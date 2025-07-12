Best-selling e-trike in the US gets more power, more range

A couple of years ago, Arizona's Lectric built on its success in the low-cost ebike space by launching a model geared towards folks looking for more stability. Now the XP Trike has been updated with a more powerful motor and a bigger battery.

"When we launched the XP Trike two years ago, we knew our riding community would like it since it was the most requested model at the time, but we had no idea how many riders across America would totally dig it," said Lectric co-founder and CEO Levi Conlow in a press statement.

"Not only did it make Lectric the number one seller of electric trikes in the US, but it also accounted for over 80% of all adult tricycle sales, and it showed us how important the stability and comfort of three wheels is. We’re excited to now give even more people access to that fun with improved features – and without a price increase."

The second-generation XP Trike rolls out in a standard 500-W/640-Wh configuration and a 750-W/840-Wh model Lectric

For the second-generation XP Trike, Lectric is actually releasing two models – one with a few key upgrades to the successful formula, and a higher-spec flavor that bumps the super-quiet M24 Stealth motor power up from 500 to 750 watts (which peaks at 1,310 W) and offers 85 Nm (62.69 lb.ft) of torque instead of 65 Nm.

The standard XP Trike2 has a top pedal-assist speed of 14 mph (22.5 km/h) and rides with the same 624-Wh Li-ion battery as its predecessor. But the more powerful motor of the 750 model zips that PAS speed to 17 mph (27.4 km/h) over five levels, and it gains a 840-Wh battery for up to 70 miles (112.6 km) of per-charge range – 20 more miles than its sibling. Either way, the new batteries are also compatible with an optional 5-amp fast-charger.

The standard edition also retains the cadence sensor of old, while the more powerful e-trike is treated to a Quick Switch. This allows the user to choose between standard assisted pedaling (cadence) or the "more natural, responsive feel" of an in-house torque sensor. A half-twist throttle gets you going without having to pump your legs.

A redesigned aluminum frame is reported to be "ultra strong and up to 30% lighter than comparable steel frames" while also folding for between ride transport Lectric

Both 2nd-gen variants benefit from a redesigned folding frame fashioned from hydroformed aluminum that rocks a reinforced downtube for more stability. They each benefit from a low step-over height (13.8 inches), and roll on 20-inch wheels wearing slightly slimmer puncture-resistant tires with an improved tread pattern to allow riders to "turn on a dime." Stopping power is still provided by hydraulic brakes with 180-mm rotors, but the new models sports Star Union brakes front and rear, along with a new parking brake mechanism.

Lectric has also thrown in a feature that limits assisted top speed to 5 mph for those new to e-triking, which can be unlocked as confidence grows. The new suspension fork offers 50 mm of travel to help smooth out uneven terrain. And an integrated rear rack is rated to haul up to 75 lb (34 kg) of shopping or gear (or pooch with the addition of an optional carrier).

There's a cargo rack included, and optional accessories include baskets, a tube bag and a pet carrier Lectric

New damage-resistant polypropylene fenders help keep dirt and damp at bay. Turn signaling and hazard lights have been added to the headlight/braking tail-light recipe, and riders now get to check metrics on a detachable 3.5-inch color display instead of monochrome.

Both models are UL-certified and come in a bunch of color options (three for the standard at launch and six for the 750). The 500-W XP Trike2 is up for pre-order now priced at US$1,499, with shipping expected to begin the last week of July. The XP Trike2 750 won't be available to order until September, and currently has a $1,799 price tag – though launch offers will likely bring that down for a limited time.

Lectric eBikes | XP Trike2

Product page: XP Trike2