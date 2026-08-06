China's stealthy camper wagon roams over 1,000 miles per pit stop

China's automotive industry has been very clearly taking the lead in developing all-electric and range-extended electric vehicle technology, and it looks like campers might be next. Because a versatile, full-size 1,000-mile (1,600-km) electrified SUV that just happens to integrate full sleeping and dining accommodations sure sounds like an impressive evolution of the camper to us. It's the new Xiaomi SkyNomad, and it serves as an SUV every day, a light camper whenever you need.

Range isn't only a worry for EV drivers. Even the world's most efficient diesel engines coupled with large fuel tanks fall short of offering the range-per-fill some hardy off-road explorers and world travelers would prefer to have when roaming through truly remote territory, hours or days away from any refueling station. It's at least one major reason why such folks often carry jerry cans of spare fuel.

In a December 2024 test of American-market passenger vehicles, Car and Driver found that the nine gas vehicles capable of the longest range per fill-up fell between 650 and 750 miles (1,050 to 1,200 km) of range. That's already some serious driving distance, and Chinese automakers are starting to push well past those limits into four-figure mileage territory by pairing their most efficient ICE technology with advanced electric drive architectures.

Two years ago, for example, BYD introduced two PHEV sedans with a claimed range close to 1,300 miles (2,100 km, CLTC). Even after accounting for differences between the generous CLTC testing cycle and stingier EPA cycle, we were left with cars offering a crazy-high 910-mile (1,465-km) range.

Earlier this year, Xpeng brought a four-figure range to the SUV segment by adding an extended-range hybrid powertrain option to its G7 family capable of an estimated 1,059 miles (1,704 km).

Xiaomi's new SkyNomad N90 Max Extended-Range is more than just an SUV Xiaomi

With the new SkyNomad, Xiaomi joins Xpeng in the 1,000+ mile club. Xiaomi introduced the SkyNomad, and all-new Kunlun Platform, underpinning it at a world premiere last week. The highlight of the family is the SkyNomad N90 Max Extended-Range, a big family hauler that relies on a 416-hp dual-motor electric powertrain to run all four wheels. When equipped with the largest 76-kWh battery pack, it travels up to 288 miles (464 km) per charge.

288 miles is already a respectable figure, but Xiamoi doesn't stop there ... not by a long shot. The real story unfolds after factoring in the "Extended-Range" bit of the N90 flagship, which equates to a five-in-one ICE range-extender that multiplies total range out to a massive 1,059 miles (1,705 km) – that's a road trip from New York City to Cleveland, Ohio and back on a single tank of gas and one charge of the battery – and who doesn't need a quick flee to the Cleve? Or keep going to St. Louis, fill up and charge for the one and only time while there, then drive straight through back to New York.

Even chopping 30% to express that CLTC range closer to an official EPA estimate leaves us with a still-highly robust 741 miles (1,193 km).

Xiaomi explains that it made the roofline more level to further enhance interior space Xiaomi

Depending on how far individual drivers actually get in the real world, that type of mileage may very well outlast the driver and passengers' will to drive continuously in a vehicle, hour upon hour, particularly after a fuel stop or two. Integrated overnighting capability could address that issue nicely, and even more nicely if it doesn't entail lugging along a huge, overweight, efficiency-torpedoing RV box stuffed with a household's worth of amenities.

What if you could simply rearrange the seats into an enormously long bed, and sleep right in your everyday driver? Xiaomi gives the 17.4-foot-long (5.3-m)) SkyNomad N90 Max Extended-Range that capability and more, by installing a completely flat floor with integrated rails holding the seating and other components in place. Space and adaptability, then, become the foundation of the entire model.

"Xiaomi's approach starts from a simple question: Why should people adapt to the space instead of the space adapting to them?" the company explains. "Traditional large SUVs fix styling, powertrain and chassis first, and space is whatever is left over – fixed seat orientation, uneven fold-flat surfaces, not enough room for everyone's luggage. Xiaomi SkyNomad's Kunlun Platform reverses that: it defines what the space needs to do first, then engineers the architecture around it."

