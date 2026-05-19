Slim home backup keeps fridge, Wi-Fi or CPAP running during an outage

Though many of us take grid power for granted, if it goes down for any reason many of us are left in the dark. The Sierro is a new compact home backup system designed to keep your most important devices, like your fridge, router, or CPAP machine, running through an outage.

Home backup power has been gradually shifting from the garage to the living room. We’ve seen portable power stations get bigger, quieter, and smarter, with models like the DJI Power 2000 and Bluetti Elite 100 pitching themselves as full-fledged household backup rather than camping accessories.

Sierro uses industrial-grade LiFePO₄ cells rated for over 8,000 cycles to 80% capacity, which the company claims is enough for up to 20 years of household use

Sierro

Sierro is taking that idea a step further. Instead of a bulky box you wheel out during emergencies, its 1000 and 2000 series units are slim enough to sit permanently beside your appliances, plugged in and ready to take over automatically the moment the grid drops out.

The eponymous unit is built around industrial-grade lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) cells, the same chemistry typically used in large-scale stationary energy storage. The company rates the cells at more than 8,000 charge cycles to 80% capacity, translating to a projected lifespan of around 20 years.

The lineup launches with two models. The Sierro 1000 packs a 1,024-Wh battery, enough to keep a standard refrigerator running for roughly 15 to 20 hours, while the Sierro 2000 doubles capacity to 2,048 Wh for 30 to 40 hours for a standard fridge, or 20 to 30 hours with a larger one.

The system stays permanently connected between a wall outlet and your appliance, switching to battery automatically the moment an outage hits

Sierro

The system is designed to stay plugged into the wall outlet and pass power through to your appliances under normal conditions, switching to battery the instant an outage is detected. That makes it function less like a generator and closer to an oversized UPS, with no permanent installation or electrician required.

Sierro also leans into safety as a selling point, with its own PowerSense monitoring system and thermal design intended to make the unit safe enough to live with in a bedroom or kitchen long-term.

The California-based company has launched the backup solution on Kickstarter, where the Sierro 1000 starts at US$293 for early-bird backers, down from a planned $419 retail price. The larger Sierro 2000 starts at $559, down from $799.

Sierro is positioned for everyday essentials, from CPAP machines and routers to aquariums that can’t tolerate even brief power interruptions

Sierro

The pitch leans heavily on a familiar pain point: refrigerator backup. Sierro estimates that a single extended outage can spoil around $380 worth of food, which means the smaller unit could pay for itself the first time a storm rolls through. Beyond fridges, the company highlights Wi-Fi routers, CPAP machines, medical devices, and aquariums as ideal always-on loads.

Crowdfunding campaigns always carry and element of risk, and this appears to be Sierro's first Kickstarter outing. The team reckons that it has more than 10 years of experience in the energy and consumer hardware spaces before its members joined forces for this project. The campaign page details the manufacturing process and pre-launch testing, and backer comments appear to be answered quickly and openly. However, you might still want to exercise caution. If all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start from July.

Compact, always-connected backup units like this feel like a logical next step in a category that has already been moving toward smaller, more home-friendly designs. If Sierro delivers on its specs and timelines, it could help reframe home backup power as just another quiet kitchen appliance, rather than something you only think about when the lights go out.

Sierro: The Compact Home Backup That Fits Anywhere

Source: Sierro