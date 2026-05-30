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Automotive

Lotus backtracks on EV-only future with 1,000-hp hybrid V8 supercar

By Utkarsh Sood
May 30, 2026
Lotus backtracks on EV-only future with 1,000-hp hybrid V8 supercar
A V8 Lotus is making a comeback after 22 long years
A V8 Lotus is making a comeback after 22 long years
View 5 Images
A V8 Lotus is making a comeback after 22 long years
1/5
A V8 Lotus is making a comeback after 22 long years
This will be a V8-powered supercar with a hybrid setup
2/5
This will be a V8-powered supercar with a hybrid setup
The Type 135 will be positioned above the Emira
3/5
The Type 135 will be positioned above the Emira
It will likely make use of the X Hybrid technology that debuted with the Eletre electric SUV
4/5
It will likely make use of the X Hybrid technology that debuted with the Eletre electric SUV
It looks to build on the Theory 1 Concept
5/5
It looks to build on the Theory 1 Concept
View gallery - 5 images

At the back end of 2021, Lotus was one of the carmakers looking to go all-electric by the end of the decade. Now, barely five years on, the Geely-owned performance marque has backtracked on those plans, instead shifting its focus to a revised roadmap.

It’s aptly called “Focus 2030,” and it outlines the brand’s goals through to 2030 (duh). Now, there’s what Lotus is calling a “multi-powertrain strategy,” with 40% of its lineup allocated to battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and 60% to plug-in hybrids.

That’s not all. Lotus also plans to continue producing ICE cars for the time being. What we have here today encapsulates that strategic shift – an all-new V8-powered supercar complete with a hybrid setup producing more than 1,000 horsepower. That’s a very big deal, especially considering the last V8 to come out of Lotus was the Esprit in 2004.

This will be a V8-powered supercar with a hybrid setup
This will be a V8-powered supercar with a hybrid setup

Twenty-two years on, an eight-cylinder Lotus breaks cover – and how. And guess what? It might just be called Esprit.

For now, Lotus calls it the Type 135, and what we do know for sure is that it will be positioned above the Emira. Lotus has teamed up with Mercedes-AMG for the supercar, and the engine likely to be offered is a new twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 from Mercedes-AMG that’s set to debut later this year.

The V8 supercar will employ a version of the X Hybrid technology that debuted with the Eletre electric SUV. In this system, the gasoline engine either directly powers the wheels or serves as a “range extender” to help the externally rechargeable battery preserve charge.

A quick glance at the X Hybrid’s specs reveals a 900-V architecture, around 952 PS (~940 hp) and 690 lb-ft (935 Nm) of torque, an EV-only range of up to 217 miles (350 km), and a total range of more than 745 miles (1,200 km). Lotus also quotes a 0-60-mph (97-km/h) time of 3.3 seconds, 20–80% charging for the 70-kWh battery in around nine minutes, and a 48-volt active anti-roll system.

The Type 135 will be positioned above the Emira
The Type 135 will be positioned above the Emira

Keep in mind that these specs will likely change by the time the technology appears in the Type 135.

As for the car itself, there isn’t much to go on yet, as you’d expect. Details remain slim, and there are hardly any official images available. But from what we do have – namely the sleek styling and two prominent tailpipes – it looks like the Type 135 will take styling cues fromthe Theory 1 concept first shown in September 2024.

Additionally, Lotus CEO Feng Qingfeng previously stated that the supercar will likely adopt the McLaren F1-style three-seat configuration also seen in the Theory 1 concept. The Type 135 will likely take on the Ferrari 849 Testarossa when it finally arrives.

It looks to build on the Theory 1 Concept
It looks to build on the Theory 1 Concept

As for production, Lotus has confirmed that the car will be built in Hethel, England, rather than China. That should come as good news for the Western market.

What are your thoughts? Are you excited to see a V8 Lotus return?

Source: Lotus

View gallery - 5 images

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AutomotiveLotusSupercarsHypercarHybridFerrariMercedesMercedes-AMG
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Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

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