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Automotive

Genesis debuts luxury EV flagship GV90 with pillarless coach doors

By Simon Heptinstall
August 29, 2026
Genesis debuts luxury EV flagship GV90 with pillarless coach doors
The GV90 competes on size, style and performance. Most of all though it sets new standards of luxury and opulence.
The GV90 competes on size, style and performance. Most of all though it sets new standards of luxury and opulence.
View 5 Images
The GV90 competes on size, style and performance. Most of all though it sets new standards of luxury and opulence.
1/5
The GV90 competes on size, style and performance. Most of all though it sets new standards of luxury and opulence.
The headline feature is the impressive double doors, said to be a world first for a high-end SUV, that open without a B-pillar.
2/5
The headline feature is the impressive double doors, said to be a world first for a high-end SUV, that open without a B-pillar.
The interior is a game-changer. No Korean vehicle has previously come close to the GV90’s level of luxury.
3/5
The interior is a game-changer. No Korean vehicle has previously come close to the GV90’s level of luxury.
Front seats turn 180-degrees electronically to create a social space when you’re parked. This ‘Executive Suite’ format includes a fridge for champagne in the rear console.
4/5
Front seats turn 180-degrees electronically to create a social space when you’re parked. This ‘Executive Suite’ format includes a fridge for champagne in the rear console.
The new hyper-luxury SUV was launched tellingly, not at an auto show, but in the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.
5/5
The new hyper-luxury SUV was launched tellingly, not at an auto show, but in the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.
View gallery - 5 images

Hyundai’s luxury brand Genesis has spent the last decade successfully polishing its image without becoming a major global name.

What it has been waiting for is its Lexus LS 400 moment … a launch that is so impressive it changes all the doubters’ minds. Just as that first Lexus demonstrated the Japanese could build a super-luxury sedan every bit as good as the Europeans, Korea has just shown the world it can create a hyper-luxury SUV.

What Genesis unveiled in San Francisco last week was not merely another step up the luxury ladder. The global debut of the Genesis GV90, an all-electric full-size flagship SUV, was a turning point. It represents the moment where an ambitious Asian automaker transitions from offering a high-value alternative – to launching an all-out engineering assault on the absolute pinnacle of automotive opulence.

The choice of California for the global reveal emphasizes the GV90's tech-driven, high-net-worth target demographic. The GV90 is the production-ready form of the Neolun concept we spotted back in 2024.

The new hyper-luxury SUV was launched tellingly, not at an auto show, but in the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.
The new hyper-luxury SUV was launched tellingly, not at an auto show, but in the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.

The new Genesis halo vehicle comes in two iterations: a standard, premium three-row, seven-seat model with conventional doors, and the ultra-exclusive GV90 Neolun, a rolling showcase of engineering prowess.

This introduces what it calls the world’s first independently opening, pillarless coach doors with a hidden B-pillar. It’s a sophisticated upgrade over traditional coach-door designs.

Unlike existing luxury setups, the doors open in unison to reveal a completely open cabin space without a central B-pillar obstructing entry. Genesis maintained structural strength by engineering an ultra-rigid concealed roll cage alongside an industry-first roof airbag system designed to protect occupants under the expansive glass roof.

The headline feature is the impressive double doors, said to be a world first for a high-end SUV, that open without a B-pillar.
The headline feature is the impressive double doors, said to be a world first for a high-end SUV, that open without a B-pillar.

Measuring a massive 208.1 inches (5.29 m) long with a 127.8-inch (3.25-m) wheelbase, the GV90 is built to match the commanding presence required on US highways. Under the skin sits the brand's eMP (Electric Mobility Prime) platform and a 123.5-kWh battery pack – the largest ever produced by Hyundai Motor Group.

Dual electric motors generate a combined 657 horsepower and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. For American buyers used to major cross-country road trips, the GV90 offers a maximum range of 311 miles (500 km). This is slightly below domestic competitors like the Cadillac Escalade IQ, although Genesis charging speeds are more competitive. Utilizing a 350-kW DC fast charger, the GV90 can replenish its battery from 10% to 80% in just 22 minutes.

The list of technology is vast but highlights include standard active rear-wheel steering, which allows the rear axle to pivot up to 5 degrees.

The interior is a game-changer. No Korean vehicle has previously come close to the GV90’s level of luxury.
The interior is a game-changer. No Korean vehicle has previously come close to the GV90’s level of luxury.

While the exterior styling is clean and minimalist. Genesis says it’s inspired by traditional Korean moon jar pottery. The interior is seriously luxurious. It looks more like a private jet than a traditional SUV.

When the Neolun is parked, front seats can electronically swivel to face the rear passengers as if it’s a normal social space. The floor is finished in wood veneer with underfloor warming. While you’re waiting for charging, or perhaps your private helicopter to arrive, you can watch movies on a 24-inch pop-up OLED cinematic display that rises from the dash or listen to a 25-speaker Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system with Dolby Atmos amid materials ranging from raw cashmere to genuine stone accents.

The GV90 demonstrates the shifting dynamics of the global luxury car market. Historically, the six-figure flagship tier was an exclusive club dominated by heritage marques like Rolls, Range Rover and Cadillac. With the GV90, Genesis is shifting from a premium player into a true high-end luxury pioneer.

It also highlights that while American heavyweights rely on brute battery size to solve range anxiety, Genesis is betting that future high-end buyers care more about design, dynamics and unique luxury.

Front seats turn 180-degrees electronically to create a social space when you’re parked. This ‘Executive Suite’ format includes a fridge for champagne in the rear console.
Front seats turn 180-degrees electronically to create a social space when you’re parked. This ‘Executive Suite’ format includes a fridge for champagne in the rear console.

Production is already underway at Hyundai Motor Group's brand-new, dedicated Ulsan EV facility in South Korea. Initial deliveries will begin in South Korea in late 2026, followed by an official rollout to the United States, UK, Europe, and Australian markets in the first half of 2027 as a 2028 model-year vehicle.

Due to the highly bespoke nature of the vehicle, global supply will be limited, with European markets being put humiliatingly in their place. It will be available there only in "small numbers."

Official final prices remain under wraps, but Genesis executives confirm it will break the six-figure mark by a healthy margin. The standard 3-row, 7-seat configuration is anticipated to start above US$100,000. The ultra-luxurious, four-seat coach-door Neolun is targeted to push towards $250,000, squarely in the territory of Bentley and Maybach.

By blending boundary-pushing engineering with deeply rooted cultural hospitality, Genesis isn't just participating in the electric vehicle transition. With the GV90, the brand has officially delivered its ultimate statement piece.

Source: Genesis

View gallery - 5 images

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AutomotiveGenesishyundai genesisHyundaiLuxuryElectric VehiclesSUV
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Simon Heptinstall
Simon Heptinstall
Simon has written for outlets as varied as The Spectator, BBC Top Gear and Needlecraft magazine. He has written books on cars, food and walking, and edited magazines for science teachers, BMW and photographers. Highlights of his career include holding the world record for most countries driven to in one day (12), and captaining the Travelwriters team on TV’s Only Connect quiz show. He lives and works in England’s westcountry with an old Volvo, two palm trees and a view of the sea from his kitchen sink.

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