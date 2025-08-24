Polestar 3 SUV breaks Guinness record for EV range on one charge

Another day, another EV world record smashed. This time by the Polestar 3 SUV, which covered a total of 581.3 miles (935 km) on a single charge, setting a new Guinness World Record in the process.

A team of three – Sam Clarke, Kevin Booker, and Richard Parker – began their adventure near Norwich, England, driving at an average pace of roughly 25 mph (40 km/h) to maximize range. They traveled on "mostly flat A and B roads," as well as the occasional divided highway, in mixed weather conditions.

Last month, the Lucid Air Grand Touring set a separate Guinness World Record for the longest electric vehicle drive on a single charge, clocking 749 miles (1,205 km) through the Alps and into Germany. That was followed this month by the 2025 Chevy Silverado EV pickup reportedly covering 1,059.2 miles (1,704.6 km) on a single charge, though this feat has yet to be officially recognized.

The Polestar team took a total of 22 hours and 57 minutes to complete their record-breaking journey, with drivers rotating every three hours. The effort was officially adjudicated by Guinness World Records.

The vehicle used was a stock, Long range, Single motor version of the Polestar 3, equipped with 20-inch Michelin EV tires. It features a 107-kWh battery and a single 295-horsepower motor powering the rear axle.

Polestar introduced this new model in Europe in mid-2024, with the US and other international markets following later that year. The single-motor version uses the same 111-kWh battery as the dual-motor Polestar 3 and has a WLTP-rated range of 435 miles (706 km).

During the drive, the SUV met its WLTP rating and kept going, with 20% of its battery still available at that point. According to Polestar, the vehicle continued for another 8 miles (12.9 km) even after the display showed 0% battery, eventually stopping at a charger.

The Polestar 3 not only exceeded its official range by nearly 143 miles (230 km) but did so on public roads, which is an essential requirement for Guinness World Records certification. Another rule? The vehicle must not repeat any road sections during the run.

With an energy efficiency of 19.5 kWh/100 miles, or 5.13 miles/kWh, the Polestar 3 outperformed even the Lucid Air Pure in efficiency – an impressive feat for a large, luxury SUV designed as a family hauler.

Built on the same platform as Volvo’s forthcoming premium SUV, the Polestar 3 is part of a joint development strategy between the two brands. It pairs advanced battery technology with refined aerodynamics and smart thermal management to deliver this kind of real-world efficiency.

While the aforementioned long-rage efforts by Lucid and GM are also noteworthy, the Silverado EV’s record has not yet been verified by Guinness, and the Lucid Air is a sedan, which are an inherently more aerodynamic form than an SUV. In other words, it’s not exactly an apples-to-apples comparison but makes Polestar’s achievement all the more remarkable.

"For a large premium SUV to go way beyond a London to Edinburgh distance is truly impressive, and with this, the adage that 'EVs can't go far' has been very much consigned to the history books," Matt Galvin, Polestar UK Managing Director, noted. Yup, hard to argue with that.

Source: Polestar