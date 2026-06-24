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Automotive

Slate's back-to-basics tiny truck gets pricier but stays cheap

By C.C. Weiss
June 24, 2026
Slate's back-to-basics tiny truck gets pricier but stays cheap
The Slate pickup truck and SUV get official pricing and specs
The Slate pickup truck and SUV get official pricing and specs
View 17 Images
Preproduction pickup truck at Slate's Warsaw, Indiana manufacturing plant
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Preproduction pickup truck at Slate's Warsaw, Indiana manufacturing plant
The Slate SUV with full-length roofline
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The Slate SUV with full-length roofline
Slate's announcement does not include pricing for the "Open Air" SUV, another intriguing body style option
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Slate's announcement does not include pricing for the "Open Air" SUV, another intriguing body style option
Preproduction pickup truck at Slate's Warsaw, Indiana manufacturing plant
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Preproduction pickup truck at Slate's Warsaw, Indiana manufacturing plant
The Blank Slate pickup includes a frunk that adds extra cargo space above and beyond the 5-foot bed
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The Blank Slate pickup includes a frunk that adds extra cargo space above and beyond the 5-foot bed
Modular versatility is a founding principle of the Slate truck design
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Modular versatility is a founding principle of the Slate truck design
The Slate Fastback SUV looks like a beefed-up 1980s hatchback ... and we're all about it
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The Slate Fastback SUV looks like a beefed-up 1980s hatchback ... and we're all about it
Both the Fastback (pictured) and SUV models will start at $29,950
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Both the Fastback (pictured) and SUV models will start at $29,950
The Slate truck promises to be a fun recreational shuttle as well as a workhorse
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The Slate truck promises to be a fun recreational shuttle as well as a workhorse
Prototype accessory toolbox
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Prototype accessory toolbox
With a 5-foot bed, the Blank Slate pickup offers hauling capability comparable to existing midsize short-bed pickups
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With a 5-foot bed, the Blank Slate pickup offers hauling capability comparable to existing midsize short-bed pickups
Slate will offer buyers an extreme number of colors and customization options
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Slate will offer buyers an extreme number of colors and customization options
Not-quite-blank Slate pickup looking delightfully retro on the beach
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Not-quite-blank Slate pickup looking delightfully retro on the beach
Slate deliveries are set to begin in Q4 2026
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Slate deliveries are set to begin in Q4 2026
The Slate pickup truck and SUV get official pricing and specs
15/17
The Slate pickup truck and SUV get official pricing and specs
The Blank Slate pickup (gray) compared to the dimensions of a 1985 Toyota SR5 pickup (white outline)
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The Blank Slate pickup (gray) compared to the dimensions of a 1985 Toyota SR5 pickup (white outline)
The gray Blank Slate is absolutely swimming in the white-outlined profile of the Ford Maverick
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The gray Blank Slate is absolutely swimming in the white-outlined profile of the Ford Maverick
View gallery - 17 images

The tiniest, flexiest mini-pickup the American market has seen in decades is on its way. Slate Auto's delightfully compact, customizable e-truck was originally positioned to start under $20K. Sadly, that won't be the case anymore, but it will still be the cheapest brand-new truck in the US when it rolls out later this year. And buyers will be able to build it into the tiny pickup of their dreams, whether that means transforming it into an old-school SUV or swapping out stock body panels for a more personalized look.

Rather than drag things out in a way readers are sure to hate, we'll get right down to it: Slate announced on Wednesday that its electric mini-truck starts at a base price of US$24,950. So while a year's worth of development ultimately led it to abandon its original sub-$20K plan, it does seem the Bezos-backed company worked hard to keep pricing under $25,000.

Still, that price is sure to be a disappointment to a percentage of the 180,000-strong reservation holders who plunked down a nominal $50 deposit based on the initial $20K target. But assuming they like the truck for its other attributes – tiny, retro-like dimensions, electric powertrain, crazy-versatile modular packaging – they can take solace in knowing that it is the cheapest new truck available, undercutting the $28,145 Ford Maverick XL by over $3,000. In fact, it also slides in comfortably cheaper than the $26,771+ employee pricing Ford is advertising right now through select dealerships.

Slate deliveries are set to begin in Q4 2026
Slate deliveries are set to begin in Q4 2026

Both Slate and Ford prices are before destination fees. Slate has yet to announce its fee.

