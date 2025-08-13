There are 6 million ways to customize this V8-powered Dodge SUV

The Dodge Durango might be counted among the veterans of the SUV class, but don’t mistake it for your regular brawny tow car. There’s a reason that it’s still sticking around despite not being redesigned since 2011. Now, for 2026, Dodge is giving you 5,999,999 more reasons to love it.

The 2026 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak will be available in more than six million customization combinations. It takes a page out of the book of the 2022 Dodge Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak.

You’d have the luxury to choose from six different wheel options, six body colors (including the new-for-2026 Green Machine), six external badge colors, five dual-stripe possibilities, five seat colors (with three seating configurations – 5/6/7), and four brake caliper and seat belt colors.

Dodge has not released a price for the Jailbreak trim, but the company opened orders on August 13, with initial deliveries anticipated for the last quarter of this year Dodge

That’s not all; you will also be able to paint your Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak in almost any color you like with the help of a Dodge concierge. All of this brings the total number of possible combinations to more than six million. You can practically mix and match infinite configurations to your heart’s desire.

Powering the SUV is the same monstrous 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V8-powered engine that produces 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque – enough to overtake most sports cars out on the freeway, and also enough to make most EV advocates rage in anger.

The motor is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that powers all four wheels. The company promises 0-60 mph (97 km/h) in 3.5 seconds, with a top speed of 180 mph (290 km/h). Not bad for a three-row crossover SUV with child seats in the back.

The interior features five and seven-passenger options with Black Laguna leather/Alcantara, while the six-passenger configuration is offered with Hammerhead Gray, Sepia, or Demonic Red Laguna leather, and an Ebony Red Nappa leather finish Dodge

The interior features five- and seven-passenger options with Black Laguna leather/Alcantara, while the six-passenger configuration is offered with Hammerhead Gray, Sepia, or Demonic Red Laguna leather, as well as an Ebony Red Nappa leather finish. In addition, a "Jailbreak" insignia is stamped into the dashboard's carbon fiber trim.

A 10.1-inch screen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto (wireless) comes as standard, while standalone options include a Premium Group (19-speaker Harman Kardon system and a full suite of sophisticated driver assistance systems), SRT Alcantara steering wheel, SRT black exhaust tips, suede headliner, power sunroof, and Pirelli three-season tires.

The series package features Brembo brakes (six pistons at the front and four at the rear), Bilstein active damping, and 20×10-inch rims. The SUV gets a best-in-class towing capacity of up to 8,700 lb (3,946 kg).

Powering the SUV is the same monstrous 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V8-powered engine that produces 710 horsepower and 645 lb ft (875 Nm) of torque Dodge

As for how much it’ll cost, Dodge has not released a price for the Jailbreak trims, but I sense a near-$80,000 starting point, with more customized trims asking a higher price. The Audi RS Q8, BMW X7 M60i, and the Cadillac Escalade-V are all worthy competitors, but none of them offer comparable performance or comparable value to the Dodge SUV.

The company opened orders on August 13, with initial deliveries anticipated for the last quarter of this year.

Source: Dodge