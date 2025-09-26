Professional milling machine for people who don't own forklifts

Precision milling has always been locked behind a "members only" sign – giant machines that take up massive warehouse space, cost more than your first car, and hum like an old air compressor 24 hours a day. For the average guy with big ideas, it's a sort of cruel joke: sure, you can design a million-dollar idea, but actually being able to make it? Now you have to hire a product development firm.

Or do you?

There are other desktop CNC machines out there, like the highly-rated Lunyee 3018 Pro Max or the US$2,500 Cavera Air. But those heavy, bulky machines won't fit in your backpack.

KujieTool asked the obvious question: why can't precision milling be pro-level and portable? Turns out, it can. So KujieTool made the world's smallest universal milling machine that legitimately falls within the "desktop" category.

The KujieTool K1 is just 5.3 lb (2.4 kg) and measures right about 9.9 x 15.2 x 15.9 inches (251 × 386 × 403 mm). This thing literally fits in your backpack while still cranking out ±0.01-mm accuracy – that falls squarely within watchmaker-level precision. The frame is made from aluminum, making it solid, but doesn't require inviting your friends over for pizza and beer to help you move it from one side of the room to the other. And its footprint is small enough to share desk space with your laptop and all your half-finished 3D prints.

In the video, you can see this gentleman repairing his brass lighter with the KujieTool K1 KujieTool

The spindle spins up to 10,000 rpm, forward or reverse. The chuck is also interchangeable, switching between tools for cutting, engraving, or even polishing. So if you're milling aluminum, cutting plastic, engraving wood, or just polishing your doorknob, you've got all the options. Each axis has a handwheel with 0.007-mm resolution, which means you can stop eyeballing things and actually hit your marks perfectly ... Or is it "measure once, cut twice?" I always forget how that goes.

But KujieTool isn't just about saving space or keeping the peace with your HOA. It gives DIYers, makers, students, and even pro-level engineers the freedom to just make stuff without the wait or the cost of a fabrication shop or dealing with shipping issues and/or language barriers.

The K1 at work on different materials KujieTool

Need a prototype by tomorrow? Do it, done. See an online parts schematic for your RC10 that you've always wanted? Easy, make it. Teaching a class on precision machining? Toss it in your bag and bring it to school with you. Show those budding machinists how it's done.

The KujieTool K1 isn't a toy CNC – it's pro-grade mill that doesn't require a full-on shop or giant man cave – just enough desk space to machine out your million-dollar ideas.

It's on KickStarter right now – and with funding already triple the goal, the first units are expected to ship as early as February. So skip the Christmas list and slide it onto the Valentine’s Day registry instead.

New Atlas may receive commission from purchases made through our links.