The Slate SUV doesn't fair quite as well as the pickup given its starting price of $29,950. "Under $30K" doesn't have quite the same delightful ring as "under $25K," and it makes the Slate utility vehicle more expensive than all of the 10 cheapest SUVs currently available in the US, as recently compiled by Cars.com in a list topped by the $22,150 Hyundai Venue SE.

Both the Fastback (pictured) and SUV models will start at $29,950
Both the Fastback (pictured) and SUV models will start at $29,950

But the Slate SUV also looks much more distinctive than any vehicle on that list, pairing small throwback dimensions with sharp, bold lines and square corners straight out of the 1970s and 80s. When equipped with the Fastback, the Slate SUV reminds us of a smoother, elongated Lada Niva or any number of hatchbacks we grew up seeing in traffic sometime around 1984. The standard SUV has a full-length roofline that extends back to a vertical rear-end, looking something like a miniaturized Land Rover Defender or Ford Bronco.

Both the Fastback and SUV roofed models are available staring at that same $29,950 price point.

The Slate SUV with full-length roofline
The Slate SUV with full-length roofline

On a positive note, the production Slate pickup truck gains a 37-percent boost in standard range. After initially announcing a top figure of 150 miles (241 km) via a standard 53-kWh battery, Slate has upgraded that standard pack to a 63-kWh unit capable of powering the 135-kW rear motor for up to 205 miles (330 km) per charge.

Slate has reportedly slashed plans to offer a longer-range 84-kWh battery pack upgrade estimated at 240 miles (386 km).

In more good news for Slate shoppers, the truck's capabilities have improved from original projects. Payload is up to a quite respectable Ford Maverick-edging 1,550 lb (703 kg), and towing capacity doubles from initial projections to 2,000 lb (907 kg). In addition to its midsize truck-grade 5-foot pickup bed, the Blank Slate can carry extra cargo in its 198-L frunk, making it a capable little workhorse.

The gray Blank Slate is absolutely swimming in the white-outlined profile of the Ford Maverick
The gray Blank Slate is absolutely swimming in the white-outlined profile of the Ford Maverick

As for just how tiny the tiny Slate is, the 174.6-in-long (444-cm) Blank Slate truck sizes closer to the ever-popular ~169-in (~429-cm) Toyota Hilux and Pickup models of the 70s and early 80s than to any modern pickup, including the 195.7-in (497-cm) Hyundai Santa Cruz and 199.8-in (508-cm) Ford Maverick. That's in part because the Slate pickup comes exclusively in two-seat single-cab form, a fact that should only further endear it to wistful lovers of classic small pickups.

The Slate's 108.9-in (277-cm) wheelbase is a few inches longer than the short wheelbases on those classic Toyota trucks but nearly 10 inches (25 cm) shorter than the Santa Cruz's. Width and height check in at 70.6 in and 68 in (179 and 173 cm), respectively.

Slate will offer buyers an extreme number of colors and customization options
Slate will offer buyers an extreme number of colors and customization options

Slate platform options extend far beyond pickup/SUV body styles, with more than 200 planned accessories. The company promises that over 80% of those options will price in under $500. The wide-ranging lineup will comprise everything from roof and bed racks, to stereo systems, to light and grille covers, to decals. Buyers will also have more than 100 wrap color options from which to choose.

Slate's simple, barebones strategy aims to make its vehicles simple and straightforward to repair, extending its low cost beyond purchase price to maintenance, repair and insurance. Its vehicles will also be backed by a 10-year/110,000-mile battery and powertrain warranty.

With a 5-foot bed, the Blank Slate pickup offers hauling capability comparable to existing midsize short-bed pickups
With a 5-foot bed, the Blank Slate pickup offers hauling capability comparable to existing midsize short-bed pickups

Slate plans to begin its first deliveries to existing reservation holders in the fourth quarter of this year. New buyers can reserve their own place in the queue with a $300 preorder fee on Slate's website.

Bottom line: It may be more expensive than originally planned, but the Slate pickup truck remains a small, versatile and affordable option with no parallel on the current market. It promises to be an efficient zero-emissions workhorse perfect for everyday job and/or errand use and an attractive clean-running alternative to high-mileage used trucks.

Source: Slate Auto

View gallery - 17 images
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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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