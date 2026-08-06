© 2026 New Atlas
Automotive

China's stealthy camper wagon roams over 1,000 miles per pit stop

By C.C. Weiss
August 06, 2026
China's stealthy camper wagon roams over 1,000 miles per pit stop
Xiaomi's latest launch highlights a flexible future
Xiaomi's latest launch highlights a flexible future
View 32 Images
1/32
Xiaomi's new SkyNomad N90 Max Extended-Range is more than just an SUV
2/32
Xiaomi's new SkyNomad N90 Max Extended-Range is more than just an SUV
The N9 Max Extended-Range measures in at 5,285 mm long
3/32
The N9 Max Extended-Range measures in at 5,285 mm long
Xiaomi explains that it made the roofline more level to further enhance interior space
4/32
Xiaomi explains that it made the roofline more level to further enhance interior space
The N90 Max Extended-Range is the flagship of the new SkyNomad family
5/32
The N90 Max Extended-Range is the flagship of the new SkyNomad family
Xiaomii N90 Max Extended-Range
6/32
Xiaomii N90 Max Extended-Range
Xiaomii N90 Max Extended-Range
7/32
Xiaomii N90 Max Extended-Range
8/32
Xiaomi further adds to the SkyNomad's camping mystique by showing a rear tent and awning, possibly to be made available as options
9/32
Xiaomi further adds to the SkyNomad's camping mystique by showing a rear tent and awning, possibly to be made available as options
At the helm of the all-new SkyNomad N90 Max
10/32
At the helm of the all-new SkyNomad N90 Max
The available TV looks like a road trip must, especially with kids in back, and doubles as campsite entertainment
11/32
The available TV looks like a road trip must, especially with kids in back, and doubles as campsite entertainment
A look back at the seven-seat configuration of the N90 Max
12/32
A look back at the seven-seat configuration of the N90 Max
Slide the second row captain's seats back, swivel around the cab seats and slide the front console in between, and SUV becomes a camper ready to dine and lounge
13/32
Slide the second row captain's seats back, swivel around the cab seats and slide the front console in between, and SUV becomes a camper ready to dine and lounge
Second-row seat "zero gravity" mode
14/32
Second-row seat "zero gravity" mode
Fold the second row flat and the third row becomes a serious rear lounge
15/32
Fold the second row flat and the third row becomes a serious rear lounge
A look at the second-row recliner seats and the floor rails that deliver versatile configuration
16/32
A look at the second-row recliner seats and the floor rails that deliver versatile configuration
SkyNomad N90 Max third-row seats
17/32
SkyNomad N90 Max third-row seats
The center console slides back and forth at the push of a button
18/32
The center console slides back and forth at the push of a button
Fold the third and second rows, and the N90 Max rear becomes a flat bed
19/32
Fold the third and second rows, and the N90 Max rear becomes a flat bed
A 9-L console fridge keeps cold drinks available for all
20/32
A 9-L console fridge keeps cold drinks available for all
The N90 Max was designed to expand cargo and passenger space
21/32
The N90 Max was designed to expand cargo and passenger space
Xiaomi developed the N90 Max with the goal of comfortably seating seven with seven 21-in suitcases on board
22/32
Xiaomi developed the N90 Max with the goal of comfortably seating seven with seven 21-in suitcases on board
23/32
Kicking back and watching some TV in two-seat rear lounge mode – looks good enough to do at home or in a parking lot, as well as at a campground
24/32
Kicking back and watching some TV in two-seat rear lounge mode – looks good enough to do at home or in a parking lot, as well as at a campground
Enjoying the rear lounge mode
25/32
Enjoying the rear lounge mode
Xiaomi shows an inflatable mattress filling out the converted sleeping space in the N90 Max
26/32
Xiaomi shows an inflatable mattress filling out the converted sleeping space in the N90 Max
Leaning into "zero-gravity" comfort
27/32
Leaning into "zero-gravity" comfort
Xiaomi SkyNomad beach camp
28/32
Xiaomi SkyNomad beach camp
Enjoying morning tea – the side doors open nearly 90 degrees for better views and breezes
29/32
Enjoying morning tea – the side doors open nearly 90 degrees for better views and breezes
The converted bed or rear-facing lounger seats work with the rear tent to create a larger sheltered camp
30/32
The converted bed or rear-facing lounger seats work with the rear tent to create a larger sheltered camp
The SkyNomad family opens up a new era of long-range travel opportunity at Xiaomi
31/32
The SkyNomad family opens up a new era of long-range travel opportunity at Xiaomi
Xiaomi's latest launch highlights a flexible future
32/32
Xiaomi's latest launch highlights a flexible future
View gallery - 32 images

China's automotive industry has been very clearly taking the lead in developing all-electric and range-extended electric vehicle technology, and it looks like campers might be next. Because a versatile, full-size 1,000-mile (1,600-km) electrified SUV that just happens to integrate full sleeping and dining accommodations sure sounds like an impressive evolution of the camper to us. It's the new Xiaomi SkyNomad, and it serves as an SUV every day, a light camper whenever you need.

