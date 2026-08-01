Mago Maga Roma-X: AI-powered coffee bean roasting simplified

Coffee gear brand Mago Maga hopes its latest product can simplify bean roasting for even the most discerning coffee fans – with a little help from AI.

The new Roma-X smart air roaster is the successor to the brand's well-loved Roma Pro. It offers several improvements over the previous model, from its design to the control you have over your roast to get the perfect expression from your beans.

This one features an anodized aluminum-alloy body, and a glass chamber that can roast up to 10.5 oz (300g) in one go. That's good for 37 cups of espresso, or 18 cups of americano.

Roma-X: The World’s First AI-Powered Home Coffee Roaster

Using the 5-inch color touchscreen, you can select from more than 260 origin-based profiles and six customizable roast levels. AI helps automate the process from start to finish. Together, these features allow you to dial in the flavor, body, and aroma just so, using your favorite specialty raw coffee beans.

The 5-inch touchscreen lets you set and monitor roast time, temperature, and progress easily Mago Maga

What's more, you can monitor the roast curve, development stage, and progress in real-time via this screen or on your phone via a Bluetooth connection. The system automatically records every roast, so you can easily replicate it with your next batch and consistently serve up great cups of coffee.

The machine has a compact 13.3 x 6.4-in (339x163-mm) footprint, and includes a smoke-minimizing system as well as a chaff collection tray with a removable filter. It comes in a classy wheeled transport case, should you want to take it with you when you travel.

The Roma-X features an anodized aluminum alloy body with a compact footprint Mago Maga

As with its previous roasting machine, Mago Maga is crowdfunding the Roma-X on Kickstarter and offering it at a discount during the campaign. Set to retail at US$1,498, it can be had for $799, inclusive of the transport case.

All crowdfunding campaigns carry an element of risk, so you'll want to keep that in mind if you choose to back this campaign. For what it's worth, Mago Maga sells its other roaster online, as well as other products. It's also racked up more than $140,000 in funding for this model.

The large hopper allows up to 10.5 oz of beans, which is enough for nearly 40 espressos Mago Maga

If all goes to plan, orders are slated to ship worldwide in November 2026, and delivery will cost you extra ($59 per unit to the US and Canada).

Source: Kickstarter

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