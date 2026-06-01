Telescoping recumbent e-trike is like a carbon fiber cannon

As it is, a recumbent trike is something that may already get you noticed. Add tilting wheels, and it'll draw even more attention. But with its telescoping carbon-fiber-tube body, the Allroadracer TriX is sure to turn heads wherever it goes.

Currently in the preproduction phase, the TriX was invented by German cyclist/entrepreneur Ahmad Omari. He recently showcased the vehicle at the Spezi International Special Bikes Show.

Like a lot of three-wheelers, it utilizes a linkage that allows the wheels to tilt when cornering (by up to 27 degrees), thus boosting stability. Each front wheel can also independently travel vertically by as much as 260 mm, plus there's a rear shock with 120 mm of travel, facilitating smooth and level travel over rough and uneven terrain.

The TriX measures 185 cm long by 92 cm wide by 92 cm high (72.83 by 36.22 by 36.22 inches) – the non-carbon parts of its frame are made of aluminum Allroadracer

And yes, then there's that carbon-tube body.

The TriX's chain runs internally through a boom-style carbon fiber tube that telescopes out horizontally to fit the body size of the rider. That chain extends to a mid-mount 250-watt hub motor that delivers 90 Nm (66 lb ft) of torque, boosting the rider's pedaling power. A second chain runs from that motor to the rear wheel, which is equipped with an Enviolo AutomatiQ continuously variable hub transmission.

The motor is powered by the buyer's choice of a 500- or 800-Wh lithium-ion battery, which is mounted on the back of the seat. We're told that range is approximately 70 to 100 km (43.5 to 62 miles), respectively.

The first batch of 10 TriX trikes will sell for €10,000 each Allroadracer

Some of the TriX's other specs include 24 x 2.40-inch tires, hydraulic disc brakes, a maximum rider/cargo capacity of 120 kg (265 lb), and a claimed total weight of 25 kg (55 lb).

Omari tells us that he plans to start by producing a Europe-only Early Adopter run of 10 units, as soon as he has binding preorders for them. This will involve receiving €5,000 deposits toward the full price of €10,000 (about US$11,634) plus shipment and VAT. Overseas availability will follow, but some big changes will be made in those vehicles.

"For overseas, the Allroadracer TriX will be delivered in a kit, which is 80% pre-assembled. To make the remaining 20% failsafe and easy to assemble, I'm planning a modification to the powertrain," says Omari. "Particularly, I'm planning to switch to a chainless powertrain, meaning there will be a [wireless] pedal generator in the front, and a hub motor on the rear wheel. The system will simulate a chain, without using a chain."

In fact, ICE Trikes recently debuted just such a pedal-by-wire system on a number of its own recumbents ... so it's definitely more than just a concept.

You can see the Allroadracer TriX in action – with its current chain-drive drivetrain – in the following video.

Allroadracer TriX recumbent trike

Source: Allroadracer

