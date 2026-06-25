Amble One rambles on with new street-legal EV – Gallery

Until just a few hours ago, I'd never heard of Amble, and certainly not the Amble One electric ... car?

Or buggy? Luxury resort shuttle? Golf cart-esque? Either way, it's street legal (check your local laws), it's electric, and it looks pretty dang cool. Amble announced the company's first vehicle today called the One, which Amble says is designed for "a world beyond cars." It's certainly not trying to compete with the likes of Tesla or even Club Car. It sits squarely in between.

On paper, the Amble One is a 12-kWh lithium-ion-powered buggy sitting on meaty 28-inch off-road tires, propelled by a single 48-volt, ~20-hp (15-kW) electric motor spinning the rear axle. Amble says it'll do naught to 19 mph (30 km/h) in under 2.5 seconds, even though it weighs upwards of a thousand pounds (990 lb / 450 kg).

I bet the One totally conquered those speed bumps with no problem Amble

That last bit is important because in order to qualify as an L7e vehicle in the EU, the Amble has to be both 450 kg or less and 15-kW or less, otherwise it's treated as a "car," and falls outside the "quadricycle category."

It's as if someone took a Power Wheels and scaled it up to adult-sized with an adult price tag of US$25,000 – which puts it exactly in Slate territory – minus the top speed (40 mph / 65 km/h) and range (62 miles / 100 km).

It's doorless, open, minimal, and tan. It has independent, off-road-tuned suspension and can tackle 25% grades. Good luck trying to do that in a golf cart. The company even went so far as to incorporate a dashboard bar in the same diameter as motorcycle handlebars so that any bike accessory could mount right up, like a phone or GPS mount.

Amble's design is so simple that it's hard to find flaws in it Amble

It looks like a cross between the VW Type 166 "Schwimmwagen," a Ford GPA "Seep," and an E-Z-GO, and frankly, I love it. Again, either way, the Amble One is very high on the list of things I very much want, but will never have. Also, no, it doesn't float. At 126 inches long, 58 inches wide, and 73 inches tall (3.2 x 1.5 x 1.9 m), it's almost the same dimensions as a two-seater side-by-side like the Can Am Maverick X3. Just a tiny bit shorter, narrower, and slightly taller.

Amble says the One is designed for a new category of vehicle: lightweight and short range. And the One, oddly enough, is designed to be a family's second car. Much like the open-top Jeeps you'll often see around beach towns, but in micromobility form. It will be offered in a 4-seater config initially, but if you have a family of five or six, that's coming soon.

Amble accents the aluminum chassis with marine canvas and cork ... stuff that does well in the blazing sun Amble

Amble's website says the One can recharge in 5.5 hours from a 220/230-V AC socket, which, for potential US buyers, effectively means a 240-volt outlet – like a dryer plug – rather than a standard 120-volt wall outlet.

The founders of Amble came together from Apple, Audi, Cowboy, and forpeople ... which absolutely explains why the Amble One looks more like something a bougie 5-star resort would leave outside your villa than a rental cart with the seats still slippery from sunscreen.

Expect the Amble One to land in 2027 at a resort probably not near you, with regular-folk deliveries in 2028.

Source: Amble One