America's cheapest EV just undercut its 2011 debut price

When Nissan first introduced the LEAF in 2011, many saw it as a fairly straightforward, compact hatchback aimed at early electric vehicle (EV) adopters. This year it evolved into a crossover SUV, and now we know when the third-generation model is coming.

With a starting MSRP of under US$30,000, the 2026 LEAF has "the lowest starting MSRP for any new EV currently on sale in the US," per Nissan. But perhaps what’s even more interesting is that it’s somehow become less expensive than the $32,780 2011 LEAF.

But more than just the ticket price, the 2026 model also marks the start of the third generation of the popular electric family car, and even though it's changed shape it still retains many of the lines that have made it such a familiar car across the world. Plus there are host of improvements to the formula on offer, including its range, the tech inside, and, purportedly, a smoother user experience.

The 2026 LEAF marks the start of the third generation, but it still retains many of the lines that have made it such a familiar car across the world Nissan

The 2011 LEAF could barely go 100 miles on a full charge. In 2026, the entry trim offers up to 303 miles (488 km) of range, which is more than triple the 2011 figure – and is even a significant improvement on the 212-mile (341-km) range of the previous generation. And that’s thanks to a 75-kWh liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery, which supports DC rapid charging from 10% to 80% in as little as 35 minutes.

Nissan has also included a NACS charging outlet for the first time, which allows you to access Tesla's Supercharger network while also addressing the CHAdeMO constraints that plagued previous versions.

Now, for the trims – Nissan has announced S+, SV+ and Platinum+ variants, all sporting the same 75-kWh battery and a motor that puts out 214 hp and 261 lb.ft (353 Nm) of torque.

The S+ starts at $31,485, and comes with steelies, a dual 12.3-inch screen setup, a set of four speakers, and most importantly, the best range of all available trim levels of 303 miles (488 km).

The 2026 LEAF sports the trademark "3D" taillights that stack two on top of each other on the liftgate side and three side-by-side on the body side Nissan

Moving up, the $34,230 SV+ trades the steelies for 18-inch alloys wrapped in the same Yokohama tires. Heated front seats, an eight-way motorized driver’s seat with a six-way adjustment for the passenger seat, a center armrest in the rear, and a Divide-and-Hide cargo area are all important additions.

The infotainment screen also grows to 14.3 inches in size, while this trim level also gets NissanConnect features such as Google and door-to-door Nissan Navigation. It also receives two additional audio speakers (for a total of six), a wireless charging pad, front parking sensors, and a sunglasses holder. These upgrades, however, come at the cost of reduced range: 288 miles (463 km).

At the top of the family tree is the Platinum+ trim. The majority of the SV+ features carry over to the LEAF Platinum+, but there are key differences, such as the 19-inch aluminum wheels shod with 235/45R19 Bridgestone Alenza Sport All-Season tires. Add to that list the trademark "3D" taillights that stack two on top of each other on the liftgate side and three side-by-side on the body side.

The 2026 LEAF's infotainment screen grows to 14.3 inches in size, with NissanConnect features such as Google integration and door-to-door Nissan Navigation Nissan

Inside, the steering wheel is heated and accompanied by multi-color ambient lighting, a motorized liftgate, TailorFit inside materials, heated rear seats, a heads-up display, a frameless auto-dimming interior rearview mirror, and the Bose Personal Plus audio system with 10 speakers. You also get a V2L plug in the cargo area, which can be supplemented with an optional 120-volt power outlet.

The Platinum+ trim is without a doubt the most loaded of all, but like the SV+, it too comes with a reduced range of 259 miles (417 km), costing almost 10 grand more than the entry-level, at $38,990.

You're probably wondering about the variant that’s reportedly cheaper than the 2011 LEAF... Well, that’s actually a fourth (and the least known-about) trim. Nissan has confirmed that this S flavor will slot below the S+ as the true entry-level model. It will use a different powertrain setup of a 174-hp AC synchronous electric motor paired to a 52-kWh lithium-ion battery. That will mean lower power and less range, but at least it will be a couple thousand bucks more affordable than the S+.

For now, the 2026 LEAF starts at $31,485 (for the S+ trim) and is set to go on sale in the fall, but there will be a cheaper trim on offer Nissan

The 2026 Nissan LEAF is set to go on sale in the US fall. Safe to say, Nissan has chosen to go aggressive with its entry-level EV. That’s not to say it won’t have any competition – the new Chevrolet Bolt is on the way, and it could deliver a solid budget punch. But for now, the 2026 LEAF is the most affordable new EV on the market, even if you consider the step-up S+ trim.

Source: Nissan