Xiaomi developed the N90 Max with the goal of comfortably seating seven with seven 21-in suitcases on board Xiaomi

The base configuration accommodates seven occupants, each with his or her own 20-inch carry-on-sized suitcase. That's a highly capable road trip tourer out of the gate, and Xiaomi compacts hardware like the rear electric drive and suspension components to maintain the flat floor and comfortable second- and third-row seating.

Moving past basic seven-seater, the N90 offers several configurations that mimic or build upon classic RV design. Fold up the rear bench and slide the second-row seats back, and you free up room for the power-sliding center console to move back from between the front seats and into the center of the floor. The optional tabletop sets up on that console to provide space for dining and game play. The console also includes a 9-L drawer fridge that keeps up to 10 soda cans (330-ml/11.2-oz size) chilled and at the ready.

Enjoying the rear lounge mode Xiaomi

As another option, Xiaomi offers swivel front seats so that the driver and front passenger can complete a four-person lounge space – a feature we usually only see on actual camper vans and motorhomes.

To add the most important part of any camper, the SkyNomad's third row folds completely down at the push of a button to create a bed behind the second row that stretches the width of the cabin. Drop the second row down and swivel the front seats around, and that bed extends into an extra-long 90.5-in (230-cm) sleeping surface. Xiaomi shows what appears to be a cushy air mattress topper that it will presumably offer as an option, but SkyNomad travelers could always "rough it" atop the naked folded seats.

Xiaomi shows an inflatable mattress filling out the converted sleeping space in the N90 Max Xiaomi

The rear seating rows also offer several recline and "zero gravity" configurations, allowing occupants to stretch out in living room-like comfort. The mode shown below looks like a particularly comfortable home theater-style setup for watching the available drop-down headliner TV. It looks so comfy, in fact, you might just end up using it at home in place of your TV room, as well as during rainy evenings at base camp.

Kicking back and watching some TV in two-seat rear lounge mode – looks good enough to do at home or in a parking lot, as well as at a campground Xiaomi

In one last seating trick for camping, the SkyNomad's rear row can flip-flop into rear-facing position, its backrests dropping into seat cushions while its cushions become backrests. That creates a two-person tailgate viewing lounge for enjoying the scenery from the comfort of the cabin, and it also promises to work well with a tailgate tent.

Xiaomi SkyNomad beach camp Xiaomi

And on the rare chance that your SUV ends up in the lake rather than next to it, the SkyNomad's emergency flotation system keeps the cabin free of significant water ingress for up to three minutes during a submersion, giving occupants time to escape.

The SkyNomad N90 is an impressive vehicle all around, and its ability to serve as a casual camper is a big part of the package. Will it lead to more everyday passenger vehicles with swiveling front seats, supersized beds and integrated dining?

Why not? Like other countries around the world, the Chinese market has seen a post-pandemic RV boom, the South China Morning Post reporting in 2023 that Chinese RV ownership ballooned from 30,000 units in 2015 to 283,000 by 2021. That happened in the midst of a record sales year that saw nearly 70,000 RVs sold. By 2024, China moved into fourth place among the world's largest RV markets, trailing only Australia, the European Union and the US.

Xiaomii N90 Max Extended-Range Xiaomi

Plus, that makes two in a matter of days. We already saw a preview of the Huawei Stelato G9 pop-top SUV so we know the SkyNomad won't be the last low-key camper packaged inside a family passenger vehicle to emerge in China. We'd love to see automakers in those even larger RV markets follow suit.

The N90 Max Extended-Range starts at a presale price of ¥299,900 (approx. US$44,425), and the SkyNomad is also offered at launch in five-seat N70 Max Extended-Range trim for ¥259,900 (approx. US$38,500).

Source: Xiaomi

