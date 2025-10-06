Review: Bluetti Elite 100 V2 portable power station lightens the load

Portable power stations keep getting smarter, smaller, and more practical – and Bluetti’s new Elite 100 V2 is no exception. Essentially an updated version of the 1,800-W AC180 unit we road tested a couple of years back, the Elite 100 V2 packs a similar power punch into a dramatically smaller, lighter body. That makes it a very appealing option for car campers, off-grid tinkerers, and anyone looking to squeeze on-the-go power into a compact footprint.



At a glance:

1,024-Wh (20-Ah) LiFePO₄ battery

Compact 320 x 215 x 250-mm (12.6 x 8.5 x 9.8-in) footprint provides impressive portability for car-based camping

Charges from 0-80% in 45 minutes

1,800 W output capable of handling up to 2,700 W

Versatile UPS modes for use around the home

Compact & Practical Design

Size – or rather, the lack of it – is what makes this unit stand out from the start. At just 11.5 kg (25 lb) and with a single, sturdy handle, this unit is noticeably easier to haul around than the AC180. It’s genuinely a one-hand-carry device that cuts down on precious space in the car and at the campsite.

The Bluetti AC180 (left) and new Elite 100 V2 (right) Noel McKeegan/New Atlas

The design remains clean, functional and inoffensive. The edges are more rounded than its predecessor, the outputs are all neatly arranged on the front, and the rubber covers over the input ports are rugged enough to cope with campsite abuse. The bright display is clear and legible in daylight, showing key information without being cluttered.

Power & Performance

The Bluetti Elite 100 V2 comfortably supported our camping setup Noel McKeegan/New Atlas

Under the hood, the 100 V2 Elite houses a 1,024-Wh LiFePO₄ battery, rated for 4,000+ cycles. Its 1,800-W output can run everything from fridges to fairy lights, and there’s a Power Lifting mode that can handle thirstier devices like kettles, frypans or hairdryers up to 2,700 W. This is a great option, but it’s not going to sustain serial coffee drinkers for long – boiling a liter of water using a standard kettle shaved about 10% off the battery in our testing.

The Elite 100 V2 has ample outlets to cater for your camping devices. There’s 2 x AC, two slots each for USB C and USB A, plus two DC5521 ports for lights and small devices and a 12-V car/cigarette outlet, though you’ll need to buy a separate cord for that. Unlike the AC180, there’s no wireless charging pad on the top, but we’re happy to forego that for the extra space in the trunk. The main challenge in this department is to make sure you’ve got enough cables on board.

As a guide, the Elite 100 V2 will charge the computer I’m typing on more than 10 times or a smartphone around 50 times, and it comfortably supported our camping setup (fridge, phones, lights, cameras, mattress pump and other assorted gizmos) for around 24 hours in mild weather. We would expect that to drop during the height of summer, but that’s where solar charging comes in – more on that later.

The Elite 100 V2 will charge a smartphone around 50 times Noel McKeegan/New Atlas

A note on fridges and other low-power devices – you need to remember to shut the power saving Eco mode off so that the power keeps flowing when load is below the standby thresholds, which can be adjusted in the app (5–20 W for DC, 10–40 W for AC).

When it comes to charging, there’s a range of options. On the grid, TurboBoost mode ramps AC input up to 1,200 W and delivers 80% charge in around 45 minutes. In the more battery-friendly 600-W Standard Mode it took us less than two hours to reach a full charge, and there’s a Silent Mode for overnight charging with noise levels down around 30 dB – handy for when the kids are sleeping. That said, even in Standard Mode the Elite 100 V2 is noticeably quieter than its predecessor.

Solar input is supported up to 1,000-W, which provides a full charge in around 70 minutes, and there’s an MC4 to XT 60 charging cable in the box. Beyond that, you can also charge using both grid and solar power at the same time, through a generator, or from your car while driving.

By the way, if you’re diving into nitty-gritty calculations on how long you can keep your Bluetooth speaker blasting in the wilderness, keep in mind that the Elite 100 V2 has a self-consumption rate of around 10 W, a 90% depth of discharge and 90% inverter efficiency, so the real-world capacity is somewhere in the 850-900-W range.

Around the Home

Like its predecessor, the 100 V2 doubles as a UPS (uninterruptible power supply) with a 10-ms switchover, which is designed to protect sensitive devices like CPAP machines or desktop PCs from a blackout. The timer charging function adds another element by allowing you to take advantage of off-peak rates or excess solar generation during the day. For example, I’ve been running my home office virtually off grid by setting the unit to charge during the day when I have excess solar.

UPS functionality also includes a Grid Self-Adaptation mode, which smooths out power delivery if power from the grid or your generator is fluctuating, and a PV Priority mode, which switches to solar input once charge is above a preset base level.



App Control

All of the key features can be controlled through the physical interface, but for extra convenience, intel on energy use, setting advanced features like the UPS modes, and staying firmly nestled in your camp chair, there’s a companion app that connects to the unit through both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The companion app connects to the unit through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

The app is refreshingly clear and easy to use, though there is a bit of fiddling when it comes to setting up UPS modes, which is perhaps the price you pay for the level customization on offer. There’s also low battery alerts, the ability to add multiple devices, a decent FAQ, and other support features like a Power Estimate Calculator available in the app.



Verdict

The Elite 100 V2 measures 320 x 215 x 250 mm Noel McKeegan/New Atlas

Bluetti has once again hit the sweet spot for car-based camping with the Elite 100 V2. It’s smaller, lighter, quieter, and just as easy to use as the AC180, while clever solar and timer features make it useful around the house.

If you’re looking for more grunt, the Bluetti Elite range also includes the 2,600-W/2,073-Wh Elite 200 V2, and in the other direction the 600-W/288-Wh Elite 30 V2, which weighs in at just 4.3 kg (9.5 lb)

The Elite 100 V2 is well placed among similar competitors in the market, and at its current price of AUD$1,099 (approx. US$725) it’s certainly worth a look.

Product page: Bluetti Elite 100 V2

New Atlas may receive commission from purchases made through our links. This does not influence our reviews. Our reviews are impartial and our opinions are our own.