Range isn't only a worry for EV drivers. Even the world's most efficient diesel engines coupled with large fuel tanks fall short of offering the range-per-fill some hardy off-road explorers and world travelers would prefer to have when roaming through truly remote territory, hours or days away from any refueling station. It's at least one major reason why such folks often carry jerry cans of spare fuel.

In a December 2024 test of American-market passenger vehicles, Car and Driver found that the nine gas vehicles capable of the longest range per fill-up fell between 650 and 750 miles (1,050 to 1,200 km) of range. That's already some serious driving distance, and Chinese automakers are starting to push well past those limits into four-figure mileage territory by pairing their most efficient ICE technology with advanced electric drive architectures.

Two years ago, for example, BYD introduced two PHEV sedans with a claimed range close to 1,300 miles (2,100 km, CLTC). Even after accounting for differences between the generous CLTC testing cycle and stingier EPA cycle, we were left with cars offering a crazy-high 910-mile (1,465-km) range.

Earlier this year, Xpeng brought a four-figure range to the SUV segment by adding an extended-range hybrid powertrain option to its G7 family capable of an estimated 1,059 miles (1,704 km).

Xiaomi's new SkyNomad N90 Max Extended-Range is more than just an SUV
Xiaomi's new SkyNomad N90 Max Extended-Range is more than just an SUV

With the new SkyNomad, Xiaomi joins Xpeng in the 1,000+ mile club. Xiaomi introduced the SkyNomad, and all-new Kunlun Platform, underpinning it at a world premiere last week. The highlight of the family is the SkyNomad N90 Max Extended-Range, a big family hauler that relies on a 416-hp dual-motor electric powertrain to run all four wheels. When equipped with the largest 76-kWh battery pack, it travels up to 288 miles (464 km) per charge.

288 miles is already a respectable figure, but Xiamoi doesn't stop there ... not by a long shot. The real story unfolds after factoring in the "Extended-Range" bit of the N90 flagship, which equates to a five-in-one ICE range-extender that multiplies total range out to a massive 1,059 miles (1,705 km) – that's a road trip from New York City to Cleveland, Ohio and back on a single tank of gas and one charge of the battery – and who doesn't need a quick flee to the Cleve? Or keep going to St. Louis, fill up and charge for the one and only time while there, then drive straight through back to New York.

Even chopping 30% to express that CLTC range closer to an official EPA estimate leaves us with a still-highly robust 741 miles (1,193 km).

Xiaomi explains that it made the roofline more level to further enhance interior space
Xiaomi explains that it made the roofline more level to further enhance interior space

Depending on how far individual drivers actually get in the real world, that type of mileage may very well outlast the driver and passengers' will to drive continuously in a vehicle, hour upon hour, particularly after a fuel stop or two. Integrated overnighting capability could address that issue nicely, and even more nicely if it doesn't entail lugging along a huge, overweight, efficiency-torpedoing RV box stuffed with a household's worth of amenities.

What if you could simply rearrange the seats into an enormously long bed, and sleep right in your everyday driver? Xiaomi gives the 17.4-foot-long (5.3-m)) SkyNomad N90 Max Extended-Range that capability and more, by installing a completely flat floor with integrated rails holding the seating and other components in place. Space and adaptability, then, become the foundation of the entire model.

"Xiaomi's approach starts from a simple question: Why should people adapt to the space instead of the space adapting to them?" the company explains. "Traditional large SUVs fix styling, powertrain and chassis first, and space is whatever is left over – fixed seat orientation, uneven fold-flat surfaces, not enough room for everyone's luggage. Xiaomi SkyNomad's Kunlun Platform reverses that: it defines what the space needs to do first, then engineers the architecture around it."

Xiaomi developed the N90 Max with the goal of comfortably seating seven with seven 21-in suitcases on board
Xiaomi developed the N90 Max with the goal of comfortably seating seven with seven 21-in suitcases on board

The base configuration accommodates seven occupants, each with his or her own 20-inch carry-on-sized suitcase. That's a highly capable road trip tourer out of the gate, and Xiaomi compacts hardware like the rear electric drive and suspension components to maintain the flat floor and comfortable second- and third-row seating.

Moving past basic seven-seater, the N90 offers several configurations that mimic or build upon classic RV design. Fold up the rear bench and slide the second-row seats back, and you free up room for the power-sliding center console to move back from between the front seats and into the center of the floor. The optional tabletop sets up on that console to provide space for dining and game play. The console also includes a 9-L drawer fridge that keeps up to 10 soda cans (330-ml/11.2-oz size) chilled and at the ready.

Enjoying the rear lounge mode
Enjoying the rear lounge mode

As another option, Xiaomi offers swivel front seats so that the driver and front passenger can complete a four-person lounge space – a feature we usually only see on actual camper vans and motorhomes.

To add the most important part of any camper, the SkyNomad's third row folds completely down at the push of a button to create a bed behind the second row that stretches the width of the cabin. Drop the second row down and swivel the front seats around, and that bed extends into an extra-long 90.5-in (230-cm) sleeping surface. Xiaomi shows what appears to be a cushy air mattress topper that it will presumably offer as an option, but SkyNomad travelers could always "rough it" atop the naked folded seats.

