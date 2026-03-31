Home system lets users create their own custom-color hair dye

Zuvi is a beauty-tech company known for its innovative hair dryers that use light instead of heat. This time, the company is stepping into a new category of hair care products by introducing ColorBox – an at-home hair coloring system designed for those who love bright, bold shades and aren’t afraid to experiment with their look.

At its core, ColorBox is built on a simple but powerful color theory concept: thousands of shades can be created by mixing just three primary colors. So how does it actually work? Think of a printer, but instead of ink on paper, it produces a custom hair dye in your chosen color. Just like a printer, ColorBox has three cartridges – yellow, blue, and red – plus a conditioner-based diluting cream.

Through a mobile app, you can choose from a library of 1,000+ preset shades or create your own from scratch. There is a bonus feature that allows you to upload any image and tap on a color you like. The device will do the rest by dispensing the dyes in the right proportions in a bowl. Took a photo of a sunset on the beach? That exact shade can now live in your hair.

Application is the same as for most other hair dyes Zuvi

Once dispensed, you mix the components manually into a cream-textured base. The whole process takes just a couple of minutes. If the mix doesn’t look quite right on the first try, you can make adjustments by adding small amounts of the required dye until you achieve the tone you’re looking for.

The app also keeps a history of all the shades you’ve created, so you can easily reproduce your favorites at any time. In addition, ColorBox can generate a matching color-depositing conditioner to help maintain your shade between dye sessions.

The ColorBox app allows users to choose from preset colors, or create their own Zuvi

The device uses a semi-permanent dye formula. Unlike permanent dyes, it doesn’t alter your hair’s natural pigment but instead simply adds color to the outer layer. That’s why the result can vary a lot depending on your base hair color, and whether it has been pre-lightened. So, beginners might not get perfect results on the first try. The shade gradually fades with washing, making it a low-commitment option – and that’s the whole point! You can experiment as often as you like, which is why this type of dye is so popular in the fashion industry.

Another benefit of semi-permanent dye is its thick, creamy texture, which spreads easily without dripping, making it easy to handle at home. Any accidental stains on the skin can be wiped off easily.

The contents of the color cartridges are combined with a conditioner-based diluting cream Zuvi

Zuvi is known for being an environmentally responsible company, and this product also reflects that approach. The dye is vegan, cruelty-free, and also free of ammonia, PPD, and peroxide.

Overall, ColorBox can be a practical solution for frequent hair experiments. Its concept eliminates the need to commit to a full bottle of a color you may never use again and removes the frustration of not finding your ideal shade. Instead, you can create your own color and reduce waste by mixing only as much as you actually need. And that is probably the main innovation behind ColorBox: it turns users into creators. Instead of just choosing from pre-made shades, anyone can now design, mix, and explore.

In fact, we have seen a similar approach taken before with things like lipstick and perfume.

Replacement cartridges cost $22 each Zuvi

ColorBox will be priced at US$179 – but can be preordered now for $149 – and includes a scale plate, cartridge set, bowl, pair of gloves, mixing whisk, brush with comb for applying the dye, and a USB Type-C cable. Shipping starts on June 1st.

Source: Zuvi

