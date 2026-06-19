© 2026 New Atlas
Automotive

Tesla Cybercab specs revealed, full autonomy still unclear

By Utkarsh Sood
June 19, 2026
Tesla Cybercab specs revealed, full autonomy still unclear
The specs for the Cybercab have been revealed in new filings
The specs for the Cybercab have been revealed in new filings
View 5 Images
The specs for the Cybercab have been revealed in new filings
1/5
The specs for the Cybercab have been revealed in new filings
At 3,113 lb, the Cybercab is 700 lb lighter than the Tesla Model 3
2/5
At 3,113 lb, the Cybercab is 700 lb lighter than the Tesla Model 3
The Cybercab will be a front-wheel drive, as opposed to a rear-wheel or all-wheel drive on most Tesla models
3/5
The Cybercab will be a front-wheel drive, as opposed to a rear-wheel or all-wheel drive on most Tesla models
Regenerative braking at the front wheels
4/5
Regenerative braking at the front wheels
What's still not known is its full autnonomous capabilities
5/5
What's still not known is its full autnonomous capabilities
View gallery - 5 images

Back in February, when the first Tesla Cybercab rolled off the line at Tesla Gigafactory Texas, there was plenty of talk in media circles about what was to come. Now, Tesla’s certification documents submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reveal all that was previously under wraps.

Though we now know a great deal more about the highly anticipated Cybercab, there are still some really important bits that are missing from these documents.

First, let’s start with what we do know. Curb weight: 3,113 lb (1,412 kg). That’s roughly 700 lb (317 kg) lighter than the lightest Tesla Model 3 currently on sale. Not too shabby for a modern electric vehicle (EV). But then again, it’s important to remember the Cybercab’s only got two doors and two seats.

In that regard, the Cybercab might just be a tad too heavy. For instance, the Toyota GR86, which has two (albeit tiny) seats at the back as well, still comes in at 2,811 lb (1,275 kg). Even a proper two-seater like the Porsche 718 Cayman is lighter, at around 3,058 lb (1,387 kg).

At 3,113 lb, the Cybercab is 700 lb lighter than the Tesla Model 3
At 3,113 lb, the Cybercab is 700 lb lighter than the Tesla Model 3

Of course, a good chunk of that heft comes from the 680-lb (308 kg) Lithium-ion, single pack 326-V, 47.6-kWh battery. That unit should be enough to offer around 418 miles (673 km) of mixed range or 375.4 miles (603 km) of highway range alone.

Keep in mind that those numbers are for the EPA’s Multi-Cycle Test (MCT). Out in the real world, expect the actual range to hover around the 300-mile mark. The battery is also listed for a recharge energy (AC from wall) of 53.365 kWh.

Next up, the motor. Documents reveal an AC 3-Phase Permanent Magnet motor that’s rated at 219 hp. But perhaps, more interestingly, the Cybercab will be a front-wheel drive, single-speed automatic – as opposed to a rear-wheel or all-wheel drive on most Tesla EVs.

And there's good reasoning for this: a front motor helps shed weight and complexity by doing away with the necessity for a rear subframe and driveshaft, especially in a car that’s not meant to offer the performance characteristics of rear-wheel-drive.

The Cybercab will be a front-wheel drive, as opposed to a rear-wheel or all-wheel drive on most Tesla models
The Cybercab will be a front-wheel drive, as opposed to a rear-wheel or all-wheel drive on most Tesla models

Other than this, the documents also reveal that the Cybercab will come with regenerative braking at the front wheels. The filing also has an “Introduction into Commerce Date” listed as May 29, 2026. We are well beyond that date.

So why are we still not seeing Cybercabs in action then? That’s because the biggest feature of these cars is still unclear and obviously missing from the filing… autonomous driving.

The Cybercab has no clear route to driverless operation, and Tesla has yet to obtain regulatory certification for full self-driving. It looks like the car is ready to roll off the production line, fully-certified, and ready for a mass-market release … but without autonomous clearance.

What's still not known is its full autnonomous capabilities
What's still not known is its full autnonomous capabilities

The truth is that the entire premise of the Cybercab rests on the promise of true autonomous operation, and that's the part that remains frustratingly vague. Battery size, range, efficiency, and production targets are all important, but they're ultimately supporting actors in a story that still hinges on whether the car can reliably drive itself without human intervention.

A robotaxi that still requires supervision isn't really a robotaxi at all; it's simply another electric car with ambitious software. And until the autonomy question is answered, everything else is just background noise in my eyes.

Source: EPA

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

AutomotiveTesla MotorsTeslaTaxisAutonomous Vehiclesurban transportSelf-DrivingCabsTesla Model 3Electric Vehicles
No comments
Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The bZ7 is only the second model in Toyota's Chinese-only lineup
Automotive
Toyota’s new flagship EV is off to a flying start: 3,000+ orders in 1 hour
What does US$21,000 get you in automotive terms? Kia Soul, Chevrolet Trax, Nissan Versa, Hyundai Venue … You see a trend there, right? None of those cars is electric, and none of them are flagships by any stretch. The bZ7 is all that and more!
Toyota adds some big capability to popular pickup truck platform
Automotive
Toyota's best pickup truck gets even better for work and off-road play
Toyota's Hilux pickup platform and its turbo-diesel engine suite is already highly coveted unobtainium in the US, and it's about to get better. An available payload boost will allow the incomparably rugged little truck to carry more than ever.
The 07 resembles the Porsche Taycan in more ways than one
Automotive
MG's new flagship electric coupe looks oddly similar to a certain Porsche
This is one of those “I swear I’ve seen that before” moments. MG has officially pulled the covers off its latest and greatest coupe, the 07, and the images are uncanny … resembling the Porsche Taycan in more ways than one.
The Morgan Su[persport 400 has state of the art tech within a body style still based on 1930s roadsters
Automotive
Stunning retro roadster is Morgan's fastest-ever creation
The Morgan Motor Company’s new Supersport 400 is its fastest-ever model but still combines supercar performance with retro style and premium ingredients. It will emerge as a hand-built part-wooden roadster with a design that's based in the 1930s.
The 2026 Ram 1500 Tradesman Warlock is a lower-end trim that can feature the returning V8 Hemi
Automotive
Review: 2026 Ram 1500 no longer out-trucks the other pickups
Since its inception, the Ram Truck brand has tried to be the most truck of all the trucks. “Best-in-Class” this and “Segment-leading” that headlined every press release and advertisement. Not anymore.
The JCB Hydromax packs 1,600 hp from two hydrogen engines into a 32.8-ft body built for 350 mph
Automotive
JCB's hydrogen car chases 350 mph to nearly double world record
JCB's Hydromax – a 1,600 hp, twin-engine hydrogen beast nearly 33 feet long – heads to Bonneville this August targeting a new land speed record, as the British excavator giant bets its industrial future on hydrogen combustion.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!