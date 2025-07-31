This $12,000 car from BYD proves EVs can be shockingly cheap

All the buzz around electric vehicles paints them as the future of transportation, but we often overlook the most important aspect of mobility: it needs to be accessible and affordable. You can’t change the world with greener cars if only a small percentage of the global population can afford them.

Chinese automaker BYD is looking to address that problem with the launch of a budget-priced EV with all the bells and whistles you'd expect of a typical modern-day electric car.

At this year's Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show, Chinese carmaker BYD launched the Atto 1, which is basically a repackaged version of BYD’s top-selling electric car in China, the Seagull. With a starting price of around IDR195 million (approx. US$12,000), the Atto 1 becomes one of the most affordable EVs on the market.

A five-door hatchback, the Atto 1 delivers a modest 55 kW (about 75 hp) and 100 lb-ft (135 Nm) of torque. Its top speed is capped at 80 mph (130 km/h), and it accelerates from 0–30 mph in 4.9 seconds – all figures that clearly reflect its urban-oriented design.

Built on the e-Platform 3.0 architecture and powered by BYD’s Blade Cell LFP battery technology, which is best known for cost-effectiveness and safety, the Atto 1 is offered in two trim levels.

The Standard Range Dynamic trim is powered by a 30.08-kWh BYD Blade battery offering a NEDC range of 300 km (186 miles), and is powered by a 30.08 kWh BYD Blade battery. The Long Range Premium trim steps things up with a 38.88 kWh battery and a NEDC range of 380 km (236 miles), with a slightly higher price tag of IDR235 million (about US$14,500).

Both variants come standard with a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system and can accept AC charging up to 6.6 kW. DC fast charging is rated at 30 kW for the Dynamic trim and 40 kW for the Premium.

Despite its entry-level price, the Atto 1 doesn’t skimp on features. Standard equipment includes a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four speakers, single-zone air conditioning, automatic LED headlights, daytime running lights, keyless entry and start, NFC digital key and card support, and Bluetooth phone-as-key functionality.

Exclusive to the Premium trim are upgrades like a powered driver’s seat, wireless charging, tilt-and-telescopic steering adjustment, and one-touch up/down driver window with anti-pinch protection. It’s no Rolls-Royce Cullinan and it doesn’t try to be. For its price, it offers more than just the bare essentials.

For context, the most affordable new car in the U.S. is the $16,330 Nissan Versa.. Among hatchbacks, the Mitsubishi Mirage holds the title with a starting price of $16,695. At 155.8 inches (3,959 mm) long, 67.7 inches (1,720 mm) wide, and 62.5 inches (1,590 mm) tall, the Atto 1 is slightly bigger than the Mirage, though still smaller than a Toyota Yaris. But unlike those vehicles, the Atto 1 is fully electric.

A car like this entering the US market could be a game-changer, particularly for younger, first-time buyers or urban dwellers looking for a clean, compact ride.

Speaking of the Yaris, not too long ago, Toyota, which controls around 30% of the Indonesian car market, announced that it planned to start producing EVs in the country by the end of 2025. It’s part of a larger trend reflecting the global shift toward electrification.

There’s no shortage of people worldwide wanting to own a car, and a significant portion of them want to transition away from internal combustion engines. That’s where vehicles like the Atto 1 can make a real impact.

It’s no self-driving Tesla, but not all EVs need to be. Some are best built as functional, modest, and well-equipped cars that quietly get the job done with a minimal footprint. BYD’s Atto 1 is exactly that.

