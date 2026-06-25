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Automotive

Amble One rambles on with new street-legal EV – Gallery

By Joe Salas
June 25, 2026
Amble One rambles on with new street-legal EV – Gallery
The Amble One easily looks like it's ready for 100% fun
The Amble One easily looks like it's ready for 100% fun
View 13 Images
The Amble One easily looks like it's ready for 100% fun
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The Amble One easily looks like it's ready for 100% fun
To my knowledge, it does not come with surfboards
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To my knowledge, it does not come with surfboards
Amble's minimalistic design appeals to the utilitarian in me
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Amble's minimalistic design appeals to the utilitarian in me
The One's seats fold flat to give you more cargo room, if needed
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The One's seats fold flat to give you more cargo room, if needed
Amble's 28-inch rubbers look more capable than the 25% grades the One is able to do. Granted, 25% is a decent slope
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Amble's 28-inch rubbers look more capable than the 25% grades the One is able to do. Granted, 25% is a decent slope
Just enough storage room for your clubs on the back
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Just enough storage room for your clubs on the back
At least there's a wind screen. 40 mph isn't all that fast, but bug strikes will still sting your cheeks at that speed
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At least there's a wind screen. 40 mph isn't all that fast, but bug strikes will still sting your cheeks at that speed
I bet the One totally conquered those speed bumps with no problem
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I bet the One totally conquered those speed bumps with no problem
The dash-basket is actually pretty cool
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The dash-basket is actually pretty cool
Amble accents the aluminum chassis with marine canvas and cork ... stuff that does well in the blazing sun
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Amble accents the aluminum chassis with marine canvas and cork ... stuff that does well in the blazing sun
Amble's modular design can also accommodate doors, or at least more canvas siding
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Amble's modular design can also accommodate doors, or at least more canvas siding
Amble's design is so simple that it's hard to find flaws in it
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Amble's design is so simple that it's hard to find flaws in it
Each headlight has high and low beams
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Each headlight has high and low beams
View gallery - 13 images

Until just a few hours ago, I'd never heard of Amble, and certainly not the Amble One electric ... car?

Or buggy? Luxury resort shuttle? Golf cart-esque? Either way, it's street legal (check your local laws), it's electric, and it looks pretty dang cool. Amble announced the company's first vehicle today called the One, which Amble says is designed for "a world beyond cars." It's certainly not trying to compete with the likes of Tesla or even Club Car. It sits squarely in between.

On paper, the Amble One is a 12-kWh lithium-ion-powered buggy sitting on meaty 28-inch off-road tires, propelled by a single 48-volt, ~20-hp (15-kW) electric motor spinning the rear axle. Amble says it'll do naught to 19 mph (30 km/h) in under 2.5 seconds, even though it weighs upwards of a thousand pounds (990 lb / 450 kg).

I bet the One totally conquered those speed bumps with no problem
I bet the One totally conquered those speed bumps with no problem

That last bit is important because in order to qualify as an L7e vehicle in the EU, the Amble has to be both 450 kg or less and 15-kW or less, otherwise it's treated as a "car," and falls outside the "quadricycle category."

It's as if someone took a Power Wheels and scaled it up to adult-sized with an adult price tag of US$25,000 – which puts it exactly in Slate territory – minus the top speed (40 mph / 65 km/h) and range (62 miles / 100 km).

It's doorless, open, minimal, and tan. It has independent, off-road-tuned suspension and can tackle 25% grades. Good luck trying to do that in a golf cart. The company even went so far as to incorporate a dashboard bar in the same diameter as motorcycle handlebars so that any bike accessory could mount right up, like a phone or GPS mount.

Amble's design is so simple that it's hard to find flaws in it
Amble's design is so simple that it's hard to find flaws in it

It looks like a cross between the VW Type 166 "Schwimmwagen," a Ford GPA "Seep," and an E-Z-GO, and frankly, I love it. Again, either way, the Amble One is very high on the list of things I very much want, but will never have. Also, no, it doesn't float. At 126 inches long, 58 inches wide, and 73 inches tall (3.2 x 1.5 x 1.9 m), it's almost the same dimensions as a two-seater side-by-side like the Can Am Maverick X3. Just a tiny bit shorter, narrower, and slightly taller.

Amble says the One is designed for a new category of vehicle: lightweight and short range. And the One, oddly enough, is designed to be a family's second car. Much like the open-top Jeeps you'll often see around beach towns, but in micromobility form. It will be offered in a 4-seater config initially, but if you have a family of five or six, that's coming soon.

Amble accents the aluminum chassis with marine canvas and cork ... stuff that does well in the blazing sun
Amble accents the aluminum chassis with marine canvas and cork ... stuff that does well in the blazing sun

Amble's website says the One can recharge in 5.5 hours from a 220/230-V AC socket, which, for potential US buyers, effectively means a 240-volt outlet – like a dryer plug – rather than a standard 120-volt wall outlet.

The founders of Amble came together from Apple, Audi, Cowboy, and forpeople ... which absolutely explains why the Amble One looks more like something a bougie 5-star resort would leave outside your villa than a rental cart with the seats still slippery from sunscreen.

Expect the Amble One to land in 2027 at a resort probably not near you, with regular-folk deliveries in 2028.

Source: Amble One

View gallery - 13 images

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AutomotiveElectric VehiclesGolfResortTravelE Mobile
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Joe Salas
Joe Salas
A well-established motorcycle action photographer with high-octane gasoline in his veins, Joe brings expert knowledge in auto/moto and anything with an engine. He also gets the sleeves up on a range of consumer technologies and gadgets, and having spent many years on the road living in an RV and travelling across the USA, he's also extremely well versed in the joys and challenges of outdoor, off-grid living and adventure travel. He's based in South Texas.

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