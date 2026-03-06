BYD claims its Denza Z9 GT is "the world’s longest range pure EV"

Denza, BYD’s premium sub-brand, has launched its new Denza Z9 GT. The new EV boasts a maximum CLTC range of more than 643 miles (1,036 km), effectively making it the longest-range pure EV in the world. A bold claim, innit?

For those who don’t know, the China Light Duty Vehicle Test Cycle, or CLTC, usually yields significantly more optimistic claims. It exceeds the EPA range test cycle that’s used in the United States by about 30%.

So, while the CLTC range may sound too good to be true, it might actually be exactly that. The EPA test cycle is more closely connected with real-world range. And if we were to calculate an approximate EPA range realistically, the Denza Z9 GT’s 122.5 kWh battery would offer roughly 451 miles (726 km) based on this CLTC/EPA disparity.

But even if you were to forget that disparity, it’s still pretty impressive how far Denza has come. The current Z9 GT EV has a CLTC range of around 391 miles (630 km). That’s almost a 64% improvement with the new model!

The EV will come with two battery packs. A 102.326 kWh and a 122.496 kWh, providing CLTC ranges of 509-644 miles (820-1,036 km), respectively.

These are second-generation Blade batteries that allow for a quick charge in 5 minutes and a full charge in 9 minutes. Insane, right?

Powering the new Denza Z9 GT is a single motor delivering a maximum power output of 496 hp (370 kW). There’s also a high-performance triple-motor trim, which gets one motor rated at 308 hp (230 kW), and two others rated at 416 hp (310 kW) each. Enough for a 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) time of 2.7 seconds.

It’s not just the motor and the battery that get an upgrade. Denza has also worked on the styling, as well as the interiors.

The EV now sports sharper lines and a revitalized front fascia. There’s an improved front bumper with improved LiDAR sensors, a new wheel design, and concealed door handles. Even the fastback rear gets an overhaul with lengthened taillights and a reinforced sports bumper, sporting a dramatic rear spoiler.

Speaking of styling, that side profile really reminds me of the Porsche Panamera. Even the dimensions are about the same – 204 inches (5,195 mm) in length, 88 inches (1,990 mm) in width, 58 inches (1,480 mm) in height, and a wheelbase of 123 inches (3,125 mm).

Inside, there’s dynamic ambient lighting, a revised steering wheel, and a new column shifter on top of a new "Lava Red" interior option. With a sizable floating central control screen, the cabin keeps its three-screen configuration. Sporty integrated seats, a carbon fiber interior kit, a three-spoke steering wheel, and a one-touch Boost racing paddle are all welcome changes.

As for tech, the updated model will come with BYD's God's Eye 5.0 system, which offers ADAS functions including Automatic Emergency Steering (AES) and Navigate on Autopilot (NOA) in cities and on highways.

The updated model has been priced between 269,800 yuan (about US$39,100) and 369,800 yuan ($53,600). It comes in five different trims. BYD intends to take Denza international, starting with Europe, to compete with Porsche, BMW, and the like.

Alongside the EV, Denza also filed applications for a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) trim. This will likely come with a 63.82-kWh battery pack – almost twice as large as its predecessor, allowing for a pure electric CLTC range of more than 248 miles (400 km).

What’s your take? Would you get one if it were to be available in your country?

