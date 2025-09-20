Iconic British carmaker revived with an EV that packs … 20 hp

What better way for a once-defunct British brand to stage a comeback than with a state-of-the-art, tech-laden, and fast electric vehicle? That’s exactly what Austin Motor Company is aiming for with its new Arrow Roadster EV. Except, in truth, it’s not especially tech-laden, and it won’t exactly pin you back in your seat with speed.

Still, it is state-of-the-art in its own right, mostly because it looks like something built a hundred years ago. And surely, the maker of the original Mini has a trick or two up its sleeve.

The Arrow Roadster is a two-seater that wears its retro styling proudly: cycle fenders, leather bonnet straps, and boat-tail coachwork. To call it a car for retro enthusiasts would be an understatement. Kudos to Austin for bringing a unique proposition to the crowded EV market.

The Arrow EV is classified as a quadricycle in the UK Rod Kirkpatrick

At under 60 inches (1,500 mm) wide, just over 145 inches (3,700 mm) long, and weighing only 1,334 lb (605 kg), it’s astonishingly compact and light. In fact, with a few friends, you could almost lift it into a garage.

There’s no proper windshield; just small wind deflectors, and safety comes via roll hoops. But perhaps the strangest detail is that, in the UK, the Arrow isn’t classified as a car at all. It’s legally a quadricycle.

Styled like a pre–World War I British sports car, the Arrow does run on electricity. But here’s the catch: it produces just 20 horsepower.

Even so, it manages 0–60 mph (97 km/h) in under eight seconds – though that’s also its top speed. That figure puts it in the same ballpark as a Toyota RAV4 Hybrid or even a mid-1980s Camaro Z28. Its 20-kWh battery delivers around 100 miles (160 km) of range and recharges fully in about three hours.

You get plenty of wooden touches inside, both on the dashboard and the steering Rod Kirkpatrick

Inside, the Arrow is deliberately stripped back. The dashboard and steering wheel are trimmed in wood, complemented by a bank of toggle switches and a simple three-gauge instrument cluster. That’s about it.

“It’s electric. It’s super nippy and handles like a true sports car," says Nigel Gordon-Stewart, chairman and CEO of Austin Motor Company. "It’s gorgeous, so stylish, extremely elegant, lots of fun, and it’s a major head-turner!”

Founded 120 years ago, Austin Motor debuted with the 25-hp Endcliffe Phaeton. The brand name faded away in 1989 before BMW acquired the rights in 1994. The company was revived in 2019 by engineer John Stubbs, with the Arrow officially unveiled earlier this year.

The Arrow EV has only 20 horsepower on offer Rod Kirkpatrick

As charming as it is, the Arrow faces hurdles. At £31,000 (about $42,000), it competes with mainstream EVs like the Tesla Model 3, Hyundai Ioniq 6, Chevy Equinox EV, Nissan LEAF and Fiat 500e, all of which offer more practicality and performance.

Even within its niche, customization options are thin. Buyers can only choose body colors and leather tints. For now, it’s available solely in right-hand-drive in the UK, though Austin has hinted at left-hand-drive versions for the US and Middle East. Pricing for those markets remains unannounced.

The Arrow EV costs £31,000 in the UK – which is about US$42,000 Rod Kirkpatrick

If your dream car is a pricey, retro-inspired open-top EV that’s slow, quirky, and undeniably head-turning, the Arrow Roadster may be perfect for you. For everyone else, it will be fascinating to see whether Austin’s gamble pays off.

Source: Austin Motor Company