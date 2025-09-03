Desktop injection molding machine is a faster, squishier alternative to a 3D printer

Consumer 3D printers definitely have their uses, but they're typically limited to printing rigid objects … and doing so pretty slowly. The Saltgator, on the other hand, allows you to crank out rubbery injection-molded items in a claimed 10 minutes.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Saltgator (no, we don't know where that monicker came from) is manufactured by a Hong Kong/Texas-based startup of the same name. Interestingly enough, it was invented by a group of anglers and engineers who wanted to make their own custom fishing lures at home.

Looking a bit like a food processor, the Saltgator consists of two sections: a squat control base, and a tall removable injection chamber that sits on top of that base.

The Saltgator, ready to rumble Saltgator

The device works with molds that can either be purchased in physical form, 3D-printed (on a third-party printer) from a Saltgator file library, or 3D-printed from the user's own custom files. Importantly, the molds can be printed out of commonly-used polymers such as PLA, PETG or ABS without any worries about them melting – the system operates at a temperature range of 176 ºF to 410 ºF (80 ºC to 210 ºC).

The injection molding process begins with the user pouring a liquid elastomer mixture into the injection chamber. Saltgator offers its own system-specific SoftGel material, although the company is quick to point out that the system is also compatible with substances such as soft PVC, two-part silicone, and dual-component polyurethane.

The liquid elastomer is poured into the injection chamber Saltgator

The injection chamber is then placed on the control base, which is in turn switched to a given heating temperature and mixing time (as determined by the mixture being used, and the desired firmness). That chamber is sealed, plus the SoftGel is non-toxic, so harmful fumes reportedly shouldn't be a problem.

Once the heating and mixing is complete, the injection chamber is removed from the base, its bottom-located nozzle is inserted into a hole in the mold, and the liquid is injected by pressing down on a plunger on top. After a three-minute curing time, the two halves of the mold are pulled apart, and the finished object is removed. The entire process is claimed to take no more than 10 to 15 minutes.

The Saltgator was inspired by a desire to create fishing lures Saltgator

As an added bonus, any scraps or mistakes can be recycled into subsequent items.

Assuming the Saltgator reaches production, a pledge of US$249 will get you one. The planned retail price is $399. Its injection molding process is demonstrated in the following video.

SALTGATOR: The 1st Desktop SoftGel Injection Molding Machine

Sources: Kickstarter, Saltgator

