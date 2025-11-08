Review: 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E is still a favorite

The Mach-E has sort of settled into itself. When it was introduced, the inclusion of Mustang in the name was controversial to the point that it distracted from how well-done this electric crossover is.



At a Glance

Several small changes and upgrades

Two battery packs and several power options available

Still a well-balanced utility that emphasizes the sport in the SUV name

The Ford Mustang Mach-E sees just a few small changes for 2025 when compared to the last time I drove one back in 2022. Most of the changes are inside, including the moving of the shifter up to the steering column (something several Ford vehicles have been seeing recently). No more rotary dial for that, which is definitely an upside.

Instrument cluster graphics have been updated to make them a little more crisp and modern, and a heat pump has been added to replace the previous electric heater with something a lot more efficient. That heat pump means less room in the front trunk as a trade-off. And the latest BlueCruise update from Ford gives Mach-E models equipped with it more hands-free driving options.

The GT model (shown) has significantly more performance over the other two Mach-E models Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Everything that made the Ford Mustang Mach-E a great Sport Utility Vehicle is still there, though. It’s a balanced combination of sporty, quick, and useful. Ergonomics are pretty good in this model and efficiency is better than is probably expected of a dynamic vehicle like this. I like to think of the Mach-E as the sort of driving enthusiast’s sport utility along the same lines as a Miata or Golf R, but with more practicality. It’s what the non-GT Mustang coupes aspire to be.

There are three basic models for the Mach-E: the Select, the Premium, and the GT. There are then four options for range and drivetrain from there. The Mustang Mach-E can have either rear-wheel or all-wheel drive (single or dual motor), and a standard or extended battery pack.

Single-motor models with the standard battery produce 264 horsepower (194 kW) and have about 250 miles (402 km) of range. With the same battery pack and dual motors, power upgrades to 325 hp (239 kW) and reduces range by about 20 miles. With the extended range battery pack, the Mach-E single motor produces 290 horses (213 kW) and has about 320 miles (515 km) of range. Go dual motor on that extended battery and it's 365 hp (268 kW) and about 300 miles (483 km) of range.

The Mustang Mach-E balances sportiness and utility in a way that keeps the driver engaged without feeling guilty Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Going to the GT model, which comes standard with the extended range batteries and more powerful outputs, increases the muscle on offer up to 480 horsepower (353 kW). Obviously, I advocate getting the GT model, but to be fair, the standard dual-motor models are pretty quick as-is. You just can’t Tim Allen grunt while talking about them.

Pricing for the 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E starts at about US$40,000, which is competitive against both other electrics and standard gasoline options in its segment. The top end GT model starts at $56,500. Again, competitive with other sport-centric models on the market. For engagement, personality, and sheer driving joy, I’d pit the Mach-E GT against any similarly-priced option and say it will probably be the better choice. I’ve driven few vehicles as well-balanced as this one.

Product Page: 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E