Xiaomi shows an inflatable mattress filling out the converted sleeping space in the N90 Max
Xiaomi shows an inflatable mattress filling out the converted sleeping space in the N90 Max

The rear seating rows also offer several recline and "zero gravity" configurations, allowing occupants to stretch out in living room-like comfort. The mode shown below looks like a particularly comfortable home theater-style setup for watching the available drop-down headliner TV. It looks so comfy, in fact, you might just end up using it at home in place of your TV room, as well as during rainy evenings at base camp.

Kicking back and watching some TV in two-seat rear lounge mode – looks good enough to do at home or in a parking lot, as well as at a campground
Kicking back and watching some TV in two-seat rear lounge mode – looks good enough to do at home or in a parking lot, as well as at a campground

In one last seating trick for camping, the SkyNomad's rear row can flip-flop into rear-facing position, its backrests dropping into seat cushions while its cushions become backrests. That creates a two-person tailgate viewing lounge for enjoying the scenery from the comfort of the cabin, and it also promises to work well with a tailgate tent.

Xiaomi SkyNomad beach camp
Xiaomi SkyNomad beach camp

And on the rare chance that your SUV ends up in the lake rather than next to it, the SkyNomad's emergency flotation system keeps the cabin free of significant water ingress for up to three minutes during a submersion, giving occupants time to escape.

The SkyNomad N90 is an impressive vehicle all around, and its ability to serve as a casual camper is a big part of the package. Will it lead to more everyday passenger vehicles with swiveling front seats, supersized beds and integrated dining?

Why not? Like other countries around the world, the Chinese market has seen a post-pandemic RV boom, the South China Morning Post reporting in 2023 that Chinese RV ownership ballooned from 30,000 units in 2015 to 283,000 by 2021. That happened in the midst of a record sales year that saw nearly 70,000 RVs sold. By 2024, China moved into fourth place among the world's largest RV markets, trailing only Australia, the European Union and the US.

Xiaomii N90 Max Extended-Range
Xiaomii N90 Max Extended-Range

Plus, that makes two in a matter of days. We already saw a preview of the Huawei Stelato G9 pop-top SUV so we know the SkyNomad won't be the last low-key camper packaged inside a family passenger vehicle to emerge in China. We'd love to see automakers in those even larger RV markets follow suit.

The N90 Max Extended-Range starts at a presale price of ¥299,900 (approx. US$44,425), and the SkyNomad is also offered at launch in five-seat N70 Max Extended-Range trim for ¥259,900 (approx. US$38,500).

Source: Xiaomi

View gallery - 32 images

Tags

AutomotiveSUVXiaomiCampervanRVExtended-rangePHEVElectric Vehicles
2 comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Stepping inside the luxurious Great Tang SUV
Automotive
BYD's $35,500 flagship SUV breaks major record ahead of export west
Everybody wants an SUV these days, and boy, are they expensive. Well, BYD just flipped the switch to all that. The Great Tang has just managed to secure a record of more than 150,000 preorders!
So long, Polestar
Automotive
US blocks Polestar’s future sales over China-linked car tech
The tides can often change very quickly in the automotive world. That’s exactly what has happened with Polestar, which has just been banned from selling its cars in the US market by the country’s Commerce Department.
The Escort is reborn as limited-edition manual sports car
Automotive
Ford Escort back as limited-edition 326-hp modern-retro sports car
Who would have ever imagined we’d live to see a day where a Ford Escort would boast a better power-to-weight ratio than a Porsche 911? A proper working-class car turned into a sexy rear-wheel-drive, sub-2,000-lb, manual sports car that revs to 10,000 rpm!
Toyota adds some big capability to popular pickup truck platform
Automotive
Toyota's best pickup truck gets even better for work and off-road play
Toyota's Hilux pickup platform and its turbo-diesel engine suite is already highly coveted unobtainium in the US, and it's about to get better. An available payload boost will allow the incomparably rugged little truck to carry more than ever.
The 07 resembles the Porsche Taycan in more ways than one
Automotive
MG's new flagship electric coupe looks oddly similar to a certain Porsche
This is one of those “I swear I’ve seen that before” moments. MG has officially pulled the covers off its latest and greatest coupe, the 07, and the images are uncanny … resembling the Porsche Taycan in more ways than one.
The JCB Hydromax packs 1,600 hp from two hydrogen engines into a 32.8-ft body built for 350 mph
Automotive
JCB's hydrogen car chases 350 mph to nearly double world record
JCB's Hydromax – a 1,600 hp, twin-engine hydrogen beast nearly 33 feet long – heads to Bonneville this August targeting a new land speed record, as the British excavator giant bets its industrial future on hydrogen combustion.
2 comments
Tommo
Sadly the USA mad imports system will never allow this to enter the country, hopefully we'll see it in the UK and Europe - customers need top kit like this, its great for competition.
1stClassOPP
I think if these vehicles came to Canada at a reasonable price, I’d stand in line to buy one. How nuanced of the Chinese to come up with a production vehicle wth theses features.