Lymow One: An automatic lawnmower that won't get stuck

We get it: You don’t want to spend your weekends pushing a heavy mower around the yard. So you go get a robotic mower to save you the trouble. But it likely won’t take you long to realize it’s an even bigger hassle. You trade the effort of mowing your lawn with cursing the bloody thing for hobbling around with boundary wires, its useless wheels, and shaky navigation.

Well, enter the dragon, quite literally. Lymow, a Chinese lawnmower maker, has just launched its One Robot Mower. It's a wire-free powerhouse designed to take on gradients, obstacles, and expansive lawns.

Lymow One previously raised more than US$7.5 million on Kickstarter, claiming the top spot in the lawnmower category. Now, the company has announced the global commercial launch of the One robotic mower at IFA 2025.

The Lymow One employs RTK (Real-Time Kinematic) and Vision AI navigation to map your lawn precisely Lymow

Unlike your conventional robotic models that rely on boundary wires, the Lymow One employs RTK (Real-Time Kinematic) and Vision AI navigation to map your lawn precisely. This helps you set up the mower much faster, and importantly, achieve precise mowing patterns.

It features a LYCUT system, which consists of a dual-blade configuration rotating at 6,000 RPM and a 27-mph (43-km/h) centrifugal fan that disperses clippings evenly and prevents clogging. The mowing deck supports heights from 1.2 to 4 inches (30 to 101 mm) to suit your lawn's specific style.

It comes with a 16-inch (406-mm) cutting width and a mowing speed of up to 3.3 ft/s (1 m/s). That translates to about 0.57 acres (2,207 sq m) mowed on a single charge, which is almost 10 times more efficient than typical robotic mowers. It also has the ability to tackle slopes up to 45°.

The Lymow One can tackle slopes up to 45° Lymow

The Lymow has 2 inches (50.8 mm) of ground clearance, so it handles uneven terrain, twigs, and bumps relatively well. Construction is on a die-cast aluminum frame that’s designed with FEM engineering, and most importantly, IPX6 waterproofing.

Lymow says the mower's LFP battery has been tested and proven to be safe and long-lasting, with over 2,000 recharge cycles. When the battery gets low, the Lymow One automatically returns to the charging station. Once completely charged, it resumes from where it left off without any intervention.

The mower is controlled through the Lymow app, which lets you schedule mow times, control zones, designate no-go areas, alter cutting height, and track progress – all from your phone. Not just that, if the mower leaves its geo-fenced region, you'll receive immediate notifications, giving you the ability to also remotely lock it if necessary.

The Lymow One features a dual-blade configuration rotating at 6,000 RPM and a 27-mph centrifugal fan Lymow

You get centimeter-level GPS precision in open areas, thanks to RTK, and when the mower is around trees, fences, or buildings, VSLAM (Visual Simultaneous Localization and Mapping) takes over. It also gets a sprinkle of AI, with a depth estimation algorithm and semantic AI vision that helps identify common lawn obstacles such as toys, pets, sprinklers, and garden furniture, allowing it to maneuver without requiring constant user intervention.

It measures 29.4 x 22.0 x 12.6 inches (747 x 558 x 320 mm) and weighs 77.6 lb (35.2 kg), so it’s quite easy to work with for most folks. And because it's electric, you’d be able to use it in early or late hours without being a nuisance to your neighbors.

The Lymow One costs $2,999 in North America and €2,999 in Europe Lymow

All these features and conveniences do come at a cost: If you were to go get one, it would cost you $2,999 in North America and €2,999 in Europe. Availability varies per region, with the Lymow One first reaching American shores by mid-October and Europe by November this year.

Check out Lymow’s official website for more details.

Source: Lymow

New Atlas may receive commission on purchases made via links.