town without getting out of puff, they're not suitable for every rider. Some folks benefit from an extra wheel, lower assist speeds and extra comfort. Velotric's Triker ticks all those boxes and more.

"We created Triker to serve the riders often left behind in the ebike movement – those who want the freedom and joy of biking without the fear of falling," said Adam Zhang, CEO and co-founder of Velotric. "It’s a story of dignity, independence, and connection. Triker brings that back to the people who deserve it most."

That means the company's first e-trike has been specifically designed to meet the assisted-transport needs of seniors and folks with limited mobility, as well as recreational riders looking for more stability, control and comfort.

Velotric's first e-trike rolls out with a 750-W hub motor that peaks at 1,300 watts, and provides 90 Nm (66 lb.ft) of torque to help the rider up the hill. Maximum pedal-assist speed is 12 mph (19 km/h) over five customizable levels, but the Triker can be tweaked to support the rider up to 20 mph with some system tweaks.

The Triker's beginner mode will help riders new to e-triking build confidence, as well as offering an easier ride for folks recovering from injuries Velotric

There's a dedicated beginner mode baked in too. This will restrict motor assistance to 8 mph and clip available PAS levels to three, allowing new e-trike riders to build confidence, with Velotric promising smoother starts, easier handling, and less chance of suffering a wobble. Plus there's a 2-mph walk mode as well.

Velotric has included its SensorSwap technology here, which means that the rider can opt for instant response from a torque sensor or smooth cruising via the setup's cadence sensor. And a removable throttle trigger can give you a push when you need it or just give your legs a rest for a while.

A rear differential allows each rear wheel to turn independently for "smoother, safer cornering, minimizing the risk of tipping that’s common with traditional trikes." Additionally, a Shimano 7-speed gearset is included for ride flexibility.

The Triker's frame can be collapsed down for between-ride transport or storage Velotric

Powering the ride is a UL-certified 48-V/16.75-Ah battery that hangs low behind the seatpost and is reckoned good for up to 60 miles (96.5 km) at the lowest PAS mode, or 50 miles (80 km) using just the thumb throttle. The Triker's 3.5-inch color display shows key ride info, while also featuring Bluetooth for connectivity to a companion app and a USB-C charging port. The e-trike also works with the Apple FindMy service for peace of mind.

The electric three-wheeler is built around an alloy frame with an "ultra low" step-over of 14.5 in (370 mm) and a low center of gravity. It comes with a sturdy rear basket for hauling shopping, gear or pooch, and has a maximum payload capacity of 500 lb (226 kg), including the rider. The frame's also foldable for between-ride transport.

The rider can look forward to a wide ComfortMax padded saddle with adjustable back rest, and uneven surfaces should be less jarring thanks to a suspension fork with 80 mm of travel and lockout along with 20-inch double-wall alloy rims wrapped in 3-inch puncture-resistant Kenda tires. Fenders at each wheel help keep dirt and damp in check, while stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc braking with 180-mm rotors, motor cut-off and a parking brake feature.

The Triker features ComfortMax seating, a low step-over height, 90-Nm hub motor and thumb throttle if you need it Velotric

Rounding out the key specs is a large moto-style 400-lumen LED headlight that comes on automatically as daylight starts to fade and features an integrated 100-dB horn. This is paired with a braking tail-light integrated in the rear rack that includes turn signaling.

The Triker goes on sale today for a suggested retail price of US$2,399, which makes it pricier than Lectric's XP Trike 2 but much cheaper than the funky Greattan D from Addmotor.

Product page: Velotric Triker