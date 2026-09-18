Toyota Dakar hopeful swaps twin-turbo V6 for hydrogen fuel cells

The Dakar Rally could be the world’s most punishing motorsport event. Historically, conquering the thousands of miles of brutal sand dunes, jagged rocks and extreme desert temperatures required high-displacement combustion engines.

But next year Toyota’s Gazoo Racing team is out to show that perhaps the future of extreme off-roading belongs not to roaring V6s – but to hydrogen. The company has just pulled the wraps off the Toyota DKR GR FC Hilux, a cutting-edge fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV) engineered to tackle the 2027 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia.

The heavily adapted Hilux truck has just been revealed and is currently undergoing rigorous testing to face the demanding conditions of Dakar Toyota/Gazoo Racing

The pick-up truck replaces the twin-turbo petrol V6 found in the standard DKR GR Hilux with a zero-emission hydrogen powertrain.

Toyota chose a strategic, industry-focused reveal rather than the usual auto show glitzy unveiling. The hydrogen truck almost took second place to announcements about the technical alliances that are making the project possible. The international collaboration is spearheaded by Toyota Gazoo Racing but is working side-by-side with Jameel Motorsport – which conveniently has deep roots in Saudi Arabian motorsport.

To transform a standard Hilux into a hydrogen desert racer, Toyota also worked with Japanese automotive component giant DENSO, Toyo Tires and German engineering specialist IAV. The one-off truck is currently undergoing development, assembly and testing at Toyota's European Research and Development facility in Zaventem, Belgium. The engineers are evidently fine-tuning the complex thermal management systems required for desert survival with a hydrogen fuel cell.

The truck is entered in the Dakar Future Mission 1000 category – 621 miles (1,000 km) of hardcore Dakar stages Toyota/Gazoo Racing

What makes the DKR GR FC Hilux fascinating to tech enthusiasts is its hybrid generation powertrain. Instead of relying solely on existing commercial hardware, Toyota is using the truck to debut its "2.5-generation" fuel-cell system.

This hybrid architecture bridges the gap between the second-generation fuel cells currently found in the Mirai (Toyota’s hydrogen car that’s been on sale in select markets like California and Japan since 2014) and the highly anticipated components of Toyota’s upcoming third-generation fuel cell technology (launching globally in heavy-duty vehicles and engineered to match the brutal operational demands of a commercial diesel engine).

Competing in Dakar however introduces variables that normal electric or fuel-cell cars never face. That’s why the truck features custom hydrogen storage tanks capable of handling extreme impacts. Fuel cells are highly sensitive to dust and overheating, so Toyota and IAV have designed a specialized multi-stage filtration and cooling system to protect the cell stack from fine desert silt while keeping operating temperatures optimal, even when ambient temperatures soar.

Toyota engineers are fine-tuning complex thermal management systems needed for desert survival with a hydrogen fuel cell Toyota/Gazoo Racing

Don’t forget that this is hydrogen at work so the only byproduct exiting the vehicle's exhaust tailpipe during a full-throttle dune climb is pure water vapor.

While hydrogen power isn't completely new to the race –we’ve covered pioneers like the Gaussin H2 Racing Truck and the combustion-based HySE-X1 Buggy in recent years – Toyota's entry marks a massive evolutionary shift. This is the first time a major global automaker is fielding a factory-backed, lightweight pickup prototype built on a top-tier platform. Toyota is leveraging its mainstream mass-production muscle as part of a plan to fast-track rugged, zero-emission consumer vehicles for the real world.

The DKR GR FC Hilux will make its competitive debut from January 1–15 2027 during the Dakar Rally.

It will not try for the overall class crown just yet. Instead, the truck is entered in the Dakar Future Mission 1000 category. This class runs parallel to the main event, challenging alternative-powertrain vehicles to survive 621 miles (1,000 km) of actual Dakar stages.

It’s the first time a major manufacturer has opted for hydrogen power in the famous desert race Toyota/Gazoo Racing

But the technical significance of this vehicle stretches far beyond motorsport trophies. For Toyota, the Dakar Rally is just a test laboratory. The extreme vibrations of corrugated dirt tracks, violent impacts from landing jumps and relentless dust create a worst-case scenario for fuel-cell longevity. If the 2.5-generation system can survive 13 days of Saudi Arabian desert torture, it can survive anything.

Toyota hopes that data gathered from the 2027 rally will validate a road-going, commercial Hilux Fuel Cell pickup truck by 2028. By proving that hydrogen can handle the absolute toughest environment on the planet, Toyota isn't just building a race car – it is planning for the next generation of rugged, zero-emission utility vehicles.

Source: Toyota