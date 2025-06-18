1,250-hp ZR1X is the fastest Corvette ever made
Chevrolet has gone and packed more horses into its fiery new Corvette ZR1X than any production model in the lineup's 72-year history. With a mighty 1,250 hp, the electrified all-wheel drive monster can go from 0-60 mph (0-100 km/h) in under 2 seconds.
This looks built to thrill from every angle, and Chevrolet is calling it its first-ever hypercar. Under the hood, it's got the screaming 5.5-liter LT7 twin-turbo V8 sends 1,064 hp and 828 lb.ft (1,122 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels. This is paired with an electric motor driving the front wheels with 186 hp and 145 lb.ft (196 Nm). It's estimated that it will do a top speed of about 233 mph (375 km/h).
That's more power than the recent ZR1 offers, as it sort of combines the electrical layout from the E-Ray but with a bit of a boost on its power output. The ZR1X's hybrid powertrain offers three energy delivery modes for track days, including a 'Push to Pass' button that'll eke out maximum power for quick overtakes on demand.
GM talked up the braking on the ZR1X: the Alcon calipers and large rotors are said to make for great heat resistance and responsive stopping power.
Chevrolet has also upped the ante with aerodynamics on this performance machine, with new side inlets, carbon fiber components, and a flow-through hood helping to cut drag. An optional Carbon Fiber package with a spoiler, underbody strakes, and other bits and bobs together help produce an immense 1,200 lb (544 kg) of downforce.
There's more driver-focused electronics for fun on the track, including traction, stability, and power delivery control managed through a range of driving modes. You can also experience regen brake torque vectoring and front axle pre-control, for precise cornering and grip on the asphalt.
In the cockpit, you'll find three displays to let you know exactly what sort of madness you're getting up to, including power and torque graphs, G-Force, and real-time performance data.
Available as a coupe and a convertible, the ZR1X comes in two variants. The pricier 3LZ adds niceties like a 14-speaker Bose sound system, heated seats and steering wheel, and the ability to remember your seat settings.
Interestingly, Chevrolet told Engadget that you can expect the overpowered ZR1X to be as composed as the more accessible 495-hp Stingray. But unlike the Stingray that starts at US$70,000, the ZR1X is likely going to set you back north of $200,000.
Honestly, that wouldn't be a bad deal when you consider that recent hypercars with similar power figures will cost way more. You're looking at $1 million for the Aston Martin Valhalla, $2.1 million for the McLaren W1, and $3.9 million for the Ferrari F80 – and unlike those limited edition models, the ZR1X will likely be a lot easier to get your hands on later this year.
Source: General Motors
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.