Audi TT concept showcases the brand's new space-age design language

Audi is reinventing itself for the next phase of its journey as a car brand, and it's giving us a glimpse into what its future looks like with the Concept C. This is essentially foreshadowing the next incarnation of the beloved TT sports coupe that stopped sales in 2023, and if it's a shape of things to come, we're in for a good ol' time with the four rings.

If the Concept C's flowing lines are giving you a bit of deja vu, it might be because this is the work of the company's new Chief Creative Officer Massimo Frascella, who was behind the definitive Land Rover Defender and Jaguar's divisive Type 00 that broke the internet last year. I'd venture that the Concept C is not quite as polarizing as Frascella's last work, but it sure makes a bold statement.

This is mostly a design story, so bear with me as I walk you through all the little bits that you may not notice at a glance. On the outside, this two-seater electric convertible has a muscular stance, enhanced by forged carbon side skirts and a rear diffuser, as well as 20-inch wheels mimicking the original TT's six-spoke rims. The electrically retractable hardtop folds away beneath the roof at the press of a button, and there's no rear windshield to interrupt the monolithic shape of the vehicle.

Audi is talking up the vertical frame where the grille usually sits, as a key design element. It draws inspiration from the Auto Union Type C Grand Prix racecar from 1936, and surprisingly, the third-generation Audi A6 from 2004. This not only showcases the logo, but also hides radar sensors up front. This is also where you might notice vertical detailing, which is echoed across other bits in the car, like the headlights and air intakes.

Speaking of headlights, the Concept C gets narrow ones with four elements that switch in place between daytime running lamps and proper projector beams for use after dark.

The battery in this EV is stowed away behind the seats rather than beneath them, giving you a low sports car-like seating position in the cabin. Moving to the back, you'll spot narrow tail lights with programmable patterns.

And remember how I said there's no rear window? Instead, you've got these beautiful fins that cleverly hide rear cameras and a brake light high up. I honestly like seeing this from the back more than from the front.

Audi's done a terrific job applying a restrained retro-futuristic approach to the interiors. Although you're in for a spirited ride, the cabin feels airy and composed, with a focus on the stunning materials and finishes that surround you. There's a simple digital gauge cluster for the driver, framed on either side by what the brand's calling Quattro flaps. These ensconce light bars that glow in different colors to let you know what the car's up to.

The 10.4-inch infotainment screen remains hidden away behind the dash, until you summon it with the push of a switch. The aircon buttons on the dash can also be made to disappear when you're done fiddling with them. I can't get over how gorgeous the physical controls look in there – everything from the haptic buttons on the steering wheel to the aluminum window controls, knobs on the central console, and even the door handles. Wool seats and body panels lend a soft vibe to the otherwise minimalist interiors.

Overall, it looks like a terrific effort: the Concept C is dripping with personality, yet appears understated and sophisticated. Details about the powertrain are slim, but Electrifying notes that it's sharing engine componentry with the Porsche Boxster EV – so you can expect a fast charging 800V system with more than 300 miles (482 km) of range.

And while it's a concept, Autotrader says this is almost certainly going to go into production, and should become available in 2027. That wouldn't surprise me, given how detailed this car is, inside and out.

It'll go up against the MG Cyberster, that comes in at about £60,000 (US$80,300) in the UK. I reckon the next TT could end up costing a bit more, but still under $100,000.

Source: Audi