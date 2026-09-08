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Sihoo B300 Pro chair review: Flexible ergonomics on a budget

By Utkarsh Sood
September 07, 2026
Sihoo B300 Pro chair review: Flexible ergonomics on a budget
The Sihoo B300 Pro comes in at under $300
The Sihoo B300 Pro comes in at under $300
View 7 Images
The Sihoo B300 Pro comes in at under $300
1/7
The Sihoo B300 Pro comes in at under $300
The Sihoo B300 Pro comes with a footrest
2/7
The Sihoo B300 Pro comes with a footrest
The 4D Micro-Fit lumbar support can move up and down and in and out
3/7
The 4D Micro-Fit lumbar support can move up and down and in and out
The 3D ultra-wide headrest is very comfortable
4/7
The 3D ultra-wide headrest is very comfortable
My wife loves the functionality of the fold-away armrests
5/7
My wife loves the functionality of the fold-away armrests
The Sihoo B300 Pro uses FlexWeave mesh that keeps things cool
6/7
The Sihoo B300 Pro uses FlexWeave mesh that keeps things cool
The Sihoo B300 Pro comes with a maximum load rating of 330 lb
7/7
The Sihoo B300 Pro comes with a maximum load rating of 330 lb
View gallery - 7 images

I had the chance to review the Sihoo C300 Pro V2 a few months ago, and it has become my permanent home office chair. Frankly, I never gave two hoots about butt comfort during long hours of sitting before that, let alone reviewing elegantly built chairs. Fast-forward to now, and I think I may have just become a full-fledged chair reviewer.

The B300 Pro is my second Sihoo chair. It’s a US$289.99 ergonomic office chair with more ways to adapt to your body than some motorcycles have to adjust their suspension.

A quick glance over its feature list reveals things like 4D Micro-Fit lumbar support, six-dimensional armrests, a three-dimensional ultra-wide headrest, adjustable backrest height, adjustable seat depth, weight-adaptive reclining, and more. But what does all of this actually translate to in everyday use?

After two weeks of testing (primarily by my wife, to be honest), here is my breakdown.

My wife loves the functionality of the fold-away armrests
My wife loves the functionality of the fold-away armrests

The chair is officially designed for users between 5-foot-1 and 6-foot-1 (1.55–1.85 m), giving it a broad target audience. Its backrest can be raised by 2.2 inches (56 mm), while the seat depth adjusts from 16.5 to 18.5 inches (419 to 470 mm).

Sihoo's core design philosophy is that one chair shouldn't lock you into a single fixed position because human beings rarely spend eight hours sitting in the same position. You might sit upright while answering emails, lean forward while concentrating, slouch slightly while reading, lean back during a meeting, and shift sideways when your body starts staging a small rebellion after three hours.

The B300 Pro's headline feature is its 4D Micro-Fit lumbar support, a feature where the company attempts something far more sophisticated than simply sticking a foam cushion behind your lower back. The lumbar mechanism adjusts vertically by around 2 inches (51 mm) and depth-wise by 0.8 inches (20 mm). Instead of remaining static, it actively maintains contact with your lower back as your posture shifts. It's a simple premise, but remarkably useful in daily use.

The 4D Micro-Fit lumbar support can move up and down and in and out
The 4D Micro-Fit lumbar support can move up and down and in and out

Then there are the armrests. Sihoo calls them "6D All-Around Armrests" – they rotate, slide, flip up, and tuck completely away when you need extra lateral space. Further up, a 3D ultra-wide headrest supports the head and neck across multiple positions.

Both the seat and backrest utilize Sihoo's FlexWeave mesh, which is designed to facilitate airflow while flexing with your body movements. While that might sound like a minor detail, mesh is something you appreciate most when you don't have it. Especially in Delhi's hot climate, it’s a welcome feature I’ve also come to love on the more expensive C300 Pro V2.

Perhaps the cleverest mechanism is the weight-adaptive recline. Rather than requiring you to manually adjust recline tension every time you sit down, the B300 Pro automatically adjusts resistance based on your weight. The chair features three lockable recline positions: 105, 120, and 135 degrees, all of which feel secure and supportive, even for my near-200-lb (90-kg) frame.

The Sihoo B300 Pro comes with a footrest
The Sihoo B300 Pro comes with a footrest

Despite its emphasis on adjustability, the B300 Pro isn't a fragile desk chair. US specifications list a 43.7-lb (19.8-kg) net weight, a 19.1-inch (48.5-cm) seat width, and a maximum load rating of 330 lb (150 kg).

Full transparency, my wife ended up spending far more hours in this chair than I did. I already use the C300 Pro V2 at my setup, and given that the B300 Pro features a slide-out footrest and fold-away armrests, it matched her workflow perfectly.

She has been thoroughly impressed. Much of her desk work involves working with clay, meaning the ability to tuck the armrests out of the way for unrestricted arm movement is a major benefit. When she wants to cross her legs and relax, the footrest proves equally practical.

The Sihoo B300 Pro comes with a maximum load rating of 330 lb
The Sihoo B300 Pro comes with a maximum load rating of 330 lb

At $289.99 on Sihoo's US store at the time of writing, the B300 Pro occupies an interesting middle ground: it avoids bargain-basement build quality without entering the four-figure pricing tier of high-end ergonomic brands.

You can buy an office chair for considerably less, or spend dramatically more. The ergonomic seating market mirrors the motorcycle industry in that regard: there is always another level of engineering available if you're willing to spend several hundred dollars more.

Some people spend $20,000 on a motorcycle when a $5,000 scooter completes the same commute. Sometimes the goal isn't merely getting from A to B – it's making the time spent getting there considerably more enjoyable. If you are going to spend eight hours a day in one spot, you might as well make it a comfortable one.

Product page: Sihoo

New Atlas may receive commission if you purchase through our links. This does not effect our reviews as our opinions remain our own.

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Around The HomeHome officeChairErgonomicAffordableOfficeFurnitureComfortReviews
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Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

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