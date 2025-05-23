Hyundai's robo-charger tops up EVs at one of world's largest airports

Plugging in a charging cable to top up your electric car's battery is not exactly rocket science, but we're finally approaching the robot age so why not let the bots do it? That's just what Hyundai is aiming to do at an airport in South Korea.

Though many drivers of electric vehicles won't find the process of plugging in problematic, others – such as those with personal mobility issues – may appreciate some help. And in the case of fully autonomous EVs, it might be considered rude to expect human passengers to get out and cable a robotaxi to a supercharger for a quick top up on the way to the airport.

We've seen a few auto makers (including Tesla, VW and Ford) explore the idea of robot assistance, but those have so far been concepts and prototypes. Hyundai is actually moving toward commercial deployment. That's following prototype testing in 2023, where we first got to see the robot helper in action.

Newly Developed Automatic Charging Robot (ACR) For Electric Vehicles l Hyundai Motor Group

Now the company has announced a demonstration project at Incheon International Airport near Seoul in South Korea, reportedly one of the largest airports in the world. The facility already has a bunch of charging stations spread over its sprawling complex, and is reportedly aiming to have more than a thousand up and running by 2026. Now Hyundai's AI-based automatic charging robots will be available at some of those "to enhance convenience and safety at the airport."

The idea is that drivers park in a robo-assisted charging spot, the ACR system communicates wirelessly with the electric vehicle to gain access to the car's charging port. The bot's arm then uses camera sensors to extend the charging cable to the vehicle and plug in. Once the top-up session is complete, the cable is removed by the robot, the car's port closed and the charger returned to the ready position for the next customer.

The ACR uses its sensor and control hardware to precisely line up the charger and vehicle charging port, and then connect the two Hyundai

This ACR system received certification in Korea last year, and has also been tested to basic European safety standards. The technology has already been put through its paces at a "robot-friendly" factory in the nation's capital. The airport deployment is expected to serve as a development testbed and demonstrator as the partnership eyes expansion to "various domestic and international transportation infrastructures such as airports, seaports and railways."

"This collaboration will serve as a significant milestone in verifying the practical benefits of future mobility technologies by combining Hyundai Motor Group’s robotics and AI capabilities with Incheon International Airport Corporation’s extensive operational experience," said Heui Won Yang, President of Hyundai's R&D Division. "Hyundai Motor Group aims to offer a more convenient and enhanced mobility experience through a customized automatic charging solution that can be used in any setting."

"We expect this partnership to significantly enhance service and improve operational efficiency at Incheon International Airport," added Hag Jae Lee, President and CEO of Incheon International Airport Corporation.

Source: Hyundai