BMW X5 fully hybridizes with 5 powertrains, including hydrogen setup

When the X5 was first introduced in 1999, many doubted whether it would go on to replicate the success of BMW’s coupes and sedans. Fast forward to today, the X5 is one of the company’s bestsellers.

Now, with the 2027 model year, the X5 enters its fifth generation. And there are a lot of firsts that make it an overhaul rather than just another refresh.

For starters, the 2027 X5 gets dressed in BMW’s Neue Klasse styling. You think that’s interesting? Wait until you hear how many powertrains it will be offered in … Five. Yes, five different powertrain options, including an all-electric variant for the very first time.

Bump in gas variant's power output to 394 hp and 428 lb.ft (580 Nm) of torque BMW

So let’s start there. Of course, there’s the same trusty turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six from the previous generation that powers the rear-drive X5 40 and all-wheel-drive X5 40 xDrive. There’s now a new turbocharger design that helps increase the power output to 394 hp and 428 lb.ft (580 Nm) of torque.

That bump in power now enables the petrol-powered X5 to go from 0 to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds. There’s apparently a high-performance V8 trim in the works as well.

Next up is the X5 50e xDrive plug-in hybrid that adds a 194-hp electric motor integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission together with the revised inline-six from the gas-only trims. The result? A total combined output of 483 hp and 516 lb.ft (700 Nm) of torque.

There’s a 27-kWh battery pack that offers a BMW-estimated all-electric driving range of 44 miles (71 km). As for the 0-60 time, the X5 50e xDrive does that in 4.6 seconds flat.

Then there are the diesel and a hydrogen powertrains, but we don't know much about them at this stage. It’s likely the result of BMW and Toyota’s collaboration on a third-generation fuel-cell system, which has been ongoing since 2014.

No split-folding tailgate BMW

So there’s a petrol, a hybrid, a diesel and a hydrogen X5. What about the fifth powertrain? It’s, of course, the all-electric trim, one that’s the most exciting for the X5 as it's the first time that the model has been made available in battery electric only.

The iX5 60 xDrive will feature one electric motor at each axle, producing the most power in the entire lineup – 570 hp and 593 lb.ft (804 Nm) of torque. That motor also makes it the fastest 0-60 mph here, with a time of just 4.4 seconds.

Powering the electric is BMW’s most sophisticated 800-volt architecture thus far. It’s BMW’s sixth-generation 144-kWh eDrive battery and drive-motor technology, which was created especially for Neue Klasse cars, including the new iX3. BMW says the battery contains cylindrical cells with a 20% higher energy density than the fifth-generation prismatic cells used in earlier models.

All that results in an impressive range and charge times – 435 miles (700 km) and a recharge time of around 22 minutes from 10 to 80% (via the DC fast-charger), charging at a peak of 460 kW.

The new X5 gets touch-capacitive winglets built into the B and C pillars BMW

The new X5 is almost the same size as the outgoing model, but there’s one key difference. The wheelbase gets stretched by 2.4 in (61 mm), which helps increase rear legroom. The new X5 is also a tad taller as well, but otherwise, the dimensions are nearly identical.

As for the design, out goes the beaver-tooth styling, in comes the Neue Klasse design. There’s the signature wraparound front light panel, a minimalist silhouette, and of course, the controversial vertically oriented kidney grilles – I say controversial because not everyone has taken to this design.

Beside the grilles, the new double-X-shaped lighting signatures combine side lights, turn signals, low beams, and daytime running lights into a single unit. The X-shaped LEDs can be turned yellow with the flick of a switch, reminding us of BMW M cars of the past.

The rear sports rather muscular haunches, but there’s one thing that’s missing: a split-folding tailgate. According to BMW, the decision was made in response to customer input and a desire to make the form more aerodynamic. I can already hear the groans.

Inside, it gets all Neue Klasse treatment: dual-spoke steering wheel, iDrive display, two large screens, and ambient lighting BMW

But what I absolutely do like here is the side profile. Extremely clean, all thanks to the touch-capacitive winglets built into the B and C pillars that replace the conventional door handles. You get soft-close doors, which can be upgraded to electric power as an optional extra.

This is by no means a light car. In fact, it’s much heavier than its predecessor. The base gasoline-powered trim is nearly 300 lb (136 kg) heavier at 5,213 lb (2,364 kg). That rises with the plug-in hybrid, which is considerably heavier at 5,985 lb (2,715 kg). But it’s the all-electric iX5 that absolutely smashes that difference, coming in at 6,393 lb (2,900 kg) – nearly 1,200 lb (544 kg) more than the standard ICE model.

Step inside, and you’ll be greeted by the new dual-spoke steering wheel, which seems to be the norm for Neue Klasse cars. Also new is the BMW Panoramic iDrive display, which projects all key details onto a strip of tinted glass that spans the entire width of the dash – again, something that BMW seems to be committing to for its Neue Klasse models.

In the center of the dash is the primary 17.9-inch trapezoidal infotainment screen, with a 14.6-inch passenger screen adjacent to help you increase your screen time. You also get ambient lighting all around, which is customizable. There’s even an AI-powered digital assistant.

The new X5 comes in five powertrains BMW

There are handy touches too, like the adaptive multi-height air suspension, the Level 2 cruise control assist (locked to 81 mph/130 km/h), and automatic lane change assist. Then there are optional extras that require you to splash out more cash: adaptive chassis control and an adaptive chassis control professional that comes with roll stabilization.

Right, that’s the new X5. Production starts in August at BMW's Spartanburg facility in South Carolina. And after the ICE models, it’s the battery electric and PHEV that are lined up for production next. As mentioned earlier, we've no word of when the diesel and hydrogen variants will roll off the production line.

The 2027 X5 40 starts at US$71,250, with the AWD X5 40 xDrive starting at $73,550. Next comes the X5 50e xDrive plug-in hybrid that comes in at $78,950, while the all-electric iX5 60 xDrive will come with a price tag of $81,250.

As for when these cars will actually be delivered, the gas-only X5 40 xDrive is slated for a rollout from October of this year, with others to follow in the first quarter of 2027.

Source: BMW