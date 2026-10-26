$10k EV hatch packs in 5-minute flash charging

There are cheap cars, and there are cheap BYD cars. The difference is the ability to make a wallet-friendly EV feel like anything but a budget compromise. The new Seagull doubles down on that formula, packing more space, more power, and technology that would have seemed wildly out of place in a sub-$10,000 car not too long ago.

You might know the Seagull by a different name – such as the Dolphin, Surf, Dolphin Mini, or Atto 1 – depending on the region you’re in. But its party trick is basically ultra-fast charging that can take the battery from 10% to 70% in a claimed five minutes. There’s a big caveat, however: You’d need to have access to BYD's dedicated Flash Charging infrastructure.

That effectively makes it just China-specific for now, but even then, that's a mighty bold promise for an electric hatchback designed to make everyday motoring more affordable – and a reminder that the Chinese automakers aren’t content with merely winning the price war. They’re out to change what buyers expect for their money.

The new model has been launched in five trims: Vitality, Freedom, Comfort, Flying and Smart – priced at 65,900 yuan, 72,900 yuan, 75,900 yuan, 82,900 yuan and 99,900 yuan, respectively. That’s effectively between US$9,810 and $15,000 for the base and top trim.

The new Seagull starts at US$9,810 and goes all the way up to US$15,000 for the top trim BYD

For that money, it’s primarily Flash charging that’s the main upgrade. The top three trims all come with that tech, featuring a 39.2-kWh battery pack and a CLTC range of 261 miles (420 km). Meanwhile, the entry-level Vitality and Freedom trims come without the fast-charging capability, housing a 30.1-kWh battery pack, which offers a CLTC range of 199 miles (320 km).

Outside of the battery and charging, the new Seagull is significantly larger, measuring 165 inches (4,205 mm) in length, 71 inches (1,810 mm) in width, and 62 inches (1,570 mm) in height, featuring a wheelbase of 104 inches (2,650 mm). That effectively makes it 16.7 inches (425 mm) longer with a 6-inch (150-mm) longer wheelbase.

The result? A far roomier cabin, with seating capacity increasing from four to five. Storage space has also expanded, with a new 3.3 cubic feet (94 liters) frunk and 48.7 cubic feet (1,380 liters) of cargo capacity with the rear seats folded down.

The new cabin gets power-adjustable driver's seat with six-way adjustment with three-stage heating and ventilation BYD

The new Seagull also gets a major mechanical overhaul, moving from a front-mounted motor driving the front wheels to a rear-mounted motor powering the rear axle. The rear torsion-beam suspension has also been replaced with an independent multi-link arrangement.

The two entry-level trims use an 85-kW (114-hp) motor, while the three longer-range variants (with flash charging) get a 95-kW (127-hp) unit. Both represent a substantial step up from the outgoing model's 55-kW motor.

Styling follows BYD's “Marine Aesthetics” design philosophy, with a low-slung profile, sporty proportions and distinctive trident-shaped position lights. The hatchback is available in six exterior shades: Lime Green, Berry Pink, Cream White, Mango Orange, Ice Coconut Blue and Sesame Grey.

Inside, the dashboard adopts a horizontal design, complemented by upgraded materials and three new cabin color options: Shell White, Clear Sky Pink and Polar Star Grey. Infotainment duties fall to BYD's DiLink 150 intelligent cockpit system, built around a 15.6-inch display and incorporating a full version of DeepSeek AI.

It gets BYD's DiPilot 300 'God's Eye' driver-assistance suite, which uses LiDAR BYD

The equipment list includes a power-adjustable driver's seat with six-way adjustment and a front passenger seat with four-way electric adjustment. Both front seats get three-stage heating and ventilation, while the driver's seat also offers multiple massage modes. Other features include 50-W wireless smartphone charging, 127-color ambient lighting and an eight-speaker sound system.

Another one of the Seagull's headline additions is BYD's DiPilot 300 "God's Eye" driver-assistance suite, which uses LiDAR technology. Its capabilities include City Navigation on Autopilot (CNOA), High-speed Navigation on Autopilot (HNOA), traffic-light recognition with countdown displays, and obstacle avoidance designed to operate across a variety of driving scenarios.

With so many features stuffed into one “budget” car, don’t lose the plot. That’s the same $10k Chinese hatch we’re talking about here.

BYD has also announced special trade-in prices for the new Seagull, ranging from 62,900 yuan (around $9,400) to 96,900 yuan (around $14,400). Eligible buyers receive a 3,000-yuan discount (approximately $450) off the listed price of any variant.

The new Seagull follows BYD's “Marine Aesthetics” design philosophy BYD

And on top, private buyers purchasing any of the three higher-spec variants for non-commercial use will also receive 12 months of free charging at BYD's dedicated Flash Charging stations, starting from the vehicle's delivery date.

What’s the West’s answer? “Can it fly?”

Source: BYD