Faraday Future puts a face on its new electric MPV, quite literally

Electric vehicles are redefining transportation. Want a 100-mph e-turbo scooter? Or perhaps you want to go 750 miles on a single charge? Or just a regular ol’ capable truck with electric drive? You’ve got it all. But what if you want a car with a face? Disney’s Cars movie isn’t the only place you’ll find it now.

Faraday Future – the same LA-based company that's found it tough to keep the lights on, having only delivered 16 FF 91s since 2023 – has been working on its tech-heavy minivan or Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) for a few years.

Now the FX Super One has debuted during a special event at Faraday Future’s headquarters in California. And yes, the electric MPV comes with The F.A.C.E. – which stands for Front AI Communication Ecosystem, a dazzling interactive LED grille driven by AI that turns the front end of the car into a digital billboard.

The F.A.C.E. comes with speech recognition, visual clues, and even reactive communication - but it only works interactively while the car is parked Faraday Future

Faraday Future's exclusive EAI Embodied Intelligence AI Agent 6×4 Architecture is at the heart of its tech. Together with the digital grille, it also powers infotainment controls, voice-command capabilities, and the car's array of cutting-edge driver assistance technologies.

The FX Super One is a fully equipped multi-purpose vehicle which will be sold in the United States under Faraday Future's new premium sub-brand Faraday X. Think of it as a Lexus-Toyota kind of brand relation.

You’d be hard pressed to believe that the FX Super One is a completely original electric vehicle. Rather, it is based on the Great Wall Motors Wey Gaoshan minivan from China. But Faraday Future did add a few fresh bits to it – including that new front-end, along with 20-inch alloy wheels and a black trim.

The FX Super One is intended for the ultra-premium market, although official price is yet to be disclosed Faraday Future

On the outside, it's roughly the same size as the Cadillac Escalade, which also happens to be one of its primary competitors. What works well for Faraday Future is a sharper, more elegant appearance and a larger wheelbase of 130 in (3,302 mm).

Its high-strength steel frame is sourced from the Chinese Wey Gaoshan minivan. As for the powertrain, the FX Super One will start out with a completely electric drivetrain that would include two electric motors and all-wheel drive as standard. Faraday Future is also intending to come out with an “AI Hybrid Extended Range” trim, which basically follows the extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) formula where a small gasoline engine would charge the battery.

Inside the cabin, you should expect a plush experience with the FX Super One coming with two or three rows of seats for four, six, or seven people. You get the works – foldable tray tables, a 17.3-inch entertainment screen, a slide-out fridge drawer, moonroof controls, and zero-gravity captain's chairs with full recline. The third row seats also come equipped with electronic adjustments, heating, and cooling.

There will also be an optional four-seat GOAT edition available for those who wish for celebrity-van-like ride quality. It gets a number of upscale extras, such as Faraday Future's improved Super AP platform, a retractable panoramic display, and a Dolby Atmos sound system.

According to Faraday, its MPV will offer a "balance between luxury and premium," while being more powerful and offering better handling than a full-size SUV or a conventional minivan. With features like "360º safety, active + passive" and all-wheel drive, Faraday Future emphasized comfort and safety above all else in its press release. Heck, it even boasted a "vision-first VLA system powered by LiDAR, millimeter-wave radar, ultrasonic sensors, and high-definition cameras," among the many sensors that the Super One will get for driver assistance.

Although Faraday Future hasn't set pricing yet, reports suggest the electric MPV will start at around US$70,000 and go up to Escalade territory based on trim options. For now, you can reserve the vehicle for a $100 refundable deposit.

But here’s my gripe – minivans (or MUVs as Faraday Future likes to call them) just don’t sell all that well in the USA. Even for the ultra-premium market that they’re intended for, these cars struggle to find buyers for two key reasons.

One – SUVs provide many of the same advantages as a minivan, such as more space for both passengers and cargo, while being more practical and powerful. And two – even the wealthiest Americans prefer to drive their own vehicles. Having a driver is far more prevalent in other countries, where rear seat comfort is prioritized above all.

And while there’s a big opportunity for the FX Super One, considering EV minivans are virtually non-existent in the American market (the Buzz.ID is the only real offering currently), I’m not sure there will be huge crowds wanting a piece of the EV minivan action. Even if it has a huge smiling face at the front of it.

What’s your take? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Faraday Future