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Architecture

Bugatti shifts gears to $650-million hypercar-inspired architecture

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
September 25, 2026
Bugatti shifts gears to $650-million hypercar-inspired architecture
The $650 million Bugatti Residences Miami is the second project with the French hypercar maker's marque out front
The $650-million Bugatti Residences Miami is the second project with the French hypercar maker's marque out front
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The $650 million Bugatti Residences Miami is the second project with the French hypercar maker's marque out front
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The $650-million Bugatti Residences Miami is the second project with the French hypercar maker's marque out front
The property will feature 183 residences and more than 300 feet of Miami River frontage
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The property will feature 183 residences and more than 300 feet of Miami River frontage
Now this is what you call prime location
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Now this is what you call prime location
View gallery - 3 images

If you're a wealthy automotive enthusiast who enjoys their time in Miami, this might be your next preferred parking spot.

Bugatti is getting its first branded residential development in the US there. The US$650-million tower will feature design and service inspired by the 115-year-old marque, and blend French artistry with Miami-flavored luxury living.

The 60-storey project is set to be developed on a waterfront plot along the Miami River in the city's Brickell financial center, it has direct access toward Biscayne Bay and proximity to the city’s business district, as well as cultural, nightlife, and dining hotspots.

The property will feature 183 residences and more than 300 feet of Miami River frontage
The property will feature 183 residences and more than 300 feet of Miami River frontage

The building will feature 183 residences in total, including four penthouses. It'll also offer residents more than 300 feet of exclusive Miami River frontage.

This is the second residential tower with the Bugatti badge out front, after the first one in Dubai was unveiled back in 2023. That 42-storey property with 182 homes is set to be handed over next year by UAE-based developer Binghatti. You can see a promo clip of it below.

Bugatti Residences By Binghatti

What can you expect from an automaker-branded home? The presser reads, "Every element – from architecture and interiors to service, arrival, privacy and daily living – is being considered through the lens of Bugatti’s world. The same precision, refinement and attention to detail that define its hyper sports cars is thus reimagined for an exquisite residential environment."

That's not exactly specific. However, you can certainly expect roomy apartments, luxury interiors, and personalized white-glove butler service – for a price you're better off not asking about, of course.

Now this is what you call prime location
Now this is what you call prime location

Brandon Haw Architecture, which is designing this project and has extensive experience building residential towers, will incorporate Bugatti's signature C-line, the styling element that defines the side profile of its performance cars.

From the early renders, you'll notice the tower has an understated design, with a metallic-white cladding gracing the balconies. Double-height elements in the facade divide the tower into four sections.

Peeping through the floor-to-ceiling glass in the close-up image up top, I noticed minimalist white, beige, and black interiors, with rose gold accents.

This isn't the only auto-branded property in town. Miami itself has the Porsche Design Tower in Sunny Isles Beach with a car elevator, Mercedes-Benz Places, and projects with Bentley, Aston Martin, and Pagani nameplates too. There are loads more in Dubai and Bangkok, among others.

These car brands mostly just license their names, and don't get deeply involved in building out the projects. However, some of them do end up incorporating ambitious design and inspired features.

Bugatti Residences Miami is expected to launch next year, and it likely will cost ya. For not-so-direct reference, a 3,000-sq-ft apartment in the Dubai tower goes for about $8 million, while a 13,000-sq-ft penthouse is listed at $42 million.

Get on the waitlist at the project's official site.

Source: Bugatti

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ArchitectureSkyscrapersBugattiMiami
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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