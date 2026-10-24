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Automotive

Volkswagen's best-known SUV goes pure electric

By Utkarsh Sood
October 23, 2026
Volkswagen's best-known SUV goes pure electric
The ID. Tiguan starts at €42,695 (approximately US$48,000) in Europe
The ID. Tiguan starts at €42,695 (approximately US$48,000) in Europe
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The ID. Tiguan will replace the ID.4
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The ID. Tiguan will replace the ID.4
The ID. Tiguan is based on VW's Pure Positive design language
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The ID. Tiguan is based on VW's Pure Positive design language
Pull-style door handles are back
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Pull-style door handles are back
Also back are physical controls
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Also back are physical controls
The front trunk offers around 1 cubic foot of space
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The front trunk offers around 1 cubic foot of space
The ID. Tiguan starts at €42,695 (approximately US$48,000) in Europe
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The ID. Tiguan starts at €42,695 (approximately US$48,000) in Europe
View gallery - 6 images

Volkswagen has pulled the plug on the ID.4/ID.5 models, replacing them with a compact electric SUV called the ID. Tiguan. Does that name ring any bells? It should, as the original Tiguan sold close to 9 million units worldwide – meaning the pressure is on for the new electric motor.

As for the ID.4 and ID.5 it replaces, well they've sold more than 950,000 units since launching in 2021. The ID. Tiguan builds on those models in almost every way.

Right off the bat, it looks a whole lot more SUV than it did before. It features sharper body lines, with the sculpted sheet metal giving the new model a more muscular, upright appearance. It follows what VW calls its new Pure Positive design language.

It has a more aggressive, wider front, with an illuminated VW badge and a thick LED light bar connecting the headlights inside a black casing. The full-width taillight at the back is still there, but it now has two rectangular components on either end that are joined by a number of thin lines.

Pull-style door handles are back
Pull-style door handles are back

Cause for celebration: Traditional pull-style door handles are back as well.

Step inside and the refresh continues with a flat dashboard covered in screens: a 10.0-inch digital gauge cluster, a 15.0-inch center touchscreen, and an optional 12.0-inch passenger screen. That’s a radical change over the outgoing model.

Physical controls are back too. A volume knob is located on the center console, alongside a row of physical buttons for the climate controls situated beneath the center display.

Volkswagen has also gone as far as offering window switches on the driver's door for each of the four windows, replacing the ridiculous ID.4 system that had just two switches and a button. The redesigned, squarer steering wheel also swaps the old capacitive touch controls for proper physical buttons.

Also back are physical controls
Also back are physical controls

VW has worked a little nostalgia into the digital experience too, offering retro-inspired instrument graphics that recreate the blue-and-red gauges of the fourth-generation Golf. The central touchscreen gets its own virtual garage, where you can admire digital recreations of classic VW models, including the original Golf, the Golf II Country, the Golf IV, the first-generation Tiguan, the Race Touareg and the Beetle. The center console, meanwhile, now gains a pair of magnetic wireless charging pads.

Equipment highlights include available power-adjustable front seats with massage, memory, and ventilation functions, a panoramic sunroof, and a Harman Kardon sound system. There's practical storage, too: a front trunk, or frunk, offers just over a cubic foot of space, while the rear cargo area can accommodate up to 19 cubic feet of luggage and other assorted family-hauling essentials.

The ID. Tiguan gets one-pedal driving and Volkswagen's new Connected Travel Assist system, which can help with lane changes on highways and bring the SUV to a stop at red traffic lights. A Digital Key lets owners unlock and start the vehicle using their smartphone, while vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability allows the battery to power external equipment, whether that's an electric grill, an ebike, or other compatible devices.

The ID. Tiguan is based on VW's Pure Positive design language
The ID. Tiguan is based on VW's Pure Positive design language

Coming to the most important bits: the powertrains. You’ll be able to choose from three configurations. The entry-level rear-wheel-drive version produces 188 hp and uses a 58-kWh battery. Step up to the more powerful rear-drive model and output rises to 282 hp, with a larger 77-kWh battery. The range-topping version pairs that same 77-kWh pack with all-wheel drive and 295 hp.

Volkswagen estimates a maximum driving range of around 372 miles (599 km) for the bigger battery pack under Europe's more generous WLTP testing cycle. The stricter EPA test procedure used in the US could see that figure fall to around 300 miles (~500 km), though an official EPA rating hasn't been announced.

As for towing, the trim with the larger battery is capable of towing up to 4,409 lb (2,000 kg). In Europe, the electric SUV will be offered in four trim levels: Trend, Life, Style and R-Line.

The ID. Tiguan will replace the ID.4
The ID. Tiguan will replace the ID.4

Make no mistake, Volkswagen has a lot riding on the ID. Tiguan. By bringing a familiar nameplate into the electric era, VW has a chance to make the transition feel less like a leap into the unknown and more like buying the next version of a car people already understand.

As for pricing, that starts at €42,695 (approximately US$48,000). Volkswagen hasn't confirmed which configurations will make it to the US (and more importantly, when), although it has confirmed that the ID. Tiguan will replace the ID.4 in North America.

So it remains a waiting game until then. But more importantly, it looks like it’ll spice up the competition in the compact SUV segment.

The likes of Tesla Model Y, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV5 and a growing crop of Chinese electric SUVs are all chasing buyers who want family-friendly practicality without the gas bill. The ID. Tiguan will need more than nostalgic dashboard graphics to stand out; its real-world range, charging speeds, cabin quality, and pricing will ultimately decide whether it deserves a place on the shopping list.

Source: Volkswagen

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AutomotiveVolkswagenSUVElectric Vehicles
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Utkarsh Sood
Utkarsh Sood
With an MBA, Utkarsh comes from a marketing background, where he honed his skills in social media, web design, advertising and copywriting. He lives and breathes all things automotive and motorcycle, and loves to travel, with over 15 years of documenting his adventures.

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