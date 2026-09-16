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Around The Home

Dyson does a toothbrush – with a built-in camera and water flosser

By Maryna Holovnova
September 16, 2026
Dyson does a toothbrush – with a built-in camera and water flosser
Dyson's CameraJet toothbrush provides users with a live video feed of their teeth
Dyson's CameraJet toothbrush provides users with a live video feed of their teeth
View 6 Images
The toothbrush's camera and water flosser are located directly below its brush head
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The toothbrush's camera and water flosser are located directly below its brush head
Users are advised to utilize non-foaming toothpaste
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Users are advised to utilize non-foaming toothpaste
Dyson's CameraJet toothbrush provides users with a live video feed of their teeth
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Dyson's CameraJet toothbrush provides users with a live video feed of their teeth
Buyers can choose between two colors
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Buyers can choose between two colors
The CameraJet is priced at $499.99
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The CameraJet is priced at $499.99
The water flosser targets gaps between teeth
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The water flosser targets gaps between teeth
View gallery - 6 images

We all know how crucial oral hygiene is for our overall health. The rules are very straightforward: brush twice a day, for at least two minutes, and don’t skip flossing. Sounds simple enough, but often those two minutes can feel like an eternity. Flossing after? That’s where many of us give up, even though it can boomerang back in the form of expensive dental bills.

Engineers at Dyson took on the challenge of developing a product that could become the ultimate solution to this. Ten years ago, they started with a pretty simple question: “What if it was possible to brush and floss at the same time?” And then they got a little … perfectionist about it. Trying to simplify the dental routine, they launched a toothbrush so complex that, as Dyson puts it, “it feels wrong to call it one.” And we can see why.

The Dyson CameraJet combines a water flosser and an electric toothbrush, which makes perfect sense. But what about the “camera” part? Well, this is actually the most innovative and interesting component of the device.

The toothbrush's camera and water flosser are located directly below its brush head
The toothbrush's camera and water flosser are located directly below its brush head

The camera is incorporated right under the brush head. It's tiny – just 1 mm in diameter – but can capture 28 images per second to find and target gaps between your teeth. Those gaps need extra attention because that’s where plaque can hide and build up. But how does the device know what exactly to look for? It uses an AI model trained to compare images of your mouth with a database of thousands of other images. It can recognize the gaps and automatically direct its water flow at them.

The device connects to a Dyson smartphone app, which sounds almost like having a personal online dentist. It contains how-to videos, analyzes your brushing and flossing patterns, tells you whether you are doing a good job, and provides mouth-coverage mapping. And the coolest part? It allows you to actually see the camera footage live on your phone while brushing. For those concerned about privacy, Dyson says the device doesn’t record or save any videos.

Users are advised to utilize non-foaming toothpaste
Users are advised to utilize non-foaming toothpaste

You might be wondering how the camera can see through all the foam the toothpaste creates? Well, the thing is, it can’t really. For the best results, Dyson recommends using toothpaste without foaming agents.

The design of the water floss is another interesting part. Instead of a traditional needle-like water stream, Dyson uses a cone-shaped water flow that, according to the company, covers a larger surface and removes plaque more effectively.

If you use a traditional water flosser, you may also get annoyed by the water flow becoming inconsistent when the device is tilted. Dyson addresses that issue with an anti-gravity tank and a diaphragm pump designed to minimize air pockets.

The CameraJet is priced at $499.99
The CameraJet is priced at $499.99

The toothbrush features a 12.5-ml (0.42-oz) mouthrinse tank, which is fairly small. It can be refilled in about three seconds by connecting to a portable station with a 200-ml (6.76-oz) water tank. The same station doubles as a charging dock and travel case. One charge is promised to last for up to 10 days.

The product is already available on Dyson’s website. It’s priced at US$499.99 and comes in two colors: Ceramic Ultra Blue and Ceramic Pink, while the case for it is available in burgundy or white. The device comes with a refill dock, two regular brush heads, and a charging cable.

Buyers can choose between two colors
Buyers can choose between two colors

And just for the record, Dyson isn't the only company to come up with the idea of putting a camera in a toothbrush. Recent similar products – but without the water flosser feature – have included the Prophix and the Zaamigo.

Source: Dyson

View gallery - 6 images

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Maryna Holovnova
Maryna Holovnova
Originally from Ukraine and now based in Edmonton, Canada, Maryna is a freelance writer with a passion for storytelling, consumer technology, sports/wellness, sustainable urban living, travel and architecture. She holds a master’s degree in linguistics from Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv and has experience in media, including television and photojournalism. Curious by nature, she’s always driven to explore the latest innovations, and when she’s not writing, you’ll likely find her running or learning a new language.

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