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Philips AI electric toothbrush maps your mouth for better cleaning

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
July 30, 2026
Philips AI electric toothbrush maps your mouth for better cleaning
Philips' upcoming DiamondClean 9900 Prestige uses AI to detect brushing activity
Philips' upcoming Next-Generation DiamondClean 9900 Prestige uses AI to detect brushing activity
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Philips' upcoming DiamondClean 9900 Prestige uses AI to detect brushing activity
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Philips' upcoming Next-Generation DiamondClean 9900 Prestige uses AI to detect brushing activity
The light ring at the end of the handle glows to let you know when you're using too much or too little pressure
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The light ring at the end of the handle glows to let you know when you're using too much or too little pressure
This display on the handle shows a mouth map, where you can see which parts of your mouth you've covered while brushing
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This display on the handle shows a mouth map, where you can see which parts of your mouth you've covered while brushing
View gallery - 3 images

I regret that I haven't been on the electric toothbrush beat over the last few years. While I was out of the loop, major oral health brands were adding clever tech to their products – along with heftier price tags.

Philips' latest offering, the Next-Generation DiamondClean 9900 Prestige, uses AI to identify which parts of your mouth you've covered, and where you've missed a couple of teeth.

The brush features a display on the handle that shows a 12-segments mouth map as you brush. The idea, of course, is help you clean your teeth completely every time you use it without needing to pull out your smartphone, as was the case with the original DiamondClean 9900 Prestige.

This display on the handle shows a mouth map, where you can see which parts of your mouth you've covered while brushing
This display on the handle shows a mouth map, where you can see which parts of your mouth you've covered while brushing

Here's a promo clip (in German) showing it in action:

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige Series 9900

The brush retains Philips' signature SenseIQ tech to detect when you're brushing too hard or too soft, and guide you to adjust your pressure with a light ring at the end of the handle. The brush's sensors can also dial back the intensity if you press too hard.

The light ring at the end of the handle glows to let you know when you're using too much or too little pressure
The light ring at the end of the handle glows to let you know when you're using too much or too little pressure

That's all pretty cool, but Philips is playing a bit of catch-up here. Oral-B launched AI-powered mouth mapping tech back in 2022. However, with the Oral-B unit, you'll have to whip out your phone to see your brushing coverage – so in that sense, this new model from Philips has a bit of an edge with its hardware.

Now for the bad news: expect this to cost a pretty penny. Philips' current top-of-the-line toothbrush comes in at $US430, while Oral-B isn't far behind at $400 (currently discounted to $351 on Amazon). So the Next-Generation DiamondClean 9900 Prestige model will likely be priced higher than those, making it likely be the most expensive brush on the market when it arrives in the US and Europe this fall.

If you don't want to wait – and don't mind using an app to review your mouth map – this brush we reviewed from Oclean covers all the bases for a lot less money.

Source: Philips

View gallery - 3 images

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Around The HomeToothbrushDentalOral hygienePhilipsArtificial Intelligence
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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